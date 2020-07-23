Shoppers Say This G-Spot Vibrator Is Their Absolute ‘Favorite Toy’—and It's 75% Off Today Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pull out the stockings, hang up the Christmas lights, and pour a cup of cocoa—it’s officially Christmas in July at sex toy retailer Ella Paradis. Inspired by the giving spirit of the holidays, the company launched a massive 12-day summer sale this week, with huge markdowns on its best-selling toys.

Described as the “all thrills and no frills” path to an intense orgasm, the classic vibrator is proof that sometimes less is more. Its curved end is flexible yet firm, with a slightly pointed tip that can be used for targeted clitoris stimulation or penetration. It rotates through 10 unique vibration modes—ranging from a gentle purr to a powerful earthquake—and is made with a gentle silicone material that won’t pull or irritate the skin and is easy to clean. And yes, it’s also 100 percent waterproof with USB charging.

Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, according to reviewers, the no-nonsense construction is actually what makes the vibrator *so* great. It’s the perfect combination of size, shape, and feel, with a design that “works like a charm” to satisfy different parts of the body. Not only did one reviewer call it their “favorite toy,” but another wrote they actually abandoned their clit-stimulating toy for this G-spot focused one. (Now sure what works for you? Check out this guide to sex toys.)

One customer summed it up perfectly, though: “If you think a vibrator is just a vibrator, you’re wrong. The Hero is THE vibrator. Easy to hide, great size, and super discreet with the sounds.”