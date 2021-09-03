This Vibrator Bundle Is the Only Deal You Need to Shop This Labor Day
Labor Day is officially here, meaning that beach days spent paddle boarding and sprawling in the sun are coming to a halt. If you're not quite in the mood to embrace fall (and all its pumpkin spice-inspired products), luckily, sex toy retailer Ella Paradis also isn't ready to let those good summer vibes go. It just launched a huge Labor Day sale with up to 80 percent off best-selling sex toys. And the discounts don't end there: The sale also includes a huge bundle blowout with opportunities to save even more.
These exclusive bundles further reduce the price of already discounted products by packaging them together. And in the case of the End of Summer Vibes Bundle (Buy It, $70, ellaparadis.com), the markdown is so steep that you're basically getting two best-selling vibrators for the price of one. Talk about no more end of summer bummer! (Related: The Best Vibrators for Beginners)
The discounted set includes both the Better Love Butterfly Clit Stimulator (Buy It, $59, ellaparadis.com) and Better Love Pixie Wand Massager (Buy It, $59, ellaparadis.com). The first device is a clit suction toy, which means it uses air pulsations to stimulate the clitoris similar to the suction of a mouth. Already purchased by more than 100,000 shoppers, the waterproof pick packs 10 settings and has a 90-minute run time. Of course, its reputation for making reviewers climax within two minutes means you won't need to recharge it too often.
The second device is a trusty wand vibrator, a classic sex toy that packs power to deliver strong vibrations. Unlike most wands, it's compact in size at just under 8 inches long. But don't mistake a smaller footprint for weakness: It still packs 10 intensity levels and enough power for "magical orgasms." In fact, one shopper swears they get off in just three seconds when using the wand. (BTW, there's another sex toy helping people finish quickly.)
Along with a microbial satin bag to store the two sex toys, the bundle also comes with a "sweet orgasm" scented candle. Described as a fresh floral scent — aka the smell that absolutely zero humans emit during sex — it's made with paraffin wax and comes in a sleek black jar that'll actually look good on your nightstand. Well, if you can get past explaining the scent to any bedroom visitors.
Altogether, the End of Summer Vibes bundle is valued at more than $139, but you have the chance to snag it for just $80 with the promo code FUN until September 6. And thanks to each toy's orgasm-guarantee, it's a low-risk, end-of-summer splurge that will keep the good vibes going long after the rosé stops flowing.
