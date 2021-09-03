This Vibrator Bundle Is the Only Deal You Need to Shop This Labor Day

Labor Day is officially here, meaning that beach days spent paddle boarding and sprawling in the sun are coming to a halt. If you're not quite in the mood to embrace fall (and all its pumpkin spice-inspired products), luckily, sex toy retailer Ella Paradis also isn't ready to let those good summer vibes go. It just launched a huge Labor Day sale with up to 80 percent off best-selling sex toys. And the discounts don't end there: The sale also includes a huge bundle blowout with opportunities to save even more.