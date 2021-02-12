This Vibrator Bundle Gives You Two Clit Suction Toys for the Price of One

Fact: More than 80 percent of people with vulvas need clitoral stimulation to orgasm. And even then, techniques like rubbing only target the external part of the clitoris, which accounts for just a third of the pleasure organ, Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland, previously told Shape. That's probably why clit suction toys are all the rage right now. They use air pressure to create suction vacuums that stimulate even more of the clitoris, which results in a unique sensation that feels less like a traditional vibrator and more like oral sex.