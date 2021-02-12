This Vibrator Bundle Gives You Two Clit Suction Toys for the Price of One

Fact: More than 80 percent of people with vulvas need clitoral stimulation to orgasm. And even then, techniques like rubbing only target the external part of the clitoris, which accounts for just a third of the pleasure organ, Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland, previously told Shape. That's probably why clit suction toys are all the rage right now. They use air pressure to create suction vacuums that stimulate even more of the clitoris, which results in a unique sensation that feels less like a traditional vibrator and more like oral sex.
The only downside of this high-tech approach is that it often comes with a price tag to match. For example, Lelo's Sona Cruise (Buy It, $70, ellaparadis.com) suction design is so popular, it's earned more than 1,000 perfect ratings and a shoutout from the Kardashians — but it costs $70. While most reviewers report it's well worth the price, sometimes you want to get the most bang for your buck, pun intended. (Here's how to find the best cheap vibrators).
Enter Ella Paradis' Labia of Love Bundle (Buy It, $60, ellaparadis.com), which gives you two clitoral suction toys for the price of one. Exclusively available to Shape readers, the package includes two of the retailer's bestselling items, the Better Love Mini Zip (Buy It, $54 without the bundle, was $107, ellaparadis.com) and the Better Love Blowfish (Buy It, $67 without the bundle, was $134, ellaparadis.com) at a major discount.
Both waterproof toys come from the retailer's in-house brand and are completely rechargeable — but their similarities end there. The Mini Zip is a super compact and quiet option that still manages to pack a punch, and has seven suction settings. Purchased more than 200,000 times, one reviewer called it a "mind-shattering, body-shaking orgasm machine."
In comparison, the double-ended Blowfish not only offers seven suction settings, but also a unique flicking setting that mimics a tongue. The 2-in-1 approach allows you to maximize the different types of sensations — and even helped the toy earn a spot as Ella Paradis' 2020 best-seller. No wonder one reviewer claimed it put all their other suction toys to shame. (BTW, sex therapists consider these the 10 best sex toys.)
And while most budget shoppers would have to pick either one or the other, both toys are 50 percent off in Ella Paradis' current Valentines Day Sale. But the deals don't end there — Ella Paradis is also offering Shape readers an extra 40 percent off through the Labia of Love bundle, dropping the final costs for the two best-sellers to just $60.
