Finger Condoms Are Exactly What They Sound Like — Here's How to Use Them

Consider this you getting called out for your (lack of) condom usage: Less than a third of you wrap up when you have P-in-V sex (yikes!), a measly 1/5 or so of you have ever even tried wearing protection during oral (double yikes!), and basically no-one wears protection during hand sex.

By now, even if you're not using it, you probably know why barrier protection is so important during penetrative intercourse and oral sex. (If you don't, pop over to this Oral Sex and STI Guide and/or this Safer Sex Guide, then come right back here.) But did you know protection is important for fingering, too? And there are barrier methods made specifically for finger-in-hole sex? Naturally, they're called finger condoms.

Below, your guide to finger condoms — including how to use them and where to buy finger condoms at CVS, on Amazon, and the like.

Image zoom Credit: Adobe Stock

What Are Finger Condoms?

Also known as finger cots, finger protectors, and finger gloves, finger condoms are "non-lubricated, finger-sized condoms that go over your fingertip and slide all the way down the length of a finger," says queer sex educator Andy Duran, education director for sex goods shop Good Vibrations.

Originally, these sheaths were designed to protect open cuts and wounds from infection, and are often still used that way in professional kitchens or medical settings. But they can also be worn during activities such as anal fingering, anal masturbation, vaginal fingering, external vulvar stimulation, and perineum play, to reduce the risk of infection and increase pleasure, says Duran.

What's the Point of Finger Condoms?

Mainly, infection prevention. As far as sex activities go, vaginal and anal fingering are pretty darn low-risk — but they aren't risk-free. "Anytime you put a body part inside someone else, you take a chance that there will be some sort of transmission of infection (or infection-causing bacteria)," explains Searah Deysach, sex educator and owner of Early to Bed, a pleasure-product company in Chicago.

During fingering, that risk exists for both the giver and receiver. If, for example, the receiver has a blood-borne STI such as HIV and the giver has a papercut, the infection can be transmitted from the receiver into the giver's bloodstream, says Duran. Likewise, if the giver has Hepatitis A and a cut-up cuticle, the infection could be spread to the receiver. Donning a digit rubber greatly reduces the risk of infection in both instances.

Beyond dangerous sexually transmitted infections, finger cots can help reduce the risk of common infections such as UTIs, bacterial vaginosis, and yeast infections during vaginal fingering. If the person doing the fingering has bacteria on their hands or under their cuticles, that bacteria can spread to the vagina, says Deysach. People who are prone to chronic yeast infection or reoccurring UTIs, for example, as especially at risk here. (Ugh. At the very least, wash your hands, people!)

Finger Cots Can Increase Pleasure, Too

Prepared to be amazed: The benefits of using finger cots go way beyond making sex safer and actually extend to increasing overall pleasure.

For starters, "finger cots help make rough hands softer and more manicured," says Duran. If you've ever been fingered by a CrossFit athlete, you know rough hands during hand sex are equivalent to five o'clock shadow during head (see: uncomfortable). During anal fingering, a smooth surface is especially important. "The walls of the rectum are incredibly thin," he says. "Throwing on a finger condom helps prevent the tiniest little hangnail from snagging the rectum wall, or tougher skin from cutting it."

Oh, and finger cots are a great option for givers with long nails. "Long nails can be a nightmare for tender vaginal and anal tissue," explains Deysach. "But if you take a cotton ball and put it on the tip of your nail, then slip the finger condom over your finger, you have a more-padded, less-pointed digit!"

"Finger condoms can also help people who want to avoid body fluids (such as poop or blood) engage in the sex acts that feel good to them and their partner(s)," says Duran. Think: period sex and penetrative anal fingering. A bonus? Because stress is the number one orgasm-killer, when you're not stressing about the mess, you may actually experience more pleasure during those acts.

Finally, you can also slide one of these little guys over a small sex toy (such as a bullet vibrator or beginner-sized butt plug). That's great because, for one, if the toy is made out of a porous, not body-safe material (which can be the case with some cheap toys, unfortch), covering it keeps any infection-causing substances in the toy (🤢) from entering your body. (Here: Learn more about body-safe sex toy materials.)

"Covering your toys also allows you to share them with a partner without having to go to the sink [to wash the toy] before switching who it's being used on," says Duran. Not to mention, "it also allows you to put off cleaning your toy until the morning." (FYI: Here's How to Clean Your Sex Toys — Because, Yes, You Need to)

Exactly How to Use a Finger Condom

Before you buy a box of finger condoms at CVS, peek at the sizing chart on the back. They're usually available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large, and the right size will fit snug to your finger, says Duran. Also, check the expiration date (which, FTR, you should be doing with any condoms you buy).

As is true of external (aka penis) condoms, the majority of finger condoms are made of latex. But there are non-latex, nitrile alternatives available if you or your partner are sensitive to latex. (FYI, internal condoms, aka "female condoms," are out there, too.)

Once you get home, wash your hands and rip the rubber open. Out of the package, the finger condom is going to look a lot like an external condom (like a smushed beanie). Place it on the top of one finger with the rolled-up edge exposed. Then, roll it down the length of the finger. If you placed a cotton ball under your nail to blunt its edge, finagle it around so that the tip isn't bumpy.

Duran suggests adding a little lube before you start playing. "Anytime there's latex (or similar) against the body, there's going to be a little bit of pull from the rubber against the body," he says. "Using a bit of lube can reduce that friction if it's unwanted, and increase ease of insertion." Just make sure it's not an oil-based lube because oils can break down the latex in condoms, making them less effective.

When you're done, roll the finger condom off and toss it in the trash (not the toilet). Wash your hands, then continue the pleasure, if you so choose!

What If I'm Using More Than One Finger?

Glad you asked. "When you get the right size, only one finger will fit in the finger condom," says Duran.

So what should you do if you're going to be using more than one finger? It depends. If you're simply wearing finger condoms for increased comfort or to avoid nail mishaps, wearing multiple finger cots on separate fingers is fine, says Duran. However, there's still a risk of infection (from cuts, STDs, and bacteria) if parts of your hand outside the finger cots are involved in the hand sex.

If you want to protect yourself against all potential infection during multi-finger hand-sex, Deysach recommends using another kind of hand sex barrier instead: a sex glove.

A sex glove is just a basic disposable glove like you'd use to, say, handle food or clean your house. But when you call it a sex glove, it's essentially an external condom shaped to fit an entire hand. Sex gloves are the better option compared to finger cots whenever your palm is getting in on the action (for instance, during fisting or a hand job for a penis). You can grab any old pack of disposable gloves to use as sex gloves (there are latex and non-latex versions available), but make sure to buy the non-powdered version: Powder-Free Disposable Nitrex Gloves (Buy It, $29, amazon.com). You can also buy ~ sexier ~ sex gloves — such as these black latex elbow-length gloves from LoveHoney (Buy It, $25, lovehoney.com) — if you want them to look a little less clinical.

Where to Buy Finger Condoms

Almost everywhere that sells first aid supplies will sell finger condoms — including CVS, Walgreens, and other drug stores. Usually, however, they'll be sold under the name "finger cot" or "rubber finger protector," and can be found in the first aid supplies aisle rather than the sexual health aisle. And, no surprise to anyone, Amazon carries them, too.

