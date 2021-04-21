Even if you're using the lube for a quickie, you can take comfort in knowing it's creating a long-lasting, positive impact on the environment, too. Since 2018, Good Clean Love has been partnered with Carbon Credit Capital, another registered B corporation that measures the exact amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced — from extracting materials to warehousing the product — with every bottle of Almost Naked Organic Lubricant. (FYI, Certified B Corporations are "businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.") When you purchase a bottle, a company in Alabama offsets all of the lube's carbon dioxide emissions (which contribute to global warming) by transforming dead soil — which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere — into organic fertilizer that takes the greenhouse gas in.