Everything You Need to Know About Goop's New Vibrator That Just Launched
In news that may likely beat the Monday blues, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand, Goop, just launched a new vibrator. Continuing its foray into the sex-toy universe, Goop recently unveiled the Ultraplush Self-Heat G-Spot Vibrator (Buy It, $89, goop.com), not long after launching its first-ever vibrator, the Double-Sided Wand Vibrator (Buy It, $95, goop.com), back in February.
The Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator warms up to body temperature — something that's relatively new in sex toys, but a welcomed feature as opposed to room temperature silicone. What's more, as a G-Spot vibrator, this sex toy is all about stimulating the internal part of the clitoris. (That's right; your clit is more than the nub you see at the top of your vulva.) And, for those unsure how to locate their G-Spot, Goop's got you covered, as the site explains exactly how to stimulate this hotspot using their new vibrator: "To stimulate the G-spot, you need to lift upward — internally — toward your belly and explore the area," says Goop, adding, "there's no need to stress about zeroing in on a precise spot: The whole region is an erogenous zone."
In addition to heating up as a way to relax both the vaginal muscles and to increase blood flow, the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator also boasts flexibility (i.e. it can move with you), 10 vibration patterns and intensities which, according to Goop, "deliver a variety of sensations, from a gentle tingling to an intense rumbling." Bonus: the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator is also water-resistant.
Although this is technically Goop's second-ever vibrator, the lifestyle brand has been highlighting sex toys for a few years now. Back in 2016, the site debuted a "sex-themed issue," in which LELO's INEZ, a 24K gold-plated dildo that retails for a pearl-clutching $15,000, was dubbed a recommended product. Goop also previously provided a detailed list of vibrator suggestions for readers, some of which have two-to-three digit price tags.
Buy It: Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator, $89, goop.com
Considering female masturbation still gets the side-eye, having a lifestyle company such as Goop launch another sex toy of their own creation is fantastic. And, in this celebrity-obsessed culture, having someone as notable as Gwyneth Paltrow advocate for female pleasure is likely to open even more eyes in regards to normalizing masturbation, as well as using toys during partnered sex. (Related: Lily Allen Made Her Own Sex Toy to Help Destigmatize Female Masturbation)
And, at $89, the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator is a deal for all wallets, as it can be paid for in four interest-free payments of about $22. Given that Goop's first-ever vibrator sold out soon after it initially launched, it's likely the brand's second installment could follow suit. Grab it now, so you don't get O-blocked or need to wait for a restock.