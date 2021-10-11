Everything You Need to Know About Goop's New Vibrator That Just Launched

The Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator warms up to body temperature — something that's relatively new in sex toys, but a welcomed feature as opposed to room temperature silicone. What's more, as a G-Spot vibrator, this sex toy is all about stimulating the internal part of the clitoris. (That's right; your clit is more than the nub you see at the top of your vulva.) And, for those unsure how to locate their G-Spot, Goop's got you covered, as the site explains exactly how to stimulate this hotspot using their new vibrator: "To stimulate the G-spot, you need to lift upward — internally — toward your belly and explore the area," says Goop, adding, "there's no need to stress about zeroing in on a precise spot: The whole region is an erogenous zone."