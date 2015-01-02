Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you want to be sure you're only putting healthy things in your body, you may want to rethink your traditional rubbers.

If you're going to practice safe sex, there's no better way than using condoms.

When used correctly, condoms are 98 percent effective in preventing pregnancy (85 percent effective with real-life use), and they also offer some protection from STIs' unlike contraception methods like hormonal birth control pills or IUDs. Condoms greatly reduce the chances of transmission of fluid-borne STIs (such as HIV, chlamydia, and gonorrhea), and, for STIs that can be transmitted via skin contact (such as HPV, genital warts, syphilis, herpes, and trichomoniasis). They aren't foolproof but at least offer some protection compared to going barrier-free. Many STIs present without symptoms — and, TBH, no one gets tested enough — so it can make it tricky to deem any sex act totally safe. That's why condom use is still highly recommended by docs if you're not in a committed relationship or fluid bonded (meaning, you've agreed to engage in barrier-free sex where your bodily fluids intermingle).

Although condoms, in general, are great, some are more vagina-friendly than others. That's right — while protecting against STIs and unwanted pregnancy is inherently great for your health, condoms themselves may come with some health risks. (Related: Let's Get Some Things Straight About Dental Dams)

For example, people with vulvas who have latex allergies should steer clear of, well, latex condoms. People who are vegan should look for vegan condoms because, surprisingly, not all condoms are vegan. Then there are condoms labeled "organic" or "all-natural."

But what's the difference between traditional condoms and "healthier" condoms, and why should you care anyway?

There are many differences between a standard condom and a vegan or healthier condom, and a lot of things you might want to steer clear of, says Taylor Sparks, erotic educator and founder of Organic Loven, one of the largest BIPOC-owned online intimacy shops.

"Some people believe that they have an allergy to latex when in fact it may be the chemicals on the condom, not the latex that is causing the issue," says Sparks. In the U.S., there are many chemicals that the Food and Drug Administration consider Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) even though they may pose some health risks or not be tolerated by every person's body, she explains.

"My general rule when reading ingredients is if you can't pronounce it, denounce it," says Sparks. "If you can't read it, you don't need it." Here's a list of some of those things to look for or avoid on your condom packaging, if you want the healthiest condom for your vagina.

What all this means is that your best bet is to look for vegan, glucose-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free condoms if you're at all concerned about their effect on your vaginal health. This isn't to suggest that traditional condoms are necessarily evil, but if you want to know you're putting the healthiest product inside your body with minimal chances of side effects, these are the best condoms for women that you want in your bag, on your nightstand, and wherever else you keep your safe sex supplies.

Best Condoms for Sensitive Vaginas

If your vagina is particularly sensitive and becomes easily irritated or thrown off from any sort of condom use, these options are for you.

LOLA Ultra-Thin Lubricated Condoms

lola-condoms Credit: LOLA

You might recognize this natural condom brand because they also make organic tampons. Vegan, made without parabens or gluten, and FDA- and ob-gyn-approved, LOLA's Ultra-Thin Condoms are one of the most vagina-friendly condoms on the market. (Heads up: The lube on these condoms is made of silicone, so steer clear of using these condoms with silicone toys, as silicone lube can break down the material of the toy.)

Durex Real Feel Avanti Bare Polyisoprene Non-Latex Condoms

durex-real-feel-non-latex-condoms Credit: Amazon

If you know from experience that you have a latex allergy, consider Durex Real Feel Avanti Bare Polyisoprene Non-Latex Condoms, which can deliver the protection you need without having to worry about anaphylaxis. They're made of a synthetic latex that's created in a lab so it doesn't contain the proteins that would affect someone with a latex allergy. It should be noted that if you have an extreme allergy to natural rubber latex, these condoms might still cause a bit of irritation, so talk to your doctor first.

Best Eco-Friendly and Socially-Conscious Condoms

Because most of the condoms on this list are vegan and all-natural, they can be categorized as eco-friendly. But if you want to take your love for protecting the environment and its species even further, these are the condoms you want.

Sustain Natural Ultra-Thin Latex Condoms

sustain-natural-ultra-thin-condoms Credit: Grove

What makes Sustain such a reliable natural condom brand is that the fact that they make a whole slew of vagina-friendly products, including tampons, pads, and period underwear, in addition to condoms. They pride themselves on making products — including Sustain Natural Ultra-Thin Latex condoms — that are completely void of any chemicals that could possibly irritate a vagina (unless you have latex allergies, of course) and give 10 percent back to various women's healthcare organizations across the U.S.

Glyde Ultra-Thin Standard Fit

glyde-ultra-thin-condoms

Glyde Ultra-Thin Standard Fit condoms are exactly the condoms you want to use if you want to feel like you're doing the right thing when it comes to condom use, in more ways than one. Not only are these condoms ethical, vegan, cruelty-free, fair trade, and come in recycled packaging, but Glyde has donated millions of condoms to help prevent HIV/AIDS.

Lovability Condoms

lovability-12-pack-condoms Credit: Lovability

Lovability condoms are vegan, free of nitrosamine, dyes, fragrances, and spermicide. With every purchase, they donate to Planned Parenthood and employ people with disabilities to put together their fun and stylish condom tins — which, speaking from experience, are far easier to open than packages, especially in the heat of the moment. They're also guaranteed to be one-size-fits-all, so no well-endowed partner can claim Lovability condoms are too small.

Best Condoms for Large Penises and Dildos

Because not all penises and dildos are created equal — in both length and girth — having condom sizes to choose from is necessary. For those on the larger end, a larger condom will not only make sex more pleasurable for everyone involved but also be less likely to break. (Related: Is It Possible for a Penis Size to Be Too Big?)

Sustain Natural Extra Large Latex Condoms

sustain-natural-xl-condoms Credit: Grove

ICYMI above, Sustain is one of the best condom brands to buy if you're looking for a healthy and ethical product. And if you're looking for extra-large condoms for a penis-owning partner or a dildo (pro tip: use condoms on dildos that are being shared to help prevent the spread of infection and bacteria), then Sustain's Extra Large Latex Condoms, with texture for even more sensation, should immediately go on your shopping list.

Glyde MAXI

glyde-maxi-xl-condoms Credit: Amazon

Super thin, vegan, fair trade, and ethical condoms with plenty of room in length (8.07 inches) and width (2.20 inches)? Enter: Glyde MAXI condoms. They're roomy enough for the most endowed partners and are super thin for a barely-there feeling.

Maude Rise Plus

maude-hi-rise-condoms Credit: Maude

While Maude is hardly new to the vegan, chemical-free condom market (see their standard size condoms right here), they've recently added Rise Plus, large ultra-thin condoms to their list of products. Free of both spermicides and fragrance and made with just three ingredients — natural latex, cornstarch powder, and silicone lubricant — these electronically triple-tested condoms come in easy-open packages that resemble those little butter packages that you get at diners.

Best Extra Thin Condoms

Although some condoms boast "ultra-thin" on their packaging, it doesn't always mean they are. These condoms, however, live up to their ultra-thin humble brag.

P.S. Condoms

ps-condoms-natural Credit: P.S. Condoms

These vegan, chemical-free condoms by P.S. Condoms (sans parabens, glycerin, bisphenol-A, gluten, and nitrosamines) are 40 percent thinner than most other condoms on the market. They're also strong and lubricated with medical-grade silicone.

LELO HEX Vegan Condoms

lelo-hex-condoms-36-pack_500 Credit: Lelo