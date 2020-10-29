If you don't exclusively date one gender, it can be tricky to know when it's time to come out to a new potential partner. Here, tips for doing it, and why you might want to sooner rather than later.

The Case for Being Upfront About Your Sexuality On the First Date

It was the end of the first date. So far, things had been going well. We'd touched on dating histories, confirmed our compatible relationship orientations (both monogamous), discussed our individual vices, bonded over a shared love of yoga and CrossFit, and giddily shared photos of our furbabies. I was definitely connecting with this man — we'll call him Derek — but there was still one major thing we hadn't yet talked about: My bisexuality.

My previous partner had pretended that my dating resume didn't feature folks of various genders, and our silence about it contributed to me not feeling queer enough. I wanted to avoid that dynamic again, so on date number one with Derek, I said it plainly.

"It's really important to me that you understand that I am bisexual and that I will still be bisexual if we date."

Like the rockstar he is, Derek responded, "Of course, being with me isn't going to change your sexual orientation." He and I went on to date for nearly a year. While we've since broken up (due to mismatched long-term goals), I strongly believe that sharing my sexuality with him from the beginning is part of why I felt so loved and seen when we were dating.

Because of that, I've since made it a rule to come out as bisexual on the first date (and sometimes, even earlier). And guess what? Experts agree. Both psychotherapist and marriage and relationship expert Rachel Wright, M.A., L.M.F.T. and licensed professional counselor Maggie McCleary, L.G.P.C., who specializes in queer-inclusive services, say that coming out to a potential partner sooner rather than later is a good move — so long as you feel safe doing so.

Read on to learn the benefits of coming out to a new potential partner ASAP. Plus, tips for how to handle it, whether you're bisexual, pansexual, asexual, or any other part of the queer rainbow.

The Benefit of Coming Out On a First Date

"Sharing your sexuality allows your potential partner to get the fullest picture of you as early as possible," says McCleary. "And for a relationship to be healthy, you want to be able to be your full self," they say.

Coming out also allows you to see if the person will be accepting of your sexuality. If you come out to your date and they don't respond well or you get a sense that they won't, "that's a sign that they aren't someone who isn't going to accept all of you," says McCleary. And in an ideal, healthy relationship you want (and need!) that acceptance.

Note: "If they don't respond well and that's not a deal-breaker for you, then there might be other things you need assess internally," considering that signals you're willingly entering into a potentially unhealthy relationship, says McCleary. (For that, a queer-inclusive mental health professional may be helpful. You can find one on Psychology Today.)

Coming out right away also saves you from the anxiety of *not* being out to somebody you're going to continue dating. "The longer you avoid sharing your sexuality with them, the more anxious you can become about how they're going to respond," explains McCleary. (Related: How 'Coming Out' Improved My Health and Happiness)

Considering anxiety is often accompanied by emotional symptoms such as feelings of sadness, panic, or fear, and even physical symptoms, that's — understatement alert — no good. (See More: What Anxiety Disorder Is—And What It Isn't ?)

What If I Don't Feel Safe Coming Out — Or They Respond Poorly?

First things first, remember that you never need to come out! "You never owe coming out to anyone — and you especially don't owe it to someone you're on a first date with," says Wright.

So if you don't want to tell them, don't. Or if your gut is telling you this person *isn't* accepting, don't. In fact, in the latter case, McCleary says you absolutely have permission to leave the date right smack dab in the middle.

You might say:

"What you just said is a dealbreaker for me, so I'm going to respectfully remove myself from this situation."

"It's a rule for me not to date transphobes and what you just said is transphobic, so I'm going to call off the rest of this date."

"That comment doesn't sit well in my gut, so I'm going to excuse myself."

Can you stick the date out until the end and then send a similarly-worded text when you get home? Sure. "Your safety has to be your number one priority, but there's no wrong way to prioritize your safety, so long as you do," says Wright.

What If They're Accepting...But Don't Know Much About Being LGBTQ+?

If the person you're on a date with isn't familiar with what it means to be LGBTQ+, whether you continue to date them is really personal decision. It ultimately it comes down to two main things.

First, how much emotional labor do you want to put into educating this person about your identities? If, for example, you're you're still exploring your own bisexuality, learning about bisexuality with your new boo could be a fun bonding activity. But, if you've been a bisexual activist for decades or teach about LGBTQ+ history for work, you may have less interest in taking on an educational role in your relationship.

Second, how important is it to you that the people you're dating be both accepting of and knowledgeable about your queerness? "If you're incredibly involved in your local LGBTQ community, it may be much more important to you to date someone who understands bisexuality than someone who's bisexuality hasn't played as big a role in their social circles or life," says Wright.

How to Come Out On the First Date (or Even Before That)

These tips prove that coming out doesn't have to be as daunting as it sounds.

1. Put it in your dating profiles.

With social distancing orders still in place, the opportunities to meet folks at the bar or gym have dwindled. So if you're meeting new potential lovers, odds are high it's happening on apps. In that case, McCleary recommends putting your sexuality right in your profile. (Related: How Coronavirus Is Changing the Dating Landscape)

These days, most dating apps (Tinder, Feeld, OKCupid, etc.) make it easy, allowing you to choose from a wide variety of gender and sexuality markers that'll appear right in your profile. Tinder, for instance, allows daters to select up to three terms that best describe their sexual orientation, including straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, demisexual, pansexual, queer, and questioning. (Related: Definitions of LGBTQ+ Words Everyone Should Know)

"You can also signal more subtly with the rainbow 🌈, rainbow flag emojis 🏳️‍🌈, or hearts the color of the bisexual pride flag 💗💜💙," says McCleary.

If you're currently exploring your sexuality and haven't yet settled on a label (or many), you can write as much in your profile, notes Wright. For example:

"Exploring my sexuality and looking for friends and lovers who want to come along on the journey."

"Recently came out as not straight and here to explore what that means to me."

"Homophobes, misogynists, racists, and biphobes please do this fluid babe a favor and swipe left."

"Displaying your sexuality right from the get-go will alleviate any of the pressure or anxiety you have around needing to come out on the first date," says McCleary. If they swipe right, they already know your sexuality because it was right there in your profile. Plus, it acts as some kind of asshole filter, keeping you from matching with folks who won't accept you.

2. Share your socials.

Are you out on social media — meaning you frequently talk about your sexuality when you post on social? If so, Wright recommends sharing your social media handles ahead of meeting up in person. (You can also consider doing a quick video chat first date to judge this and your general chemistry as well.)

"Obviously, an online persona is only a small portion of who I am as a person, but I'm active on Instagram so sharing my handle is a great way for someone to learn that I'm bisexual, queer and polyamorous… while also getting a feel of my overall energy," explains Wright. (Related: Here's What a Polyamorous Relationship Actually Is)

3. Slip it in casually.

Did your recent match ask you if you've seen any good movies recently? Did they ask you what you're reading? Answer them honestly, but nod to your sexuality while you do so.

For example: "I'm queer, so I'm a big fan of queer documentaries and I just watched Disclosure," or, "since I came out as bisexual, I've been reading bi memoirs nonstop. I just finished Tomboyland by Melissa Faliveno."

The benefit of this approach is that it keeps your sexuality from feeling like this big confession, says McCleary. "It shifts the 'coming out' process from something serious to a passing topic," the same way you'd discuss another part of your identity, such as where you grew up. (Related: Ellen Page On Coming Out at 27 and Fighting for LGBTQ Rights)

4. Spit it out!

Don't let your desire to be smooth keep you from dishing your truth. "Honestly, someone who's actually worth dating isn't going to care how you tell them that you're bi or queer," says Wright.

These examples prove that clunky can be just as effective as smooth:

"I don't know how to bring this up but I just wanted to let you know that I'm bi."

"This is totally unrelated to what we're talking about but I liked to tell the people I'm going on dates with that I'm bi. So, here I am telling you!."

"This date was great! But before we make future plans, I just want to let you know that I'm bisexual."

5. Ask a leading question.

"If you can get a general gauge on this person's views or politics, you'll probably get a good sense of whether or not they'll be accepting of the marginalized (sexual or gender) identities that you claim," says McCleary.

You might ask, for example: "Which BLM marches or events have you attended this month?" or "What did you think of the latest presidential debate?" or "Where do you get your morning news?"