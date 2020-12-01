This Couples Vibe Is So Good, It’s Been Called the ‘Best Thing’ for a Relationship

There’s no shame in admitting a few months in quarantine have put your relationship on the rocks. Too much time together can easily lead to fighting, resentment, and, for an unlucky few, a total breakdown of your sex life. But Lelo’s Cyber Monday sale (happening until midnight tonight) is hoping to change that: It’s offering a 30 percent discount on the Tiana 3 Remote Controlled Couples Massager (Buy It, $119, was $169, lelo.com). Yep, the very c-shaped vibrator that a bunch of reviewers say legit ~saved~ their relationship.
So what exactly makes this toy the next best thing to a couples therapist? It’s created with duos in mind, featuring a double-ended design that flexes to fit different bodies. Compact yet powerful, it easily slips into couples’ play — literally, it's designed to be worn during P-in-V sex — for an enhanced experience for both partners. (These 14 vibrators are also perfect for couples.)
Here’s how it works: Slip the smaller end of the vibe into the vagina to hit the G-spot (and hold the toy in place), and shift the larger tip to directly hit the clitoris. Solo sessions can start using the included remote control at this point to jump between eight vibration settings. Otherwise your partner can add their ~appendage~ to the mix before turning the toy on. Lelo suggests keeping it to the missionary position for the most satisfying experience. (Adventurous bedmates can use these tricks to turn up the heat.)
While it's not difficult to use, there is still a bit of a learning curve like with most toys. But reviewers say once you figure out what works best for each partner, it’s easy to come together (pun intended) for an unbeatable tandem orgasm. Plus, the waterproof design lets you explore other locations beyond the bedroom, too. (PS: Here’s how to have ah-mazing shower sex.)
Of course, it just wouldn’t be a good vibrator story without a few stand-out reviews, and this pick has hundreds.
“I bought this for my wife as a birthday present with a slightly selfish tone,” wrote a reviewer. “It has created a new excitement in the bedroom that has been missing lately. Toys are no stranger in our bedroom, but typically there's only room for one. This has created a new thrill that we both enjoy.” (Related: How to Introduce Sex Toys Into Your Relationship)
Another agreed: “Lelo's Smart Wand has been an active and enjoyable part of our sex lives over the past few years. It took just two ‘rolls-in-the-hay’ and four orgasms for my wife to start reaching for our new Tiani 3 with as much enthusiasm as she's always had for her Smart Wand. As for me, I'm continually ‘up’ for any new twists in our lovemaking and the Tiani 3 has already added some new and exciting memories.”
“Got this for my wife for Valentine's day. She loves it — and she loves me even more,” said a customer.
And finally, this review really summed it all up: “Bringing this into the bedroom has been the best thing we could do.”
BTW this toy isn’t just for couples. Even though it’s made with duos in mind, plenty of people purchased it with just one person in mind: themselves. In fact, a few reviewers with partners mentioned they often use the vibrator solo with the same level of satisfaction.
Ready to give it a rumble? Head over to Lelo’s site ASAP to score your own Tiana 3 for 30 percent off. But hurry — the extended Cyber Monday deal disappears at midnight.