This Popular Clit-Suction Toy Just Got Upgraded to Stimulate Your G-Spot, Too
My very first vibrator was an impulse grab from the free table at work five years ago. Even though the office was empty, I looked both ways before dropping the toy in my work bag and rushing out. I was giddy with excitement — but was ultimately left disappointed. Sure, it got me there, but I didn’t really understand the hype surrounding sex toys. My own techniques during a solo session were just as effective — and not to mention, free.
However, when I tried the Lelo Sona Cruise (Buy It, $79, lelo.com) years later, I had newfound appreciation. Its suction design was a completely new sensation. The air pulses somehow felt like the best parts of oral sans a partner asking if you’re close to climax. I became obsessed with my new toy, rotating through eight settings and three intensity levels to find my perfect rhythm. Khloe Kardashian and more than 1,400 five-star reviewers were right: It was a guaranteed orgasm. (PSA: Shape has an entire guide to the best clit suction toys).
Even as I added new vibrators to my collection, the Sona was still my superstar. I couldn’t fathom how any toy could top it for solo play — but how wrong I was. Lelo released its newest clit-suction design, the Lelo Enigma (Buy It, $189, was $269, ellaparadis.com), and the launch brought together the suction power of the Sona Cruise with the internal vibrations of the brand’s best-selling rabbit vibrator, the Soraya. It’s a Frankenstein creation that looks out of this world. Spoiler alert: It feels like it, too.
Buy It: Lelo Enigma, $189, was $269, ellaparadis.com
Like the Sona, the dual-action massager has eight settings that adjust both the intensity of the air pulsations and arm vibrations. Even on the lowest settings, the sensation is super intense and bound to have you climaxing in minutes. If you dare to jump to the max, the power of the two motors working together actually creates an unintentional thrusting sensation that only speeds up your orgasm.
As someone who needs clitoral stimulation to finish, I’ve found the best combo sits in the middle: strong pulsations with gentle arm vibrations. Unless you want to spend time on some solo foreplay, you’ll also want lube on hand to keep everything gliding smoothly. Even though it combines the design of a rabbit and clit-suction vibrator, the flexibility of the toy means you can skip insertion altogether and just focus on one type of stimulation. Either way, you’re in for a pretty celestial experience.
It’s worth noting the rechargeable device is not whisper-quiet — how could it be with so much power??? — but the sound is easily muffled by a duvet, music, or running shower. In terms of size, it's also large. It's not as big as Lora DiCarlo’s Osé 2, which could be mistaken for a modern art sculpture, but definitely clunky for use with a partner. (I suggest trying this hands-free couples vibrator instead.)
What the toy lacks in silence and stealth is leveled out by its power and beauty. Its two motors are covered by a smooth silicone that’s non-porous and easy to clean. Available in black and hot pink, it even has metallic holographic details that scream outer space. I’ve found using the Enigma feels like a luxury every time, and it has little to do with the price.
Of course, a toy this good takes time and money to develop, and it comes with the price to match. The sonic massager costs $269, but it’s marked down for the Ella Paradis Spring Sale. This drops the final price to $189 in the cart (with promo code SPRING) and includes a free $10 gift card with purchase. While it’s definitely a splurge, I believe it’s the best one you’ll make this spring.