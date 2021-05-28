This Vibrator Gives Orgasms So Good, You'll Want Them 'Over and Over Again'

It's easy to get into a rut with your favorite sex toy. Sure, it gets you to the finish line, but it's the same race every time. But you don't have to settle for the same experience. There are so many types of orgasms to have, and plenty of trusty vibrators to help you get there. At the top of the list is Lelo's Ina Wave (Buy It, $143 with code MDLELO, was $179, lelo.com).