This Vibrator Gives Orgasms So Good, You'll Want Them 'Over and Over Again'
It's easy to get into a rut with your favorite sex toy. Sure, it gets you to the finish line, but it's the same race every time. But you don't have to settle for the same experience. There are so many types of orgasms to have, and plenty of trusty vibrators to help you get there. At the top of the list is Lelo's Ina Wave (Buy It, $143 with code MDLELO, was $179, lelo.com).
The innovative rabbit vibrator does double duty as a toy that pleasures both your clitoris and g-spot. The small arm gives external vibration stimulation, while the larger end enters the body. When inserted, the power of the larger arm isn't limited to the rumble of vibrations. It also thrusts and creates the namesake wave motion, which the brand describes as a robot version of the "come hither" finger motion. And reviewers say they've never "felt anything like" it. (The Sona Cruise is another customer favorite with 1,000 perfect ratings.)
You'll have the choice of 10 pleasure settings to find the combination of vibrations and thrusting that works for your body. Once you do, one shopper says they can have up to 50 orgasms per session. Luckily, the long-lasting battery is up to the task with enough juice for up to 120 minutes of play. Plus, it's totally waterproof to let you make the most of your surroundings. (BTW here's how to have actually amazing shower sex.)
Another bonus? The toy is made from a silky silicone that's not only super easy to clean, but extra durable. This material gives the toy a much longer lifespan than other options, like plastic, so you'll get to spend even more time with your new bedroom bestie. Just ask the reviewer who says her Ina Wave is still in top condition after seven years of regular use.
The only downside of the best-selling rabbit vibrator is the price. It's enough to make your eyes roll back into your head. But shoppers say it's worth the money — 100 percent of reviewers recommend it to others — and they know best considering the toy has made their eyes roll back for different reasons.
"This little baby hits you right where you need it," wrote one reviewer. "The come hither thumping motion is hard to describe until you feel it. And, yes, you will need privacy because you will scream!"
Another said, "Quoting my wife, 'Omg I want to have that orgasm again and again.' She returns to this Lelo toy again and again since that orgasm. It takes some getting used to and thankfully it has a bunch of different settings. You can also change which part vibrates and to what intensity. A new bedroom go-to time and time again. Thank you Lelo!"
Even at full price, the Lelo's Ina Wave is worth the investment, but you won't have to pay that. Shape readers can score 20 percent off the rabbit vibrator (and the rest of Lelo's covetable toys) with the exclusive promo code MDLELO until May 30. It's a rare chance to shop the high-tech brand for less, and an opportunity you won't want to miss. Especially when you have the "most intense orgasm of your life."
Buy It: Lelo's Ina Wave, $143 with code MDLELO, was $179, lelo.com