Your single status may feel extra obvious when holidays like Christmas or Valentine’s Day roll around, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with conquering the world solo. In fact, it’s something worth celebrating — so pop the champagne, because it’s officially Singles’ Day 2020 (a.k.a. the unofficial holiday honoring people not in relationships).
While it doesn’t come with special greeting cards or stuffed animals, Singles’ Day brings something even better: a Lelo sex toy sale. The annual event offers up to 51 percent off some of the brand’s most iconic designs (there are tons!!) including its Kardashian-approved Sona 2 and the award-winning Ora 3 toy that feels just like a tongue.
Currently, Lelo has more than 35 different sex toys — including clitoral massagers, suction toys, rabbit vibrators, and more — marked down in its Singles’ Day deals, as well as 15 bundle sets that package products together for maximum satisfaction. With discounts ranging from 20 to 50 percent, this is one sex toy sale you won’t want to miss.
But you’ll need to hustle — the sale ends tonight at 7 p.m. ET and will take these unbeatable prices with it. Ahead, check out a curated list of the best deals.
This clitoral suction vibrator is so good, it has more than 1,100 perfect ratings from some seriously satisfied users. Its unique design promises bigger, bolder orgasms by stimulating 75 percent more of the clitoris than a traditional vibrator. And that’s not all: Its cruise function kicks up the heat just as you get closer to orgasm to ensure you cross the finish line with a bang.
You know that Sex and the City episode where Charlotte can’t get enough of her rabbit vibrator? Well, you’ll finally understand why when you get your hands on this award-winning design. Its sculpted tip uses a unique “come-hither” movement to better target your G-spot while an external arm offers clitoral stimulation for toe-curling orgasms. No, really, one reviewer wrote that it was their best adult purchase ever.
Back in the day, vibrators used to disguise themselves as massagers — but this sex toy is actually doing the opposite. With 10 intensity settings, the wand offers up its services first as a vibrator, yet its long battery life and reliable power ensures it can just as easily be used on other body parts for hours of relaxing pleasure.
Some things, like oral sex, are just not possible without a partner. But this clever tongue-mimicking toy is the next best option. Its intuitive nub imitates oral with a smooth rotating motion and then adds a layer of vibrations for a sensation that’s said by reviewers to be better than oral sex. You’ve been warned.
Lelo nicknamed this toy the “shiver-maker,” and it’s not hard to see why. The G-spot vibrator has a unique flattened tip that’s ideal for finding the illusive spot. Waterproof and rechargeable, it can also be used externally for a quick warmup on the clitoris.
At 50 percent off, this petite vibrator is one of the best deals you can score at Lelo right now. Its circular design allows for a variety of uses: Target a specific spot with the rounded tip, or use the flat edge to stimulate a large surface area. It’s a great start for beginners and even comes in three colors.