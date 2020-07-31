Lelo's Beloved Clit Suction Toy Is 50% Off In This Secret Sale—but Only Until Midnight

Lelo is known for its coveted lineup of innovative sex toys with smart designs made for complete satisfaction—and that, unavoidably, come with higher price points. (Hey, it takes time and money to make products this good.) But if that hefty price tag is the only reason you haven’t splurged on one of Lelo’s popular devices yet, you’re in for a treat.
The final daily deal in Ella Paradis’ 12-Day Christmas in July sale is a serious discount on one of Lelo’s most popular creations: The Lelo Sona (Buy It, $49,
$99, ellaparadis.com). A toy so satisfying it has over 1,100 perfect reviews, the clitoral-sucking device normally costs $99, but it’s 50 percent off until midnight tonight. (Shop more clit suction sex toys that are sure to blow your mind here.)
The first generation of Lelo’s suction-focused Sona design, this device skips traditional vibrations in favor of a combination of sonic waves and pulses. It may sound weird, but this unusual approach stimulates 75 percent more of the clitoris. Yep, it’s a completely new type of orgasm. (Fun fact: There are actually 7 different types of orgasms.)
Also a top pick for nipple play, the Sona offers eight different pleasure settings. While that might not seem like a lot, one reviewer wrote that they orgasmed after just 15 seconds on the lowest setting. And once you find your perfect pulse, shoppers say you can expect ridiculously powerful orgasms. One person wrote they could literally “feel it in their hands,” while another says it made them “pull a hamstring.”
Buy It: Lelo Sona, $49, was $99, ellaparadis.com
Plus, the all-silicone construction makes the toy completely waterproof—meaning you can bring it along to the shower, pool, or even bathtub—and easy to clean. And unlike a human mouth, the clit-sucking pick can stay underwater for as long as you need to, ahem, finish. Not to mention, the silky smooth satin finish ensures the toy feels soft against the skin and never pulls or tugs. (Related: I Gave My Mom This Sex Toy, and It's Changing Her Life)
As the many 5-star reviewers on both Ella Paradis and Lelo can attest, this orgasm-inducing device is easily worth its full price tag. But lucky for you (and humans everywhere), today’s sale means the Lelo Sona is a steal at just $49. Just be sure to place your order before midnight, when the high-tech toy will turn back into a pricey wishlist item.