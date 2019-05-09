Thanks to mainstream porn—which has perpetuated the myth that scissoring is the only lesbian sex position (untrue, obv)—scissoring gets a back rep. But if you both enjoy clitoral stimulation, it's pretty awesome.

Scissoring is any act that involves two people with vulvas rubbing said vulvas against each other. How you make this happen will depend on your anatomy, height, flexibility, and preference. (Related: 6 Facts You Prob Don't Know About Vaginas But Should)

Try having one partner lie on her back with her legs spread while the other lies on her side, facing the opposite direction so that she can position her body the way two scissors might. Switch up the angle by having one or more partner prop themselves up on their hand or elbow. To make it more intimate, the partner on their side can bend forward so that you can be face-to-face.

Make it even more fun by placing a bullet vibrator in between your bodies to stimulate both your clits at the same time, says Mackenzie Riel, relationship and sex expert with Too Timid, and online sexual wellbeing shop. And if you're feeling even more adventurous, "add a small of amount of clit tingling gel to the outer surface of the vibrating bullet, to drive you both wild," she says. (Pro tip: Stretch first. Seriously, do penguin pose, since this configuration can be tough on tight hip flexors.)