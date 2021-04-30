I've always thought of May as the month-equivalent of happy hour to June, July, and August's sweaty, satisfying, all-night soirée. It's the pre-game champagne toast before everyone gathers in a dazzling, twinkle-lit backyard à la Gatsby for hours of fun. And while roaring summer festivities like those aren't necessarily in the cards just yet, the pleasures of late springtime and safely getting closer socially (thank you, COVID vaccine) might very well be within reach. And it makes perfect sense that it's happening against the backdrop of sweet Taurus x flirtatious Gemini season.

In addition to the sun's moves through slow-and-steady fixed earth sign Taurus and curious, buzzy mutable air sign Gemini, it's also a month in which you could feel inspired to soak up the beauty of the moment with someone special, get out of your comfort zone between the sheets, speak your truth, and explore, learn, play.

In addition to the sun seasons, a few additional key highlights: On May 8, romantic Venus moves out of Taurus, where it's been setting a pragmatic, sensual tone for relationships, beauty, and romance, and into Gemini, where it'll offer a more social, mercurial, and style-conscious vibe.

On May 11, Taurus season's new moon forms a sweet trine to transformative Pluto and a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune, amplifying a feeling of claiming personal power and finding a lot of pleasure in letting imaginations run wild.

And around May 26, the first lunar eclipse of the year will occur in free-spirited, adventure-seeking mutable fire sign Sagittarius. The moon will square off against expansive Jupiter, currently moving through dreamy Pisces, magnifying the feelings that this event is meant to bring to the surface in a big, game-changing way.

Want to know more about how May's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's May 2021 sex and love horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your May 2021 Horoscope for Health and Success, while you're at it, too.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Thanks to romantic Venus moving through your third house of communication from May 8 to June 2, you'll enjoy building your intellectual connection with your S.O. or a new match. Lively brainstorms, witty banter, or learning something new together (think taking an online mixology or partnered yoga class) can set your chemistry ablaze. You can also look forward to May 19 when the planet of love forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking, potentially setting the stage for a fun double date op.

And while lucky Jupiter moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from May 13 to July 28, you could be inspired to get more in touch with your whimsical, imaginative, ooey-gooey romantic side (yes, really). Diving into a meditation app or keeping track of your dreams (especially the sexy ones) could offer telling insights about what you want out of your current or ideal relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Before sweet Venus leaves your sign, it'll form a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your ninth house of adventure on May 6, making you feel like the volume has been cranked up on the intensity of your most romantic feelings and your appetite to have an eye-opening experience with your S.O. or someone new. You might decide it's time to get out of your comfort zone by sharing your hottest fantasy — and taking steps to make it real.

And around May 26, when the lunar eclipse lights up your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be reflecting on all of the things that bring you a sense of comfort in your closest relationships. If you're single, you could be getting clear and definitive about your dealmakers and deal breakers with a potential partner. And if you're attached, you might want to have a significant heart-to-heart with your S.O. about your needs — and how you might be able to meet in the middle wherever you're not in sync.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

While romantic Venus is in your sign from May 8 to June 2, you'll not only be enjoying your season but your moment to shine socially and in your relationships. Your mind will be on prioritizing pleasurable activities (everything from a spa day to exploring your hottest fantasies with your S.O. or a new match), and you'll be feeling extra magnetic and charming, which can help you attract whatever you have your heart set on. Basically, this is your permission slip to get your hot girl summer started.

And around May 26, when the lunar eclipse is in your seventh house of partnership, you could be reassessing either what you want out of a super close one-on-one relationship — current or ideal. Making changes to how you're putting yourself out there, if you're single, or defining your wishes with your S.O., if you're attached, could feel like a true watershed moment.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because romantic Venus will be in your twelfth house of spirituality from May 8 to June 2, this could be a more meditative, reflective month for your love life, but that doesn't mean dull. Instead, if you're attached, you might want to reflect on your needs and long-term trajectory or, if you're single, be a bit choosier about who you're exerting your energy on — and opening up to. Tuning into your intuition can help you navigate what brings you the most pleasure even more than usual now.

And later this month and through most of summer, while lucky Jupiter moves through your ninth house of adventure from May 13 to July 28, you'll be feeling more open-minded, optimistic, and up for getting out of the usual mundane routine. This can be a sweet opp to meet and date someone who's not quite your usual, go-to type, if you're single, or, if you're attached, broaden your horizons with your partner by having new experiences together, whether that's trying new restaurants or planning a major, exciting vacation for down the road.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

While romantic Venus is in your eleventh house of networking, wishes, and dreams from May 8 to June 2, platonic vibes could be coloring your love life, whether you're single or attached. If you're flying solo, you could meet someone eye-catching during a post-vaccination meet-up with your friend group or through work. If you're in a relationship, you and your sweetheart could be finally planning those overdue double and group dates. These spirited, social experiences can bring you closer.

And around May 26, when the lunar eclipse lights up your fifth house of romance, you might feel like it's time to cross a major bridge in your love life. Your desire to express how you're feeling and what you need is amplified, so whether you want to talk about taking your relationship to the next level or envision a whole new path for your dating life, this event can offer a game-changing moment for taking steps in that direction.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Around May 11, when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you'll want to set a powerful intention related to taking a leap of faith. Maybe you've been thinking about whether or not a long-distance relationship with someone special could work out in the long-run, you're thinking of ditching apps for a matchmaking service, or you want to explore a new power dynamic in bed with your S.O. Getting clear on your desire, then taking a step toward making it real can be incredibly empowering now.

And while lucky Jupiter moves through your seventh house of partnership from May 13 to June 2, you'll have all the luck when it comes to harmony within a current or future one-on-one relationship. If you're single, you could find it's easier to meet someone who really checks all the boxes now, and if you're attached, you and your sweetheart could be feeling prepared to take the next step (think: DTR, moving in, getting engaged, opening up your relationship, etc.) Don't forget just how much you deserve all the loving happiness coming your way.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

While sweet Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your ninth house of higher learning from May 8 to June 2, you'll be craving mental and emotional stimulation from a new match or your partner. Having horizon-broadening experiences will feel like the key to getting turned on and connecting in a romantic, intimate way, so consider dropping concrete plans for a more spontaneous, adventurous approach. Seeing where the moment takes you can be incredibly thrilling — not to mention seriously hot.

Around May 11, when the new moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could find yourself getting more clear on what you need out of a heartfelt relationship, current or ideal. This could be a productive time for acknowledging deep-rooted wounds and tending to them, so that you're feeling free to meet someone feeling emotionally healed and open. Or, if you're already in a LTR, opening up to your S.O. about past heartaches and trauma can feel like a breakthrough moment for your bond.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Thanks to romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from May 8 to June 2, you'll want to crank up the intensity of whatever connection you're enjoying at the moment. If you've been seeing someone in a casual way, you might want to talk about what exclusivity could look like, and if you're already serious, you'll want to connect in an even more spiritual, deeply feeling way. This could set the stage for seriously hot sparks to fly. (See: 50+ Flirty, Romantic, and Sexy Questions to Ask Your Partner)

As if that wasn't enough, the sky's the limit on making your dating or relationship dreams a reality while lucky Jupiter is in your fifth house of romance from May 13 to July 28. You'll feel especially inspired to open up about your emotions in a fun-loving, imaginative way and be in the moment in a way that could even feel a bit out of character. Take that sexy getaway you and your partner have been dreaming of, or put yourself out there in a more vulnerable way by sharing what's in your heart from the start, cuz you pretty much can't lose now.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

While romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from May 8 to June 2, putting more time and energy into one-on-one moments can energize you creatively and help you feel even more centered emotionally. That said, this moment could really lend itself to planning special date nights, partnered workouts, or striving toward a joint goal with your sweetheart. And if you're single, you might be fired up to get back out there and start swiping again after a time-out from the apps, pumped to share your future with someone special.

And while lucky Jupiter moves through your fourth house of home life from May 13 to July 28, you can bolster your sense of security and really feather your nest in a way that makes you feel comfy and safe. If you're single, tending to this aspect of your life can help you get even more clear on what you want life to look like when you share it with someone else, and if you're partnered, you and your S.O. could be collaborating on redecorating, apartment hunting, or bonding with family together. (See: How to Create a Happier, Healthier Living Space)

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

On May 6, when sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your sign, you could be swimming in your emotions in a way that feels kind of unusual but also incredibly empowering. You're in touch with your desires and are realizing that owning them in a bold, confident way lights your inner fire. Leaning into these potentially overwhelming but also exciting feelings can attract exactly what you've been wishing for.

And Around May 26, when the lunar eclipse falls in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could be feeling an intense need to rest, recharge, and tend to your emotional and mental well-being. Your dreams could be more vivid, and you might be reflecting on old heartbreak. Committing to working through all of this could help you feel even more grounded, centered, and open when it comes to connecting with your S.O. or a new match.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Don't be surprised if you're feeling more flirtatious, playful, even wide-eyed and youthful, in your approach to your relationships and dating life while sweet Venus moves through your fifth house of romance from May 8 to June 2. It's like spring fever hit you extra hard this time around, and the more you embrace your most heartfelt fantasies and lighthearted whims, the more exciting, colorful, and memorable life can get. You'll also be especially charismatic and radiant, making it easier for you to charm your S.O. or someone special now.

And around May 11, when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life, you'll be especially in tune with your intuition and reflecting on bolstering your sense of comfort and security. If something has felt "off" or you've been sweeping an issue with your partner under the rug, now could be a fruitful moment for tackling it head-on. And if you're dating, you can trust your gut to tell you if someone is unequivocally the wrong fit and 100 percent worthy of an unmatch — or, on the other hand, feels kinda like home. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

While lucky Jupiter is in your sign from May 13 to July 28, you'll get a huge green light to make long-held dreams a reality. This could mean that whatever you've been envisioning for your big-picture vision, including your love life, could come to fruition without too much effort. That said, it definitely couldn't hurt to be true to yourself, and embrace this newfound optimism. Don't hesitate to put yourself out there, if you're single, and communicate with your partner about your needs, if you're attached.o

And on May 31, when go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your sign, you'll be feeling extra sensual, imaginative, and ready to take action on that hot daydream you've been replaying over and over in your head. Not only sharing your exact fantasy with someone special but getting the ball rolling (think: buying a new piece of sex equipment, a toy, or doing some research on new sex positions) can set you up for a memorable, fulfilling time.