This Bendable Vibrator with 6 Motors Will 'Send You to Heaven and Back'
I was obsessed with slap bracelets as a kid. They were one size fits all with enough flexibility to wrap around wrists, ankles, and other body parts — all with a satisfying smack. When I wasn't wearing my favorite zebra-printed band, I would lay it flat and repurpose the bracelet as a bookmark. If you're wondering WTH an anecdote about a beloved childhood staple has to do with a sex toy, let me introduce the Mysteryvibe Crescendo Vibrator (Buy It, $149, was $199; mysteryvibe.com).
The super bendable toy is essentially the grown-up, X-rated version of my favorite childhood accessory. It comes flat as a board but can be bent into any position (including a full circle!) to stimulate erogenous zones like the clitoris, G-spot, and prostate. Its flexibility makes it a "sex toy like no other" that can be appreciated by bodies of all genders and sizes. (Pssst, Here's a guide to the 12 main types of sex toys.)
As if folding into infinite shapes wasn't impressive enough, the toy also has six motors spread along the length of the toy. Use the app to try each powerful engine individually, or turn them all on simultaneously for maximum pleasure from up to 30 feet away. This unique setup makes it one of the best vibrators to use with a partner — and ensures there's no limit to the sex positions you can use it in.
The personalization doesn't end there; each motor runs at 16 intensity levels. That means the vibrator is gentle enough for even the most sensitive clitoris but also packs enough punch to rumble through layers of clothing. (Because, in case you haven't heard, dry-humping is the most underrated sex act.)
Unlike other so-called waterproof sex toys, this design is also totally submersible, because there are no charging ports that allow water inside. (So you can take this toy into the pool, shower, or bath, and keep it clean without ever worrying about water damage.) Instead, the device uses wireless inductive charging to power up in 45 minutes or less. Not that you'll need to charge it often; the battery lasts up to 120 minutes.
"I was put on antidepressants, which made my libido drop dramatically," wrote one reviewer. "I tried masturbating by myself and my orgasms were on the brink of extinction. Then, the Crescendo saved my sex drive."
Another raved: "I was reading the reviewers and I didn't believe it when people were saying stuff like 'Omg this fixed my sex life.' So I got it, and it definitely did rekindle our sex life after being married for 30 years."
With vibrations to "send you to heaven and back," according to one shopper, this sex toy is the ultimate addition to your bedroom shenanigans. Luckily, you can snag it for $50 off right now. And just like my beloved slap bracelets, I wouldn't be surprised if I was calling it the ultimate adult accessory 20 years from now.