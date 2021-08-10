I Give Myself a Vaginal Muscle Massage Every Day with the Help of This Tool

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pelvic floor wands could be the key to less painful penetration — but read this before you try a pelvic floor massage at home.

"I don't enjoy being penetrated." When I'm about to have sex, I'll pull this line out the way someone might pull out a condom or dental dam — equal parts cautious, prepared, and expectant.

But it's just that: a line. Or more accurately, a lie.

I do enjoy being penetrated. But I have a condition called a hypertonic pelvic floor that makes my pelvic floor muscles cinch and seize up. On my worst days, it makes penetration somewhere between impossible and painful. And so, I lean on my li(n)e, saving myself the breath of explaining to people I won't see again why certain sex acts are off the table. (Related: Dyspareunia Might Be the Mysterious Reason Sex Is Painful for You)

These days, however, I lie less. Not because the pandemic put a damper on my sex life, but because I've found a tool that, in conjunction with a few other remedies, has helped ease the symptoms associated with having a hypertonic pelvic floor: The Kegel Release Curve (Buy It, $139, kegelreleasecurve.com).

Here, pelvic floor experts explain what this product is, who (else) it can help, exactly how to use it, and what you need to know before clicking "add to cart."

What Is the Kegel Release Curve?

This pelvic floor wand is designed to be used as an intravaginal massage tool. "The 'S' shape of the product allows you to access and apply pressure to the pelvic floor muscles through the vaginal canal," explains Heather Jeffcoat, D.P.T., doctor of physical therapy who specializes in sexual dysfunction and incontinence. Basically, it's designed to apply pressure to and massage the pelvic floor muscles the way a gua sha scraping applies pressure to external muscles. And in doing so, help them relax.

"People hold a lot of stress and tension in these muscles and while they seek massages for other areas of the body when stressed, why not the vagina?," says Kate Roddy, sport and pelvic physiotherapist and CEO and founder of The Kegel Release Curve.

Beyond just being used to work out muscle tension, when combined with deep breathing and relaxation exercises, the wand can also help train the pelvic floor muscles to relax and teach the body to accept penetration, she says. And, it can also provide tactile biofeedback during Kegels (similar to Kegel balls), which helps you check that all — not just some — of your pelvic floor muscles are engaging (a common Kegel misnomer).

Who Should Use the Kegel Release Curve?

The Kegel Release Curve was primarily made with a few specific people in mind, according to Roddy: those who have recently given birth, those who experience painful sex due to muscle overactivity (like me!), those who have recently had a vaginoplasty (any surgical procedures that involves altering a vagina, or creating one), and those who are gung-ho about optimizing their pelvic floor muscles.

However, falling into one of those aforementioned categories is not reason enough to go buy one of these tools and start trying pelvic floor massage for yourself. The pelvic floor is a complex hammock of muscles that runs front-to-back, side-to-side, working together to hold your internal organs in place, explains Jeffcoat. A wide variety of things including childbirth, cancer, menopause, a history of urinary tract infections, physical trauma, emotional trauma, overusing and underusing these muscles can all cause dysfunction, she says. And there are a number of different types of pelvic floor dysfunctions, including hypotonic pelvic floor (weak pelvic floor muscles), uterine prolapse (a disorder caused when the pelvic floor muscles are too not strong enough to hold up the uterus), and coccygodynia (a painful tailbone syndrome), to name just a few.

To complicate things, for many of these conditions, the symptoms (painful urination, constipation, lower back pain, pain during penetration, etc.) are similar. That means it's possible to eye a list of symptoms online and make the assumption that you have one condition when you actually have another. And while the Kegel Release Curve might be helpful for someone with certain pelvic floor conditions (such as those with hypertonic pelvic floors), it won't be for someone with others (such as those with hypotonic pelvic floors). In fact, using a pelvic floor wand could even aggravate certain conditions, making them worse, according to Jeffcoat.

In short: Don't self-diagnose. And before investing in this kind of wand, work with a pelvic floor professional, says Jeffcoat. They'll be able to diagnose what pelvic floor condition you actually have, as well as come up with a treatment plan suited to your needs.

How to Use a Pelvic Floor Wand

Ideally, you'd have a session with your pelvic floor therapist in which you learn exactly how to maneuver the pelvic floor wand. "Working with a pelvic floor therapist on technique will help guarantee that you are targeting spots that are therapeutic for you" rather than spots that aren't, says Jeffcoat. "This area is rich in blood and nerve supply, so overworking incorrect areas could lead to numbness or pain."

Because the pelvic floor muscles are most easily reached through the vaginal canal, generally you'll begin by inserting one of the ends of the wand into your vaginal entrance. It's common for therapists to prescribe a "swivel" technique that involves swinging the handle (the side outside of the vagina) back and forth, according to Roddy. This movement helps increase blood flow to the area, she says. (Related: What Exactly Is Visceral Manipulation, aka Organ Massage, and Is It Safe?)

If you have one particular spot that needs extra attention — for example, you have a pelvic floor adhesion or scar (from something such as surgery, childbirth, or trauma) — Roddy says you might perform the same pelvic floor massage technique while focusing on that specific spot.

Again, the exact technique you use will vary based on where your adhesion, tightness, or tension lies in your pelvic floor. (You can find additional instructional videos on The Kegel Release Curve website.)

My Experience with the Kegel Release Curve

A year into treatment, I saw considerable improvement. Under perfect conditions (i.e. while menstruating, with someone I love, lots of lube) I began to be able to receive a finger... and occasionally two. Woo!

But it wasn't until I began using the Kegel Release Curve four times a week at my pelvic floor therapists recommendation that penetration became a more regular option. These days, nearly a year into use, I can play with my go-to (internal) G-spot vibrators and rabbit vibrators when I want to, and can even use tampons when I'm menstruating (something I couldn't do before).