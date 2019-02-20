You meet that special someone and there’s an instant connection—you’re both into Game of Thrones, their dry sense of humor kills you, and dang those eyes! And then you learn that the same year you graduated college, they were wrapping up freshman year—of high school.

Dating a younger man, woman, or anyone really—whether you’re two or three years their senior or you're talking cougar territory—certainly can work, but being an “older woman” in a relationship does tend to come with certain perks and downfalls. If you want to make things work, be sure you can handle the following. (Related: Real Women Share Why They Love The Age Difference in Their Marriage)