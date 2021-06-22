This Rabbit Vibrator Gives 'Way Too Many Orgasms to Count' - and It's On Sale for $21
Summer is all about good vibrations - and this year, they come in the form of Prime Day sex toy deals. The markdowns are your chance to score a new bedroom bestie for less thanks to major savings on clit suction toys, dildos, and rabbit vibrators. And if you're looking to score on a new addition for your nightstand, look no further than the Pure Love Rabbit Vibrator (Buy It, $21, was $35, amazon.com).
The vibe separates itself from the pack with a rabbit design that actually maximizes stimulation for both the clitoris and G-spot (too many toys only do one!!!). The exterior arm hugs the body with a pointed tip that fully covers the bud (and beyond), while the interior arm is curved with a rounded head to hit right in the sweet spot. The result? A sex toy that's so good, one reviewer says it changed their life. (BTW, Amazon's best-selling rabbit vibrator is also on sale.)
It sounds too good to be true, but that's the power of a bullet motor and 20 vibration settings. It offers enough variety to please everyone from a first-time sex toy user to a seasoned pro. And when you do find the setting that gets you to the big 'O' the fastest, the toy automatically memorizes it and stores the setting for next time. Talk about bonus features.
It also packs plenty of juice; a regular user revealed that they've used it multiple times within two weeks on a single charge. Plus, it gives summer vacation a whole new meaning with a waterproof construction that can be used in the shower, bathtub, or wherever your imagination takes you. (Related: The Best - and Safest! - Shower Sex Positions)
It's pretty obvious why the toy has accumulated more than 1,000 positive ratings. Reviewers have deemed it an out-of-body experience, a replacement for an IRL partner, and an ode to the days of early self-exploration. In summary, it's a simple way to guarantee you'll have "way too many orgasms to count."
Best of all, it's super cheap right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day. As part of the two-day shopping event, the toy is on sale for just $21, which is the lowest price ever, according to camelcamelcamel. If you want to score the rabbit vibrator for 41 percent off, be sure to add it to your cart now before the deal hops away.
