Quiz: Which Sex Toy Should You Try Next?

Recently, you may have felt like sex toys are taking over the world. They're getting a starring role in celebs social feeds (heya, Lily Allen!), and drug and super stores like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens have all started carrying them. Sex toy sales surged during the pandemic, and as a result, it feels like literally everyone is in on the conversation. (Not to mention, there are a ton of different types of sex toys out there.) While this sex toy hullabaloo is doing wonders for the normalization of sex toy use, it can also make you feel like you need to have be a certified sex educator just to choose a buzzy buddy!