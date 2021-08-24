This Clit-Sucking Toy Is Helping People Orgasm In 'Just 30 Seconds' — and It's on Sale
When it comes to getting off, everyone does their own thing to get themselves there. And whether you can come like clockwork or are still figuring out what works, there's no better way to get in tune with what feels good than to experiment with a reliable sex toy. The sex tech industry has come a long way (no pun intended) from solely penetrative toys; models like the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, for example (Buy It, $50, ellaparadis.com), zone in on the real hot spot for many female orgasms: the clitoris.
One of sex-toy retailer Ella Paradis's overall best-selling toys, the clit-sucking simulator is winning over shoppers for quickly, gently, and intensely getting them to the big O. "This is the most amazing toy," one reviewer said. "Guaranteed orgasm, whether you want it in 30 seconds or 30 minutes of pleasure. It's basically silent, rechargeable, it's waterproof and the 'suction' instead of vibrating is a lot more comfortable. Maybe I'm just sensitive but everything else would make me sore and uncomfortable after a while. This is perfect."
By combining tiny bursts of air with suction rather than using traditional vibrations, the on-sale toy mimics the sensation of oral sex. And as an updated version of the brand's original model, the new and improved Satisfyer Pro 2 is quieter and has a larger silicone head, meaning it covers more surface area. (Related: The Best Clit Vibrators, According to Sex Educators)
It's important to remember there's really no wrong way to use the Satisfyer. Sure, the toy may have been created to zone in on the clit, but the same sucking pattern can be applied to the nipples or foreskin if either of those erogenous zones should find themselves in the mix
"Let's just say I didn't even know it was possible to orgasm the way this made me orgasm," another shopper said. "I'd pay the price for this a million times the way this device makes me feel.".
Whether you have a drawer filled with toys or are looking for your first, there's never been a better time to add this shopper-approved one to your arsenal. Head to Ella Paradis to snag it while it's on sale for $50.