This Clit-Sucking Toy Is Helping People Orgasm In 'Just 30 Seconds' — and It's on Sale

When it comes to getting off, everyone does their own thing to get themselves there. And whether you can come like clockwork or are still figuring out what works, there's no better way to get in tune with what feels good than to experiment with a reliable sex toy. The sex tech industry has come a long way (no pun intended) from solely penetrative toys; models like the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, for example (Buy It, $50, ellaparadis.com), zone in on the real hot spot for many female orgasms: the clitoris.