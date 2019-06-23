I've Tried 100+ Vibrators—and My Favorite Looks Like a Banana

Admission: One of the best parts of my job as a sex writer is all the free sex toys. From vibrating butt plugs and crystal dildos to vegan floggers and CBD lube, my nightstand (and the giant stash under my bed) is stocked with sex goodies. For a sense of scale, yesterday I counted roughly 45 vibes in my apartment—and that's what's left after I Marie Kondoed my sex toy collection back in March.

Whether with a partner or solo, I attempt to give every single one a test drive. (Or, at the very least, wrap it in a bow, give it as a gift, and check back in for the full report. Cheers to mutually beneficial friendships.)

With all my romping, you'd think I orgasmed more times a day than I brush my teeth. But as much as I enjoy playing a sexed-up guinea pig, crazy toys don't typically make me come. Why not? My clit is as much a Cancer sign as the rest of me. Meaning, it's sensitive AF. (Related: This Is Your Sex Style, According to Your Horoscope).

Basically, I like vibes that are the exact opposite of the Hitachi Magic Wand, and, usually, I find even the lowest-intensity setting of vibes to be too much for me. Two minutes in, and typically I'm either numb or over-sensitized to the point of pain. Um, pass.

Well, six months ago I finally found a vibe that's perfect for my sensitive side: Satisfyer's Yummy Sunshine Vibe (Buy It, $50, amazon.com).

In general, I'm a huge fan of the Satisfyer brand of toys. They're known for their clit suction vibes (try one!!), and while that style of toy doesn't make me orgasm, their Satisfyer 2 brings me a lot of pleasure. So whenever I get a package from them, I'm pumped.

But when a fruity-looking vibe showed up at my door in all its yellow glory, I texted my roommate saying, "today I got a vibrator that actually looks like a banana." (Cue all the "is that a banana in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" jokes.)

Look, I'm all for vibes that don't look like real-life penises, but the yellow color was just so intense, I was skeptical.

Still, when I was left alone with what I've now lovingly named The Nanner, I said what the heck and gave it a try. And folks, that's how I learned never to judge a vibrator by its "cover."

Made of 100 percent silicone, the texture is, well, yummy. I'd even go as far as to call it ~silky~. And, at about 8 inches long and close to the weight of (you guessed it) a banana, it has a heft that feels good in my hand, but it isn't so heavy or cumbersome (like some wand vibrators) that I have a forearm pump when all's said and come.

Turns out, there's a little science behind the banana shape, too: "It has a slight curve at the end which is wonderful for angling into the G-spot," explains Megwyn White, a somatic sensuality guide and director of education at Satisfyer. While I prefer to move the toy's tip along the outside my labia and clit, she says it's a nice feature for vulva-owners who enjoy G-spot play or prefer a more "full" feeling. The Yummy Sunshine also has slight ribbing, which I like to run along my vulva.

It has three buttons: a power button in the middle and then a variation of a "+" and "-" button at the top and bottom to control the vibration patterns. (It's super intuitive, even in the heat of the moment—scouts honor.) It has 12 different settings, six of which are consistent intensities, and six of which are what the brand calls "heavenly rhythms."

Usually, the more vibration patterns and intensities a vibe has, the more likely it is that I'll find it pleasurable—but White says it's definitely not just a toy for those with sensitive skittles. "With all its different intensities, The Yummy Sunshine is a favorite for a lot of people," she says. I'm also really into the fact that Yummy Sunshine's motor distributes the vibrations over the entire "shaft," so that the whole toy shakes/vibrates/sings. That way, I don't have to find the toys sweet spot—just my own. (You know you're wondering: Can You Use Your Vibrator Too Much?)

As for the color? I still think it's hilarious that my go-to vibe looks like a blown-up Runts candy banana, but White told me Satisfyer chose the color because it "embodies optimism and confidence." Now, when I use it, I still sing the chorus of "Hollaback Girl" softly to myself (because this vibe is B-A-N-A-N-A-S)...but then, I get to work putting the O in optimism.