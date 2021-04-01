After every winter, it's natural to become downright obsessed with the warmer, brighter days of springtime, but there's something about this springtime, in particular, that's completely infatuation-worthy. It could be the fact that in addition to the shorter, chill-filled days of winter, we've been living through a truly dark moment communally. But light and life and spring fever is absolutely here now, underscored by the sun's time in dynamic, go-getter fire sign Aries. And as we move through April, we'll get a dose of a slower, more sensual pace brought to you by fixed earth sign Taurus.

In addition to the sun's moves through driven Aries and slow-and-steady Taurus, it's also a month in which we'll be inspired to both make progress and room for rest, to go big and be present. And change — not necessarily of the freaky variety, but more so the kind that can feel illuminating and, ultimately, emotionally centering — will absolutely be encouraged by the planets' narrative this month.

On April 11, Aries season's new moon pairs up with romantic Venus, urging you to be bold and direct when setting a sexy, heartfelt intention. It's one of the romantic planet's last big moves while in the sign of the Ram, because just several days later, on April 14, it moves into pleasure-seeking Taurus where it's right at home as the ruler. (BTW, Venus also rules Libra.) While moving through the earthy, resolute, and languorous earth sign, romance, relationships, and sex could feel more mindful, grounded, comfortable, and sensuous.

We'll also get another steamy planetary turn when Mars — the planet of sex, energy, and action — moves from mentally-charged air sign Gemini into sentimental, caregiving water sign Cancer on April 23. The effect: What you want physically could be even more linked to your emotions, and the hottest, most blissful experiences in the bedroom could stem from that perfect blend of feeling like you're falling — or already thoroughly — in love and being insanely turned on.

Then, on April 26, the full moon lands in magnetic Scorpio, which is co-ruled by aggressive Mars and transformative Pluto and rules the eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. Because the already intense moon will form a tense square to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius and oppose game-changer Uranus in Taurus, the end of the month could bring deeply emotional lessons and epiphanies.

Want to know more about how April's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's April 2021 sex horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your April 2021 Horoscope for Health and Success, while you're at it, too.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Around April 11, when the new moon pairs up with romantic Venus in your sign, you'll be ready to start a different chapter of your current relationship or a new one. Having faith in yourself, your dreams, and your long-term vision for love is super key right now — and also even more possible than usual. You can take advantage by carving out time to get clear on what you want, and then, sharing it — with your S.O. or a loved one — to seal the deal.

And while sexy Mars, your ruling planet, moves through your third house of communication from April 23 to June 11, your mental energy, curiosity, and desire to learn and spar will be functioning on a whole new level. Intellectually stimulating convos with your sweetheart or a new match could feel like foreplay. In turn, this could be a hot time to experiment with all forms of steamy self-expression — think: sexting, talking dirty, roleplaying, or experimenting with safe words.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Get ready for a sexy month in which you should feel very much in your element, Taurus. Your ruling planet, relationship-oriented Venus, gets to spend some QT in your sign — where it's right at home — from April 14 to May 8. Making a point to add all things cozy, pleasurable, and romantic into your daily grind is basically a must. You could also feel like you're radiating from the inside out without much effort at all, so if you're single, expect to charm potential matches effortlessly. If you're attached, don't be surprised when your S.O. falls even more head over heels.

Around April 26, the full moon lights up your seventh house of partnership opposing game-changer Uranus in your sign, emphasizing the importance of balancing your needs with your current or potential sweetheart's. If you've been brushing inequities under the rug in an attempt to avoid conflict, this moon could set up a necessary confrontation. Although it might be challenging, it doesn't have to be super dramatic. Just do your best to stay grounded, open minded, and communicative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

On April 17, go-getter Mars in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure, and you'll be fired up to fulfill your desires in a big way. If you've been chatting online with a match who has potential, this could be the perfect time to discuss next steps, or if you've been thinking about making a steamy fantasy a reality, you'll be ready to make it happen. You'll want to feel like you're living in — and taking advantage of — the moment.

And while you're usually super open about your dating and love life, romantic Venus in your twelfth house of spirituality from April 14 to May 8 can have you feeling more secretive. There just might be more going on romantically that you want to keep to yourself, whether you've matched with someone you're not quite ready to meet IRL, or you and your S.O. are discussing taking your relationship to the next level. As long as it feels right intuitively, keeping all the details to yourself can actually add to the hotness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Thanks to sexy Mars in your sign from April 23 to June 11, you'll be more assertive and fired up to do whatever you need to do to transform your steamiest dreams into reality. If you're attached, maybe you'll be ready to plan your first romantic getaway since the start of the pandemic or thinking about introducing a couples vibe or romantic massage into sex play. If you're single, you might be ready to bring a more enthusiastic and focused approach to your swiping game, adding language to your profile that details exactly what you're looking for. There's no doubt Mars tends to influence our physical needs, but in your sign, it'll be key to acknowledge just how much emotional satisfaction matters as well.

And around April 26, the full moon in your fifth house of romance and self-expression could have you aching to get out of your mundane routine with someone special. Letting go of concrete plans and seeing where the moment takes you can make for the best result, so consider a spontaneous road trip or throwing yourselves into a favorite artistic outlet like painting or photography. Basically anything that feels creative and pleasurable can bring you closer and make sparks fly.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You're pretty much always down to prioritize fun — especially with your sweetheart or a potential match — but around April 11, when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you'll want to feel like you're doing something that's equal parts pleasurable and eye-opening. Staying stagnant in your same old routine could pretty much drive you nuts, so make a plan to switch up your weekend plans, whether that involves hiking a new trail with your S.O., attending a socially distanced baseball game with a date, or joining your BFF for that virtual speed dating event. You could be surprised by the downstream effects.

And while sexy Mars moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from April 23 to June 11, you could find your dreams are more frequent and vivid than usual — and cover all the things you're craving physically and emotionally. While you might not be 100 percent ready to open up to your partner about — or, if you're single, take action on — what you're discovering about yourself (and your desires) through your subconscious, be sure to pay attention and own what's in your heart.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

While communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from April 3 to 19, you could be inspired to be bolder and more direct with your S.O. or on dates. Open up about not only what you need and want but your expectations — in the bedroom or your relationship. Speaking your truth feels empowering and sets the stage for fireworks.

And around April 11, when the new moon falls in your eighth house, pairing up with romantic Venus, you might want to carve out time to meditate on your vision for the future of your relationship — whether current or ideal. You can trust your intuition even more than usual, and ignoring it could be doing yourself a total disservice. At the same time, you'll be especially capable of tuning into what your partner or a potential S.O. is feeling. You'll want to take any and all of that subtext into consideration as you tackle any emotional issues arise — likely out of the blue — now.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Around April 11, while the new moon is in your seventh house of partnership, pairing up with your ruling planet, romantic Venus, you'll have a sweet opportunity to start a new chapter of your love life. Whether you've been talking about deepening your commitment with your S.O., pursuing a shared goal as a team, or you're single and ready to dip your toe back into virtual or even IRL dating, you have the go-ahead from the sky to get the ball rolling now.

While romantic Venus moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from April 14 to May 8, you'll be extra focused on — and capable of — channeling your emotions into sex. If you're single, this could be a hot time for experimenting with your solo play as a way to manage stress or explore steamy fantasies. And if you're attached, deep, heartfelt conversations with your S.O. could lay the groundwork for mind-blowing romps between the sheets. Leading with your heart and letting your imagination run wild benefits your mind, body, and heart.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

While romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from April 14 to May 8, you'll want to enjoy quiet, one-on-one time with your sweetheart more than anything else. If there's been any tension or confusion between you, now's the perfect time to figure out what's underlying those issues — and you can do that even more easily than usual. Unattached Scorps: You could find that putting yourself out there and leaning into being vulnerable now can lead to an exciting connection.

Around April 26, when the full moon is in your sign opposing revolutionary Uranus in your seventh house, you could feel like it's time to get real about how your desires mesh with your S.O.'s. Talking through any differences in opinion could help you get on the same page. If you're single, you might be inspired to be more direct about your intentions while meeting potential matches. In either case, while you tend to keep your deepest romantic wishes to yourself, being more assertive now can feel liberating — and lead to making them come true.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

You generally have no problem whatsoever talking about your fantasies and initiating conversations with people you want to get to know better, but you'll be feeling even more assertive and flirtatious while messenger Mercury is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from April 3 to 19. You'll want to send that bold, confident message to a potential match and plan an adventurous date together, or talk to your sweetheart about planning a long-distance getaway as soon as you're able. Communication can have you feeling like you're taking charge of your love life in a daring way now — and that's a major turn-on.

And around April 11, the new moon falls in your fifth house, setting the stage for lots of playfulness and lighthearted fun. You could be inspired to let go of preconceived notions about what your ultimate match profile or what the perfect date night with your S.O. looks like. Instead, you'll want to be in the moment and see where it takes you, which could be surprisingly exhilarating.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

While romantic Venus moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from April 14 to May 8, your love life can have you positively glowing. You'll be more magnetic, spontaneous, and fun-loving than usual, wanting to prioritize pleasurable experiences. What's more, this vibe will be thoroughly attractive and contagious, making it easy for you to connect on an even more heartfelt level with your sweetheart or someone new.

And then, go-getter Mars will move through your seventh house of partnership from April 23 to June 11, making it easier for you to take major, concrete action in regard to your closest relationship. If you've been wanting to tackle a daunting task with your sweetheart (like looking for a new apartment or setting up a financial plan), you can use this transit to make it happen. If you're single, you'll be feeling super fired up to go after what you want, setting up a profile that you feel truly reflects who you are and what you're looking for. Warning: There could be a tendency to push so hard that your efforts backfire, so do your best to lean into your innate tendency to move toward your goal slowly and steadily.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Around April 11, when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, pairing up with social Venus there, you could have even more energy than usual to dive into brainstorms, intellectual debates, and animated conversations with friends and loved ones. Talking through your most creative ideas with your S.O. or a new match feels enlivening. You'll not only feel heard but enjoy hearing their innovative thoughts, which could set you up for a major chemistry boost.

And thanks to romantic Venus moving through your fourth house of home life from April 14 to May 8, you could be feeling more sentimental than usual, wanting to revisit a favorite weekend getaway locale, recreate a special date night in with a meal you've always loved, or just spending time nesting with your partner. Giving into that urge to be still and mindful, as it can bolster your emotional centeredness — and your bond. (Related: The Best Way to De-Stress According to Your Sign)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

You'll be feeling pumped to connect with a new match or your partner about shared interests that stimulate you both mentally while romantic Venus moves through your third house of communication from April 14 to May 8. This can be a fun time to take an online class together or draw up the blueprint for a business proposal you've both been mulling over. Learning, brainstorming, and talking through all of your big ideas can bring you even closer.

While go-getter Mars is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from April 23 to June 11, you'll have a burst of passionate energy that can easily and quickly crank up the intensity of your current love situation. It'll feel like you have the whole world at your feet to let loose and give into your artistic impulses. Your S.O. or someone new will be attracted even more by the way you're taking advantage of life right now, wearing your heart on your sleeve, and expressing yourself creatively. In short, it'll be a time to make your sexiest, sweetest dreams a reality.