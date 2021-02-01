Let's be real: The first month of 2021 was a rocky one. If you're feeling about as anxious as you do hopeful, you're far from alone. Now, progressing further into eccentric Aquarius season and kicking off a whole new month, you could be surprised by how easy it is to get caught up in what has been as opposed to what could be, especially with communicator Mercury now retrograde until February 20. But this month — characterized by a quirky, individualistic Aquarian tone and romantic, optimistic Piscean vibes — will actually show you how slowing down can be sexy and remembering who you are and where you've come can feel incredibly empowering.

In addition to the sun's trips through electric air sign Aquarius and empathic water sign Pisces, it's also a month in which you'll feel the push-pull of some planetary shifts that support harmony and others that are stirring up tension.

From Monday, February 1 to Thursday, February 25, sweet Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, will shift out of tradition-loving, industrious Capricorn and into rebellious, contrarian Aquarius, bringing a whole new feeling to relationships — one that's centered on going against convention (like marriage and monogamy), embracing individuality, prioritizing platonic bonds over more intimate ones, or seeing if perhaps a friendship might serve as the basis of a romantic connection. These themes are supported by a whole crew of planets in the fixed air sign: the sun (until February 18), Mercury (until March 15), Jupiter (until May 13), and Saturn (until March 7, 2023!). (Cue: "The Age of Aquarius" 🎵)

And with Mars, the planet of action and sex, and Uranus, the planet of revolution and change, currently moving through fellow fixed sign Taurus, the month will also present a bunch of clashes between the planets. For instance, on February 10, messenger Mercury will square off against warrior Mars, creating conditions that could lend themselves to conflict-laden communication.

But the next day, a new moon in Aquarius offers an opportunity to get clear on future projects and collaborations, especially with friends and groups. And toward the end of the month, on February 25, Venus moves into Pisces, bringing an imaginative, psychic, dreamy, even escapist feeling to our bonds. Two days later, on February 27, a full moon in detail-minded, service-oriented, sensitive Virgo can offer an opportunity to tune into both your head and your heart. (Related: Complete Guide to the 12 Zodiac Signs, Dates, and Meanings)

Want to know more about how February's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's February 2021 sex and love horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Steamiest days: February 1, 14, 24

Communicator Mercury's retrograde — which began on January 30 and will promote throwbacks of all kinds until February 20 — is happening in your eleventh house of networking and friendship, so don't be surprised if you're fielding random blast-from-the-past DMs from old friends with benefits or besties who always made you wonder "what if…?" There may be no need to read too much into these, given Merc's curious, fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants vibe. You could also find that working for a volunteer organization from your past — particularly alongside your S.O. or a potential partner — sends sparks flying.

And once romantic Venus is in your twelfth house of spirituality from February 25 to March 21, you might be more likely to be reflective and interested in keeping what's in your heart under wraps. You could get a lot out of hibernating a bit with your sweetheart or, if you're single, prioritizing routines that fuel self-love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Steamiest days: February 8, 13, 24

On February 13, communicator Mercury and romantic Venus, your ruling planet, pair up in your tenth house of career, and feeling more self-assured in your work can bolster your confidence overall, making it easier to share how you feel with someone special or your S.O. — potentially in a public way. Your head and heart are sure to be even more in sync now, so you can rest assured that you'll get your message across.

Then, you'll be super-fired up to fulfill your desires on February 24 when go-getter Mars in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your ninth house of adventure. Whether you've been wanting to take a day trip, enjoy a spontaneous romantic getaway by booking an Airbnb in a nearby town, or take an online class to sharpen your skill set, getting out of the usual grind can lay the groundwork for eye-opening, romantic experiences.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steamiest days: February 11, 13, 27

Communicator Mercury has been retrograde in your ninth house of adventure and higher learning since January 30 and will continue to move backward there until February 20, and you could find yourself wanting to gain more clarity around the details of life and craving deeper, more philosophical, educational conversations with your nearest and dearest. And with romantic Venus also in your ninth house until February 25, acquiring new knowledge can feel like a total aphrodisiac, and the more your S.O. or a new match can fulfill that, the steamier your connection has the potential to become.

And around February 27, the full moon in your fourth house of home life will draw your attention to your inner life and need for more balance. Whether you're prioritizing more time catching up with your S.O. after work while you cook dinner together or you're journaling about the domestic life you want to build with someone special in the near future, this moon will be all about paying attention to what your heart and soul needs — maybe even over your head.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Steamiest days: February 13, 23, 28

While romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from February 1 to 25, you'll want to deepen your relationship to your sweetheart and seek a new connection that feels as satisfying emotionally and mentally as it does physically. This period can actually serve as an opportunity to speak up and stand up for what you really need in a relationship at your core. By doing so, you'll be on your way to enjoying a transformative bond — not to mention, a truly hot physical expression of it.

You could find yourself falling into your signature crabby mood as a result of being burdened by way too many to-dos around February 27 when the full moon is in your third house of communication. Find a way to prioritize whatever truly needs to get done, so you can make room for self-care and downtime with your sweetheart — or yourself, which can help you get in a centered headspace to connect with someone special. Either way, taking the moment to rest and recharge can make it easier to open yourself up mentally and emotionally.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Steamiest days: February 5, 14, 20

Although the general vibe of Aquarius season tends to steer focus towards groups and networking, you'll actually be wishing for more one-on-one time with your sweetheart or someone special while sweet Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from February 1 to 25. If you're attached, you might throw yourself into pinpointing new ways to smooth over ongoing issues, and if you're single, rethinking what you want out of a future relationship can help you manifest exactly that moving forward.

And from February 18 to March 20, the confident sun, your ruler, in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy will turn up the volume on your sex — and spirituality — drive. You'll want your between-the-sheets romps to feel as off-the-charts hot as they do tender and emotionally satisfying. It'll help that you'll feel even more assured sharing what you need and talking about old wounds so that you can move past them and forge a healing new path.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Steamiest days: February 13, 23, 28

Romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from February 25 to March 21, turning your attention to your closest relationships. Whether you're attached or single, you'll find the most emotional satisfaction from relating one-on-one during this period. You could find that partnering up on a creative or social project could help you nurture a new or existing bond. Putting your imagination in this way can set the stage for dreaming up romantic and sexual fantasies that you'll be fired up to make real.

Around February 27, when the full moon is in your sign, you'll be feeling extra sensitive emotionally. While personal projects could be reaching fulfilling culmination points now, you might also feel more vulnerable to other people's hurtful projections. Wearing that tender heart on your sleeve and opening up about your insecurities to your S.O. or a potential partner should help you feel heard and supported.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Steamiest days: February 1, 10, 11

You'll be wanting to prioritize the pursuit of pleasure and lighthearted fun while romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from February 1 to 25. This can be a seriously sweet time for getting in touch with your desires and making them known in a playful, creative way. Whether you're finding yourself carried away by whimsical emoji sexting sessions or recreating your first date around Valentine's Day, you can make the most of the moment by letting go of premeditated plans and seeing where the moment takes you.

And around February 11, when the new moon falls in your fifth house, you could get a burst of bold, take-charge energy, intent on setting a new tone for your sex and love life. Share that steamy recurrent daydream with your S.O., pull the trigger on a luxe new vibrator, or research a sexy weekend trip to book for a future date, and you'll feel empowered and pumped to be taking care of yourself in a new, heartfelt, sex-positive way.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Steamiest days: February 8, 11, 25

Around February 11, when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life, you'll be reflecting more on the relationships and routines that bring you a sense of safety and security. You'll want to make a point to nurture them now, and you could find that's a lot easier to do when you're willing to be more vulnerable emotionally. Identifying and sharing what you need with your partner or someone special can almost feel like a watershed moment that makes it even easier for you to feather the supportive, heartwarming nest you've been dreaming about.

While the confident sun is in your fifth house of romance from February 18 to March 20, having fun with your S.O. or a potential partner can come much more organically. You can set the stage for a sexy, satisfying time by doing your best to let go of the need for set plans, and opening up to the vibe of the moment. And you'll enjoy a burst of confidence around expressing your most heartfelt emotions, making it a perfect time to forge or deepen a sweet bond.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Steamiest days: February 5, 14, 25

You'll be feeling super communicative, positive, and social on February 14 when communicator Mercury and your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter, pair up in your third house of communication. If you're single, Valentine's Day could present a ton of special opportunities to connect with people outside of your usual circle, and if you're attached, you and your partner could find that intellectual conversation or learning something new together helps you take your bond to the next level.

You'll want to connect with your partner or someone special in an extra gentle, heartfelt way while romantic Venus is in your fourth house of home life from February 25 to March 21. You might find it's easier to talk more openly about deeply-rooted patterns and feel sentimental about family traditions. Ultimately, you'll be focused on doing whatever you can to bolster harmony and peacefulness in your environment, and the more you talk about these needs, the more gratifying the upshot.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Steamiest days: February 13, 18, 23

Your flirting game will be fire this month, Cap! While the confident sun moves through your third house of communication from February 18 to March 20, your mental energy will be amplified, as will your ability to express your most creative, innovative ideas. Feeling super self-assured while engaging intellectual conversations or vibrant brainstorms with your partner or a potential S.O. can feel like the brainiest version of foreplay.

You might be feeling beyond ready to break free of your mundane routine and experience something extraordinary and eye-opening around February 27 when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure. This could be a super-hot time to get out of your comfort zone sexually. Try experimenting with different sex positions and/or locations (think: the shower) or exploring chakra-balancing tantric sex — even if it's solo. Embracing any opportunity to learn now can turn up the heat and make for mind-blowing pleasure.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Steamiest days: February 11, 13, 14

While sweet Venus moves through your sign from February 1 to 25, your appetite for all things pleasurable, romantic, and creative is bound to skyrocket. This is an awesome time to be more straightforward with your partner about what you need in bed or to make sure you're squeezing in self-loving activities (whether that's solo play or just taking more baths or meditation breaks). At the same time, keep in mind that because messenger Mercury is retrograde there until February 20, a higher risk of miscommunication might require you to reiterate or clarify your desires. But NBD — verbalizing them again can bolster your confidence in the fact that you deserve to be fulfilled.

Around February 27, when the full moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be tuning into just how comfortable and secure you're feeling within an existing or growing relationship. You might find that you need a certain level of reciprocity to be fully invested, and if that's lacking from either side, it could be time to address the elephant in the room. Talking it through could feel challenging but ultimately bring you closer or help you head down a more fitting, healing path.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Steamiest days: February 13, 23, 25

Thanks to the confident sun's move through your sign from February 18 to March 20, you'll be feeling more comfortable in your skin and self-assured about turning all your usual daydreams into a reality. And with romantic Venus there from February 25 to March 21, you'll be radiating from the inside out, amplifying your magnetism. If you've been wanting to initiate a heartfelt convo with your S.O. or meet up with someone you've hit it off with on the apps, you'll have all the planetary power to land a rewarding result.

And around February 27, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be nudged to think about ways you can better balance your needs with those of your sweetheart or a potential partner. Open communication and being super-specific about what you both need can help you get on the same page about the best way to proceed.