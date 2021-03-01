Though chilly temperatures and snow on the ground might have you feeling like it's nowhere close to spring, we've finally entered the month that officially ushers in more temperate days, blossoming trees, and greener terrain. Until March 20, you might still feel like hibernating to some extent, awash in dreamy Pisces vibes that nurture your ability to imagine, dream, and prepare. But then, because the second half of the month is the terrain of dynamic, go-getter Aries, you'll be intent on moving quickly — and coming out on top.

In addition to the sun's trips through empathic water sign Pisces and driven fire sign Aries, astrological shifts this month will also inspire you to spend time in your feelings, communicate, and reflect on your closest bonds.

Until March 21, romantic Venus moves through Pisces, bringing a psychic, emotional, artistic vibe to love, money, and beauty. Then, from March 21 to April 14, it'll adopt a more playful, impulsive feeling as a result of moving through Aries.

And Mars — the planet of sex, energy, and action — is also shifting signs this month, moving out of grounded, slow and steady Taurean territory and into chatty, curious, multitasking-savvy (but easily distracted) air sign Gemini from March 3 to April 23. Expect it to bring a more lighthearted, communicative, and potentially flighty tone to the way you'll express yourself between the sheets. (Related: Guide to the 12 Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)

On March 13, the new moon falls in illusion-loving Pisces, the same day that loving Venus pairs up with spiritual Neptune in the water sign, making this a gorgeous day for romance and daydreaming.

Then, on March 28, the full moon lands in airy Libra, which is ruled by sweet Venus and rules the seventh house of partnership, bringing the focus of our deepest feels to our relationships. And because the moon forms harmonizing trines to go-getter Mars (in Gemini) as well as taskmaster Saturn (in Aquarius), emotional realizations could stir you to make serious moves.

Want to know more about how March's astrological highlights will affect your sex life? Read on for your sign's March 2021 sex and love horoscope. Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out. (And read your March 2021 Horoscope for Health and Success, while you're at it, too.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Steamiest days: March 14, 25, 28

Thanks to the confident sun moving through your sign from March 20 to April 19, you'll be feeling extra confident and assertive. And because romantic Venus will be your sign from March 21 to April 14, you could feel extra magnetic, charming, and focused on prioritizing pleasure in all forms. It's time to act on the daydreams you've been having over the last several weeks and to take concrete steps to making your heart's wildest desires a reality.

Around March 28, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you could be nudged to think about how much you're giving and receiving within your closest bonds. If reciprocity is an apparent issue on either side, it could be time to reevaluate what you truly want — and, given the moon's sweet trine to go-getter Mars in your third house of communication, you'll feel supported in speaking your truth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Steamiest days: March 13, 18, 26

While sexy Mars travels through your second house of income and values from March 3 to April 23, you'll be fired up to stand up for what you believe in. You'll be especially turned on by a potential partner or current S.O. who you feel truly sees and respects all your hard work, loyalty, and love of life. Feeling like you're very much on the same page in terms of what you care about in life could end up being the fast track to hot chemistry.

And while your ruling planet, romantic Venus, moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from March 21 to April 14, you might be feeling like keeping developments in your love life far more private than usual. This could mean holding off on posting photos of you and your sweetheart, or journaling about a recent dating experience instead of venting to a friend. Allowing yourself the time and space to reflect and wrap your head around your emotions now can help you gain more clarity about what you want moving forward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steamiest days: March 19, 21, 28

No matter what you've been fantasizing about lately, you'll feel like you have a clear runway to get after it in an assertive, no-holds-barred way while action-oriented Mars is in your sign from March 3 to April 23. The last time you enjoyed this blast of powerful, go-getter energy was March 31 to May 15, 2019. Think back to how you made the most of that moment, and see if you can take things to the next level. Chances are, it'll look like standing up for what you really want in a relationship, partner, or between the sheets — and settling for nothing less.

And around March 28, the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance, cranking up the volume on your appetite for fun, pleasure, and the ability to express yourself more openly with your partner or a potential love interest. You might even be tempted to hit pause on your work in order to tune into your heart and let it lead the way. Go for it — after all, the full moon forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your sign, so this moment was definitely made for being bold.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Steamiest days: March 3, 22, 29

While go-getter Mars moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from March 3 to April 23, you could find you're dreaming more and more intensely. Consider using your subconscious as an especially valuable resource now, as it can help you better understand some of your most deep-rooted emotional wounds — and desires. Although you might not necessarily be prepared to act on what you uncover, simply having a better idea of what you want moving forward can help you get ready to be more fulfilled down the road.

Although it's no doubt cozy, you might actually be ready to break free of your go-to sweatpants and Netflix weekend routine around March 13 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. The same day, sweet Venus and dreamy Neptune pair up there as well, making this an exciting day to get out of your comfort zone. Whether you're considering planning a weekend road trip with your S.O. or taking a chance, swiping around on a new dating app, the mood is right for getting in tune with your intuition and letting it set you down a whole new, exciting, romantic path.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Steamiest days: March 13, 24, 29

Around March 13, when the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you can get clear on the best way to take your current relationship to the next level or to envision the type of connection you're looking for. The same day, romantic Venus and dreamy Neptune join forces there too, amplifying your appetite for spiritually and emotionally satisfying romantic moments. Allow yourself to get lost in the moment, channeling your most heartfelt emotions into charity work or daydreaming with someone special.

And while romantic Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from March 21 to April 14, any opportunity to get away from your mundane routine, expand your skill set, and soak up knowledge can feel like the sexiest thing ever. This could be the ideal time for you and your S.O. to research and plan future travel, choose a new mind-body routine you want to check out together (think: Alo Moves meditation classes), or take an online course (you could take your pick of a bunch of options on Udemy) together. If you're single, the more open you are to meeting someone who's different from your typical "type," the greater the chance you'll light a spark.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Steamiest days: March 8, 13, 27

Around March 13, when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you could feel compelled to reflect on your existing bond — if you're attached — or, if you're single, pursue a new connection that feels right not only intellectually but intuitively. Because romantic Venus and magical Neptune link up in your seventh house the same day, you could be feeling especially creative, imaginative, sensitive, and ready to open your heart. Pouring all of these feels into a new or current relationship can help you feel more satisfied emotionally.

And thanks to sweet Venus moving through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from March 21 to April 14, your month could take a super-steamy turn. You'll be craving an intensified sense of closeness and understanding with your current sweetheart or someone new. This is a time when you really won't be able to settle for surface-level interactions. Make it clear that you're willing to wear your heart on your sleeve, and you can expect the same in return. The result could be complete fireworks.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Steamiest days: March 1, 9, 10

While romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your seventh house of partnership from March 21 to April 14, one-on-one time with your S.O. or a new match will be your priority (yes, even more than usual). You'll enjoy an especially lighthearted, playful vibe, so feel free to get super-creative and flirty in your interactions. Plus, if you've been wanting to set new goals as a couple or find someone with whom you have the same long-term aspirations, this can be a really lovely opportunity to get clear on your vision and make it real.

Around March 28, when the full moon falls in your sign, opposing not only the sun but romantic Venus, you could be feeling super-vulnerable, sensitive, and emotional. Finding time for self-care and showing yourself compassion will be key. But, because it makes a sweet trine to serious Saturn, it could be time to commit even further to your needs and make them clear to your current or new matches.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Steamiest days: March 10, 13, 29

Your sex drive could get a major boost from go-getter Mars, one of your co-ruling planets, moving through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from March 3 to April 23. Your fantasies could intensify as well as your appetite for expressing your emotions in a physical way. If you're attached, it'll be easier than usual to assert these needs to your current partner. If you're single, you might want to make even more of a point to steer clear of matches who don't seem to be on the same page spiritually and emotionally (and in turn, sexually) — which can help usher in the one who is.

Expressing yourself creatively could be key to feeling more connected to someone special around March 13 when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance. The heartfelt, dreamy power of this new moon is amplified by sweet Venus and spiritual Neptune pairing up in your fifth house, so try to let go of preconceived ideas and set-in-stone plans and instead embracing intuitive thought and spontaneity. This can not only make for a magical moment but set an otherworldly tone in a relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Steamiest days: March 4, 21, 26

The planets are absolutely supporting your ability to share your most heartfelt emotions and let loose with a partner or meet someone special this month, Sag. First, go-getter Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership on March 3 to April 23, bringing a take-charge vibe to all of your one-on-one projects. If you and your sweetheart have been meaning to check off a laundry list of to-dos as a team, you can make it happen even more effortlessly now. And if you're single, you'll be fired up to make an assertive play for someone you're truly psyched about.

Then, romantic Venus, the planet of love, moves through your fifth house of romance from March 21 to April 14, upping your magnetism, attractiveness, charm, and creativity. You tend to be ever the go-getter, but thanks to this harmonious aspect, you can sit back and let your partner or new matches treat you like royalty. You could also be inspired to express and explore your desires through a favorite artistic outlet.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Steamiest days: March 8, 24, 27

Around March 13, when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, your curiosity and appetite for learning and brainstorming could be amplified. Because romantic Venus and spiritual Neptune pair up in your third house as well, you'll want to share your most out-there, imaginative ideas. Whether you're musing about artistic projects you want to take on down the road or simply appreciating one another's daydreams, mental stimulation could feel like a pretty heady aphrodisiac now.

And while romantic Venus moves through your fourth house of home life from March 21 to April 14, you could be feeling especially sentimental, wanting to retrace your steps with previous experiences that make you feel warm and fuzzy. That said, it could be a sweet time to recreate a favorite date night meal with your S.O. or share a beloved family tradition with a new match. Whether you're single or attached, you'll feel most at peace and satisfied when you're focusing on pastimes that bolster your sense of security and comfort.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Steamiest days: March 10, 24, 28

You'll want to express your emotions more than usual — ideally in a creative, fun way while go-getter Mars moves through your fifth house of romance from March 3 to April 23. Although you tend to dig your heels in on a certain way of being in relationships, you could find it more organic to be more playful and in the moment now. In turn, this could be an awesome time to share your deepest passions and desires with your S.O. or dive into your fantasies solo. Mixing things up and doing something out of the ordinary (think: experimenting with a pearl thong or checking out an erotica app) can be thoroughly thrilling.

And you could find yourself wanting to take a leap of faith related to your love life around March 28 when the full moon in your ninth house of adventure forms harmonious trines to Mars in your fifth house and serious Saturn in your sign. Again, you could be reminded that there are alternatives to feeling stuck on the same old track. Instead, you might want to consider sharing how you feel in a different (perhaps more open) way and prioritizing new, eye-opening experiences.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Steamiest days: March

Around March 13, when the new moon falls in your sign, you'll have your magical, annual opportunity to set a powerful intention related to your relationship goals. No doubt you'll be in your feelings, wearing rose-colored glasses, and dreaming even more than usual, given a pair-up between romantic Venus and mystical Neptune in your sign the same day. Allow yourself to get carried away by your wild imagination while keeping your eye on the end result you want to set in motion. Opening up to your partner about a long-held need or free writing about exactly what you want out of love going forward could be a smart first step now.

Then, around March 28, when the full moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could be reflecting on what you need to feel centered in an existing or future relationship. Issues of security and old emotional wounds could come to the surface, given the moon's positive trines to action-oriented Mars in your fourth house of home life and taskmaster Saturn in your twelfth house of spirituality. By cultivating self-awareness, a lot of emotional healing can happen now.