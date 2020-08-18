Reddit Users Say This Book Has Completely Changed Their Sex Lives

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maybe it was a particular episode of Sex and the City, Sex Education, or Big Mouth. Maybe it was a one-off piece of advice you got from a friend. Or maybe it was a no-filter conversation you had with your partner. If you've ever had an a-ha! moment regarding your sex life that completely changed the game, you understand the value (and resulting satisfaction) that a morsel of clarity around this taboo subject can offer.

In an age when TikTok and Instagram are also showing up in a major way in the sex education sphere, a book might feel basic—but rest assured, this isn't a sex manual from the '90s. Nagoski has 20+ years as a sex educator under her belt—as well as years of doing research on the subject and teaching undergraduate- and graduate-level classes—and the result is a book that doesn't just tell you to buy a vibrator, slap on some lingerie, and go at it, but rather teaches you how to understand the nature of sexual desire, sexual response, and how every single person (and partner) experiences these things differently.

Just check out Redditors discussing the book. The thread was started by u/sunshineilu, who wrote: "This book changed my sex life... I used to think I was broken and that my sex life with my husband was dysfunctional [sic] on my part. Reading the book helped me realize I'm normal to not think about sex all the time. And he's normal to get turned on easily. Its normal to have stressors be swimming around in your brain while being intimate. Just... Just read the book or listen to it. You'll [be] so glad you did and you'll be sharing it with all your friends and random people on the internet. Sooo many misconceptions about sex will be debunked. This book is geared toward women but 'Men if you want to understand your ladies!' And 'Ladies if you want to understand yourselves.' Its really really worth the read."

This is far from the only praise the book continues to receive—people sounded off in the near-300 comments about how much they enjoyed it too.

One Redditor (u/YeoDaddy77) said that their marriage counselor recommended it to them last week, and "we are already talking about sending it to friends. So much good info and we are just getting started." Another (u/dispaveonedone) wrote an enthusiastic "YES YES YES! This book was life-changing for me. So many myths debunked! And I saw myself in the science and I was like OMG FINALLY! So ladies say NO MORE to the stories and the bullshit invented to make us feel bad. Read this book!"

Another Redditor (u/big_silver_earrings) said this book went even further than affecting her sex life: "Honestly this book changed my life in general...Her philosophy that you simply are the way you are and there's nothing wrong with that, just work with the tools you've got applies to pretty much every facet of life. We all spend so much time stressing about what we're not, desperately trying to change ourselves instead of just accepting who we are and what we've got, and working with it."

A major point of discussion was Nagoski's sexual accelerator/brake metaphor regarding sexual desire. Here are the basics:

The mechanism in the brain that controls sexual response is called the dual-control mechanism. There’s the sexual accelerator, which notices all the sex-related information in the environment—what you see, hear, smell, touch, taste, and think. That sends the turn-on signals we’re all familiar with. Parallel to that is a brake, which notices all the reasons not to be turned on. Becoming aroused is a process of turning the ons on and turning the offs off. Most sex advice out there says that if you’re having problems with any aspect of arousal, try adding stimulation to the accelerator—lube, porn, lingerie. But the real issue is that there’s too much stimulation on the brake. Stress, body image, relationship factors, trauma history, and even dirty dishes in the sink can make your brain hit the brake pedal. When you eliminate that stuff, you free up the accelerator. - Emily Nagoski, Ph.D., interview with Shape Magazine

This really resonated with some people. "I’m a straight guy who read & loved this book. Tons of good info in there!" wrote Redditor u/neuenono. "I think the accelerator/brakes metaphor is the most powerful thing in the book, especially when it comes to explaining why people sometimes aren’t turned on when they feel they 'should' be." (More on that, here: Understanding These 2 Types of Sexual Desire Will Help You Feel In Control of Your Libido)

Even a sex therapist chimed in to give the book her stamp of approval, note that the book can apply to non-cisgender/straight people as well, and provide some context for people who were debating some of the issues brought up in the thread. (Related: 5 Things Everyone Needs to Know About Sex and Dating, According to a Relationships Therapist)

"I'm a sex therapist who highly recommends Come As You Are. It does a great job making empirical information about human sexuality accessible," wrote redditor u/cibiri313. "In addition to the information it provides, it also contains useful worksheets and exercises to apply this information. Many of the constructs and ideas within apply generally regardless of sex or gender, even if the book focuses on cisgender women. If you read a book on men's biology, you would undoubtedly pick up some useful information about women's biology along the way."