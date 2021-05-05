Why You Should Give Your Mom a Sex Toy for Mother's Day

This is a classic gift to get any clitoris-owner in your life. Clitoral suction toys are relatively new to the pleasure product space and your mom may not even know they exist. The thing is, people are obsessed with them — because they really, truly work. Womanizer even did a small study of their own, and found that their toys were able to give 100 percent (yes, 100) of women an orgasm, even though they had orgasmic disorder (which is literally when it's difficult to orgasm). The way that I was introduced to Womanizer as a sex therapist was through a colleague, who is an ob-gyn. She told me her patient was going through chemotherapy for breast cancer and had no libido and trouble with natural lubrication. She "prescribed" a Womanizer Premium and GoLove CBD Naturals lubricant and this patient ended up coming back saying that her new daily masturbation routine was helping her get through her cancer. So, if your goal is to give someone the gift of orgasms, this is pretty much a sure thing. (See: Everything You Need to Know About CBD Lube)