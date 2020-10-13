The Best Prime Day Sex Toy Deals on Everything From Clit-Suction Vibrators to Sex Pillows

Take full advantage of Prime Day this year and treat yourself (and possibly your partner) to pleasure-inducing sex toys that are majorly marked down. The deals are going on right now, but they last only 48 hours (ending at 11:59 p.m. PT October 14). Some popular items are expected to sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to fill your cart with lots of goodies you can enjoy in as little as two days thanks to free Prime shipping — you won’t regret it.
Whether you’re a beginner or consider yourself an expert on self-pleasure, there’s something for everyone on this list of must-have sex toys deals, which includes everything from clit-suction toys to rabbit vibrators to sex pillows. The best part? You don’t have to spend a fortune (even though they’re totally worth the splurge) to have a good time. Might as well stock your nightstand with all of the vibrators, clitoral massagers, and dildos you desire while they’re up to 47 percent off.
One thing: Before you can shop the parade of deals, you’ll need a Prime membership, and if you don’t have one, there’s still time to sign up. You can even get a free 30-day trial that includes all the perks like free two-day shipping, Prime video, music, and much more. Plus, these benefits might come in handy while doing holiday shopping this season.
If there’s one sex toy you need in your arsenal, it’s the Lelo Sona Cruise clitoral massager, the brand's beloved clit-suction toy. Not only is it fully waterproof, but it also features eight pleasure settings that allow you to take full control. Start with a soft sucking and work your way up to a strong pulsation that’s so good reviewers say they orgasm in less than a minute.
This best-selling wand massager isn’t just a vibrator; it also doubles as a body massager to relieve muscle tension. No wonder it has more than 6,500 five-star ratings! It’ll be your go-to for pleasure and relaxation making it worth every penny — especially while it’s on major sale. Choose from eight vibrations and 20 different pulsations to find what gets you (and your partner) in the mood.
Unlike other stimulators, this one uses Air Technology to trigger intense orgasms without actually touching your clitoris. Instead, the suction head surrounds your clit while it produces soft pressure waves and sucking sensations (similar to oral sex) to maximize pleasure, even for people who are more sensitive to stimulation. Plus, it lasts up to four hours on one charge, so you can use it for plenty of O's without ever having to stop and plug in.
You can’t go wrong with a couple’s vibrator to spice things up in the bedroom, and luckily, you can get this one on sale for just $49 during Prime Day. The waterproof vibrator is great for couple’s play in the shower or bathtub, and it even has adjustable arms so it can work comfortably on any body. Once you and your partner experience the dual-motor stimulation, it might become your new favorite sex toy. (P.S. One writer is obsessed with another We-Vibe couple's toy.)
If you’re in the market for a new vibrator that’s virtually silent, you’ll want to consider this G-spot rabbit vibrator — right now, it’s more than 30 percent off. With two motors (that offer external clitoral stimulation and internal G-spot stimulation) and nine vibration modes to choose from, this toy will set you up for success. It's no wonder this Paloqueth model is currently the number one best-selling rabbit vibrator on Amazon.
If you’re new to dildos, they can be a little intimidating, which is why we suggest starting with a beginner-friendly model like this one. More than 2,000 five-star reviewers swear by this product, and some even say it’s “the best first dildo you can buy,” thanks to its soft design and suction base. It also comes with a detailed instruction guide and a free bottle of lube to get you started.
If you like to have more variety when it comes to self-pleasure, the Satisfyer Pro 2 (another clit-suction toy) is for you. It can provide incredible sensations of suction and pulsation to your clit, has 11 intensity settings (yes, you read that right), and it can be immersed in water for up to 30 minutes, which means you can use it during your next bubble bath. Thousands of shoppers are raving about this stimulator and one five-star reviewer says it gave her an orgasm for the first time in more than two years. (A writer even gave one to her mom, who said it's fully changed her sex life.)
Customers are obsessed with sex toy brand Lelo's products — and for good reason. This toy, in particular, is a perfect starter vibe. The rechargeable device has a smooth exterior and eight vibration settings that can be used all over your body but is designed to fit perfectly around your vulva. Bonus: It's so small you can tuck it in your purse for pleasure on the go.
Sometimes switching things up can be as easy as trying a new position, and this inflatable sex pillow will make it easier to do so. Plus, it’s super portable so you can take it on trips (or to a partner's house) without compromising space in your weekend bag. You can use this particular sex pillow for support during partnered sex (think: under your chest during doggy style) or pop a dildo inside the center hole and climb on top to make your solo sessions more exciting.
