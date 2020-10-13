The Best Prime Day Sex Toy Deals on Everything From Clit-Suction Vibrators to Sex Pillows

If you like to have more variety when it comes to self-pleasure, the Satisfyer Pro 2 (another clit-suction toy) is for you. It can provide incredible sensations of suction and pulsation to your clit, has 11 intensity settings (yes, you read that right), and it can be immersed in water for up to 30 minutes, which means you can use it during your next bubble bath. Thousands of shoppers are raving about this stimulator and one five-star reviewer says it gave her an orgasm for the first time in more than two years. (A writer even gave one to her mom, who said it's fully changed her sex life.)

