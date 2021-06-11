OhNut Penetrative Sex Aid

This one-of-a-kind penetrative sex aid can be used with all humans; use it on a penis, dildo, vibrator, strap-on, etc. to change the depth of penetration. You simply slip it on - almost like a condom - down to the base of the shaft, and it creates a sort of bumper to limit the amount of penetration possible. You can use one, two, three...as many rings as you want. This is wonderful for vaginal or anal penetration, in addition to helping folks "deep-throat" during oral sex without gagging themselves (if you don't like that feeling). You can use them with any type of lubricant because they're made of a thermoset polymer blend material that is body- and skin-safe, FDA-approved, and BPA, phthalate, silicone, and latex-free. Using condoms too? It's totally condom compatible (just put it over the condom after you put it on).

OhNut is one of the most celebrated pleasure products out there because regardless of your sexuality or gender this can help you have enjoyable, pain-free penetrative sex with your partner(s). The rainbow edition is a perfect way to celebrate Pride and your sex life all at the same time.