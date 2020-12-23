Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sexuality is one of those evolving concepts that may be difficult to ever completely wrap your head around — but maybe you're not supposed to. Society tends to want to label sexuality as a way of figuring out who someone is in relation to everyone else. But what if everyone was just able to experience their sexuality without having to publically declare which type of person they're usually into?

In fact, some celebrities have publicly declared they don't want to define their sexuality or have it define them. In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer and songwriter St. Vincent said that, for her, both gender and sexuality are fluid and love has no criterion. Sarah Paulson, in an interview with Pride Source, said that she doesn't let her experiences with any gender identity define who she is. Cara Delevigne shared with a close friend during an interview with Glamour that she prefers the term "fluid" rather than to be pigeonholed into any one frame of sexuality.

Life is messy. Sex and sexuality and what arouses people are messy. "Sexual fluidity allows for constant change and development, which is how all sexualities exist," says Chris Donaghue, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., and author of <em>Rebel Love</em>. "Sexuality is about far more than just gender choice; it also involves shapes, sizes, behaviors, kinks, and scenarios."

This is all to say, sexuality doesn't necessarily fit into an immaculately organized box — or the very specific labels that exist within it. Rather, sexuality is a living, breathing, and highly complex entity. And that's where the terms "sexually fluid" and "sexual fluidity" come into play. Here's everything you need to know so you can use these terms correctly.

What is sexual fluidity?

"Sexual fluidity refers to a general capacity for fluctuation in sexual attraction, behavior, and identity over the lifespan," says Justin Lehmiller, Ph.D., a research fellow at The Kinsey Institute and author of Tell Me What You Want. Perhaps you've lived the beginning of your life attracted to one gender, but find yourself attracted to another gender later in life. Sexual fluidity acknowledges that it's possible for this change to happen — that you're able to be attracted to different people and also your self-identification may evolve over time.

Of course, not everyone will have this type of experience — who you're attracted to during your lifetime may never change. "What we know is that sexuality exists on a spectrum," says Katy DeJong, a sexuality educator and creator of The Pleasure Anarchist. "Some people experience very fixed states of sexual attraction, behavior, and identity, and some experience their attractions and desires as more fluid in nature."

The perception of who is seen as sexually fluid is also skewed toward womxn. Why? "We live in a patriarchal society centered on the male gaze so we focus on what the male wants to see," says Donaghue. "We anxiously stigmatize anything sexual that isn't standard or that makes us uncomfortable." That's why many people have a tough time believing that people with he/him pronouns can also be sexually fluid.

Also, it's important to understand that being sexually fluid is not the same thing as being gender-fluid or non-binary; sexual fluidity refers to your sexuality or sexual orientation (who you're attracted to), whereas your gender orientation or identity refers to which gender you personally identify with.

While the terms "sexually fluid" and "sexual fluidity might seem interchangeable at first glance, there are differences in the way people use these terms:

Sexual fluidity can be used to describe an interim period between sexual orientations that you may resonate with at various points in life. This doesn't erase any past relationships or attractions nor does it mean you're lying or trying to cover up your sexuality.

can be used to describe an interim period between sexual orientations that you may resonate with at various points in life. This doesn't erase any past relationships or attractions nor does it mean you're lying or trying to cover up your sexuality. Sexual fluidity can also describe the capacity for sexual fluctuation, or a change in sexuality and attraction, over time.

can also describe the capacity for sexual fluctuation, or a change in sexuality and attraction, over time. Sexually fluid, on the other hand, can be used as a way to personally identify in the same way someone might identify as bisexual or pansexual.

photo/1

Sexual Fluidity As An Identity vs. Concept

As noted above, sexual fluidity can act as both a concept and an identity. It can be one or the other, or both simultaneously. For example, if you identify as a sexually fluid bisexual (or any other sexual orientation) human being, then you might use this term to express that you acknowledge your sexuality is still evolving. As a label meant to define the ambiguity of the sexuality spectrum, the term itself is fluid in meaning. (Related: What Does It Really Mean to Be Queer?)

"The concept of sexual fluidity reflects the fact that human sexuality isn't static," says Lehmiller. "And that it has the potential to change." Now, who experiences what and to what extent varies from person to person. "Changes and fluctuations in sexual attraction don't mean that these changes are things you choose," says DeJong. No one chooses to feel the way they do, but they do decide how they want to define those feelings.

Luckily, the language surrounding sexuality is evolving. "We'll continue to see letters added to the LGBTQIA+ acronym," says Donaghue. This is great news because labels (and non-labels) help people feel seen and heard. They validate your experiences and introduce you to other humans who have, at one time or another, felt the same way. (Related: All the LGBTQ+ Words You Should Know to Be a Good Ally)

So, while labels have a way of putting people into boxes and restricting them, they can also connect people. Giving your lived experiences a name and finding others who resonate with you is empowering. What's more, "the whole point isn't to be definitive," says Donaghue. "Everyone has their own definition of what these labels mean." Sexuality, like everything else, is open-ended.

How do I know if I'm sexually fluid?

"If someone finds that their desires and attractions are shifting with age and life experience, it may be an indicator of sexual fluidity, but not always," says DeJong. It's okay to be unsure and curious about your sexuality (at any time, for any reason). Tap into and explore that.

If you feel like sexual fluidity (or being sexually fluid) is a term you can resonate with for the next few weeks, months, years, or decades, then hang out with it for a while. You can also read more on sexual fluidity. Try Sexual Fluidity: Understanding Women’s Love and Desire by Lisa M. Diamond or Mostly Straight: Sexual Fluidity Among Men by Ritch C. Savin-Williams.