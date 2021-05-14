Why I Love It: It's a smaller wand that's great for vaginal exercises — specifically kegels, for those who are wanting to strengthen their pelvic floor. The weight of the wand is great for vaginal and anal play and weighs 1.1lbs (compared to the LeWand Contour, which comes in at a whopping 4.4!) There are bulbs at each end that are great for back massaging (told ya!) and pointed pressure on your internal parts. The more bulbous end with the ridges is best for vaginal exercises, while the smaller end is for more targeted stimulation.

Who Should Try It: Stainless steel beginners who want their first toy to be versatile and fantastic.