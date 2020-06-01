Sexual health realness: Sexually transmitted diseases can take route in many different parts of your body—not just your genitals. This includes your anus, throat, lips (hello, herpes-induced cold sores), and even...your eyeball and eyelids.

"It's true: STDs really can infect the eye and surrounding area," says ophthalmologist Benjamin Bert, M.D. with MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. While it's still relatively uncommon, it's more common than you might believe, he says.

Here's your crash course on STDs and eyes. Scroll down to learn how the eff an STD winds up in your eyeballs, how to know if you have one, and how to get tested and treated.

Why Can You Get an STD In Your Eye?

It sounds totally out there, but the eyeballs, like the genitals, are a mucosal surface (a moist lining with glands that make mucus, a thick, slippery fluid). So, STDs that thrive in genital mucosa can also thrive on the eyeball. As such, the most common STDs to get in the eye are herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis, says Dr. Bert. He notes it's also possible to get pubic lice in your eyelashes and eyebrow. *Squirms.*

FYI: STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) are the same thing. Many professionals are now using STI because the word "disease" means it's a condition that "impairs normal functioning and is typically manifested by distinguishing signs and symptoms," so says good old Merriam Webster. However, because many infections don't have symptoms and don't impair functioning in any way, the label of STI can be more appropriate. That said, outside your doctor's office they're still commonly referred to as STDs.

How Do You Get an Eye STD, Exactly?

Gonorrhea and chlamydia are spread through bodily fluids, so if you get vaginal lubrication, blood, precum, or ejaculate of an infected partner in your eye, the transmission is possible, says Dr. Bert. Because gonorrhea and chlamydia can also exist in the throat, there's reason to believe that getting the saliva of an infected individual in your eye can also result in infection. (Related: Can You Get Pregnant From Precum?)

Herpes and syphilis are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, so if the inner or outer eyelid comes into contact with the infection, the infection can be transmitted. Think about it: Performing oral on a partner puts your eye region in pretty close proximity to their bits. Go down south on someone with herpes sores or syphilis chancres, and it's totally possible you could get one of these STDs in your eyeball or on your eyelid. (Related: Everything You Should Know About Oral STIs)

That said, with syphilis, what's more common is that the STD starts genitally or anally and progresses internally through the body. Caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum, in the later stages, syphilis can spread from the genitals to the joints, nerves, heart, and eyes. "It's very possible for someone to contract genital or anal syphilis, and for that disease to progress, eventually spreading the eyeball," says Dr. Bert. Meaning, it didn't start at the eye but ended up there. (This stage of the syphilis infection—called tertiary syphilis—does not happen to everyone with untreated syphilis, and it takes years to develop into this level of infection.)

It's also very possible to give yourself an eye STD, according to Dr. Bert. He explains: If you masturbate, get some of your bodily fluids on your hands, and then touch your eye or eyelid, the infection can be transmitted to your eye. Ditto with touching an infected partner's junk, and then touching your eyes. (Speaking of bodily fluids: Here's how to learn to squirt.)

Reminder: It's a best practice to always wash your hands before and after sex. This can help you maintain a happy vaginal microbiome (thus reducing your risk of infections like bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections) as well as reduce the risk of spreading STDs and other germs.

Eye STD Symptoms

Some good news: Unlike genital, oral, and anal STDs (which are often asymptomatic), because the eye is so freakin' sensitive, "you can expect to experience some noticeable symptoms—even if that's just persistent redness," says Dr. Bert. Meaning, it's very unlikely for an eye STD to silently compromise your eye health and vision. As long as you call up your ophthalmologist at the first sign that something's up with your eyes, you'll be able to stop the infection in its tracks. (Related: The Most Common Signs and Symptoms of STDs)

That said, the specific symptoms to look out for varies from infection-to-infection.

Herpes: Herpes, for instance, generally presents as little rain-drop like blisters on the eyelid when the eyelid is infected, and severe pink-eye when the cornea is infected. Sometimes herpes of the cornea can even cause vision impairments when undiagnosed and untreated for too long.

Chlamydia: The symptoms of chlamydia conjunctivitis (the official name for "eye chlamydia") are similar to herpes. "Chlamydia doesn't usually present a ton of symptoms other than pink eyes, prolonged red eyes, and persistent irritation," says Dr. Bert. Though, some patients report unusual discharges (or "crusties") when they first wake up in the morning.

Syphilis: "Syphilis of the eye is a great masquerader," says Dr. Bert. It can present as uveitis (inflammation of the uvea, the middle layer of the eye), conjunctivitis (or pink eye), or as blurred vision and consistent eye-pain.

Gonorrhea: Gonorrhea is the most dangerous STD to get in your eye, and also the infection with the most severe symptoms. These include sensitivity to light, discharge, and vision changes. "Within a matter of days, gonorrhea can spread to the cornea and actually perforate it, causing it to melt away," says Dr. Bert. When this happens, people can lose their eyesight or the entire eye itself.

In fact, because gonorrhea of the eye is so aggressive, most doctors treat newborn baby's eyes with an eye ointment called erythromycin within 24 hours of emerging into the world, just in case they were exposed to gonorrhea during birth. (Makes sense, considering most people don't know they have gonorrhea when they have it.)

What If You Think You Have an Eye STD?

If you've got some wacky eye symptoms going on right now, you're probably wondering how to proceed. While STDs might usually be your gyno's territory, in this case, you should get checked out by your ophthalmologist. "The eye symptoms associated with STDs in eyes are similar to the symptoms of so many other eye infections," says Dr. Bert. But whether it's a sexually transmitted infection or not, an eye doc will help you take care of it. (Related: Do STDs Go Away On Their Own?)

If your ophthalmologist suspects you have an eye STD, they'll test you for it. For chlamydia and gonorrhea, that means swabbing the inside of the eyelid and surface of the eye, and sending it to the lab for a test, says Dr. Bert. "Of course, all of this is done after a topical anesthetic is applied to the eyeball," he says.

Syphilis, however, is tested using a blood sample. And herpes is tested either by taking fluid from inside the eyeball (if that's where the infection is located) or by swabbing and testing sores populating the eyelid.

How to Treat an Eye STD

So the test comes back positive...now what? Assuming the infection is in its early stages, usually, your ophthalmologist will prescribe an antibiotic (in the case of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis) or antiviral (in the case of herpes) and a set of prescription eye drops and send you on your way! Really, it's usually that easy. (See More: Your Guide to Dealing With a Positive STI Diagnosis)

But if the infection has progressed and you're experiencing spotted vision, blurriness, or blindness, Dr. Bert says a cornea transplant may be necessary. Though, in some cases, the blindness may be permanent. (To reiterate: If you're experiencing funky business with your eyeballs, go to the eye doc!)

Oh, and because herpes is a viral STD, meaning it can be managed but not cured, there is some risk of eye herpes re-occurring (just as there is with genital herpes). "Eye herpes in the cornea can create scarring," says Dr. Bert. "The more outbreaks you have the more likely the scarring is to reduce vision." As such, many people choose to take herpes suppression medication like acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex), which helps stop the virus from replicating.

How to Prevent an Eye STD

Before we get into sexually transmitted infections specifically, remember: You generally want to keep foreign things from going into your eye—period.

"The only things that should touch your eye are sterile eye drops and sterilized contacts," says Dr. Bert. And if you need to touch your balls, wash your hands beforehand. (If the coronavirus pandemic didn't teach you how to wash their hands correctly, check out this handwashing guide). This will help reduce your risk of all types of eye infections.

As for preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections to the eye? Find out your own (current!) STD status, share that information with your partner, and ask for theirs in return. (Related: How Often You Actually Need to Get Tested for STDs)

If you (or your partner) have a curable STD like syphilis, gonorrhea, or chlamydia, it's best practice to press pause on ~playtime~ until it's cured. And if either partner has a viral STD like herpes, it's best to avoid oral, anal, or vaginal intercourse during an outbreak—when the virus is most likely to be transmitted.