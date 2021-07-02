The Best First Date Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign

No matter how much you and your crush have in common — a hometown, a hobby, a love for dogs — the location and activity of your first date can make or break a budding relationship. Unfortunately, picking the perfect place based solely on your Bumble match's sparse profile and the couple of conversations you've had so far isn't exactly easy.

Thankfully, you can look to the planets for some guidance. You and your potential boo's zodiac signs can not only give you insight into your compatibility, but they can also help you plan out a first date that's sure to make both parties swoon. That's why Maressa Brown, Shape's resident astrologer, helped curate this list of first date ideas based on each zodiac sign.

FTR, if you're using only your sun sign to find first date ideas, you might want to take the recommendations with a grain of salt, as this sign is just one piece of your personal astrology puzzle, says Brown. Your moon and Venus signs are equally as important when it comes to romance and dating, she explains. So if you don't resonate with any of the suggestions for your sign, consider working with a professional astrologer (or by plugging your info into an online service such as astrology.com) to determine the rest of your natal (birth) chart, which details the moon's and the planets' placements in the sky at the specific moment you were born. This will give you a more accurate idea of your personal astrology, and tell you what that means for your personality, life's journey, and relationships, says Brown.

Ready to boost your odds of sweeping your crush off their feet? Look for your date's sign, your sign, or both in the list below and plan your outing accordingly.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

As a fire sign, Rams are known for being childlike, playful, and impulsive. They also tend to be fiercely competitive, athletic, or, at the very least, interested in sports, as they're ruled by Mars — the God of war, says Brown. To complement their rivalrous spirit, Brown suggests running a new loop around the park together or watching a favorite sports team play, either IRL or at a high-energy sports bar, as a few first date ideas that might just lead to a second get-together.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Of all the sun signs, Taureans are the biggest homebodies and they typically prefer to stay in for a night of Netflix and chill rather than checking out a new bar downtown. They're also major foodies, so a first date might involve cooking a cozy meal together with a meal-delivery kit or getting takeout from a favorite restaurant, says Brown. For date nights out on the town, though, Taureans — who are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and have a classic sense of style — might be won over by an evening spent watching a classic romantic movie (e.g. Pretty In Pink, Casablanca) at a local drive-in or on a rooftop, says Brown.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis crave intellectual debates, mental stimulation, and non-stop conversation, shares Brown. As talkative, witty individuals, they love surrounding themselves with people from all walks of life, which is why a group date is the perfect outing. First date ideas such as dropping into a friend's party, hitting up a rave, or checking out a barcade with a handful of people will all satisfy a Gemini's need to be a social butterfly — and create a lasting connection. "The more stimulation, the more people, the better for them," she says. (Related: Could the Planets Have Predicted the 'Love Is Blind' Finale?)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This water sign is as sentimental and family-oriented as they come, so don't be surprised if a Cancer wants to bring their crush home to meet loved ones, says Brown. Just like Taureans, Cancers would be down to create a home-cooked meal with their dates, but they're also goofy romantics who like to have a good cry every now and then. For that reason, first date ideas such as seeing an artist who makes a Cancer feel all the feels (think: John Legend) or going to a stand-up comedy show can help make sparks fly.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Ruled by the sun, Leos are dynamic, optimistic, and charismatic to the core, and they're always searching for ways to ensure all eyes are on them, says Brown. As such, a Leo-approved first date idea would include whisking you off to a snazzy, five-star restaurant that has an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere and impressive menu, featuring the crab cake everyone says you just have to try. Since they're full of vigor, Leos might also enjoy a late night of dancing at the most popular club in town.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Just like Geminis, analytical and practical Virgos are ruled by Mercury, so they have a knack for communication and information gathering, says Brown. "Virgos like to research everything within an inch of its life, leaving no stone left unturned on Yelp and OpenTable, looking at the photos, and making sure we know this is the dish that we would order, that's the cocktail we would order, and this is what my date would like," she explains. For first date ideas, Brown suggests a theater festival that's scored high marks in the newspaper or a walk through a well-reviewed park. Going to a museum exhibit, visiting a botanical garden, or exploring a local library are also welcome first dates, as they create the opportunity for Virgos to score the intellectual stimulation they crave, says Brown.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Any first date ideas you see on The Bachelor or in cheesy rom-coms are sure to make Libras swoon. The air sign is ruled by Venus, so they have an "old-school" take on romance, value partnership, and secretly (or blatantly) hope to be swept off their feet, says Brown. To win a Libra's heart, take them out to a candle-lit dinner, watch the sunset on the beach or at a scenic overlook together, or set up a picnic in the park with charcuterie and wine, she suggests. Libras are also into beauty, so attending a fashion show or getting a personal styling or makeover together can help create a bond, too, she adds.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Known as intense, magnetic, private, and emotional people, Scorpios are co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, and Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth. That's why when it comes to dating, they tend to seek out transformative bonds that will challenge them emotionally, says Brown. For first date ideas, Brown suggests sharing a meal in a quiet, intimate setting or listening to your favorite album or artist together, both of which create opportunities for deep conversations to take place. If you're close to a lake, ocean, or river, consider booking a boat tour or sunset sail, as Scorpios are water signs that enjoy hanging out by the H2O.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Ruled by magnifying Jupiter, the planet of fortune and abundance, Sagittarians have a "go big or go home" attitude that influences all aspects of their life, including their relationships. They're natural entertainers, adventurous, consumed by wanderlust, and will do just about anything to broaden their horizons. To win over a Sagittarian, embrace your inner daredevil and try zip-lining, white water rafting, riding ATVs, or any other activity that will lead to an exciting Instagram Story, suggests Brown. (BTW, if you or your date is skeptical of the whole astrology thing, here's why you should give it a chance.)

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Practical, industrious, and disciplined, Capricorns are constantly on the grind to achieve their goals, and once they meet them, they're not afraid to sing [sing?] their praises. "They crave recognition and being respected, so they might want to show off on a first date or feel like they're with someone who's helping them show off," says Brown. For example, a Cap might score box seat tickets for a play or basketball through work and make an effort to ensure their crush knows their boss values them, says Brown. Similarly, the Earth sign typically loves to hike, another good first date idea would include taking a hike or navigating a particularly challenging trail that'll give them bragging rights afterward.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion and revolution, Water Bearers aren't afraid to diverge from the status quo. They're typically eccentric, unconventional, and science-minded, which is why Brown suggests first date ideas such as wandering through a science museum, taking part in comic book conventions, or checking out a local planetarium. Since the air sign also tends to be quite the humanitarian, they might enjoy working at a soup kitchen or doing a beach clean-up with a date, she adds. (Related: Is It Really That Bad to Google Your App Match Before a Date?)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)