Tinder Just Made It Easier to Express Your Sexuality with This New Feature

For the first time, Tinder is empowering people to share their sexual identity.

"We want all of our users to feel empowered expressing who they are while connecting with new people — and we're always working to make that easier for our users on Tinder," Tinder CEO, Elie Seidman said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the dating app announced a new feature, Orientation. Users can now identify as transgender and select up to three terms that best describe their sexual orientation, including straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, demisexual, pansexual, queer, and questioning. Users will also be able to prioritize potential matches based on their sexual orientation preferences. (Related: What It Really Means to Be Gender Fluid or Identify As Non-Binary)

Previously, Tinder users were limited to identifying as simply a man or a woman and choosing a preference of men, women, or both.

The new feature comes after Tinder surveyed 1,000 LGBTQ+ adults. The results confirmed that users would be interested in dating apps/sites that make it easy to express their sexuality. (Related: Tinder Users Have Safer Sex—Yes, Really)

If you're already on Tinder, you can edit your orientation and identity preferences in the "Orientation" tab in your profile. For new users, Tinder updated its initial sign-up process to include sexual orientation preferences. From there, it's your call whether you want your sexuality displayed on your profile. (Related: What Being In an Asexual Relationship Is Really Like)

After selecting your orientation, you can visit your Discovery Preferences and choose to see people of the same sexual orientation first. But you won't be able to filter people out by sexuality or identity, according to CNN Business. For instance, if a Tinder user identifies as a straight woman, they could be matched with a transgender man who is interested in women. (Related: Tinder Success Stories That Will Make You Believe In Modern Love)

