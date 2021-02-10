Here's What Astrology Predicts for Your Valentine's Day This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In a time of social distancing, Zoom dates, feeling like you're on the brink of running out of titles to stream on Netflix, and, oh yeah, Mercury retrograde, you might feel like Valentine's Day is either a welcome reprieve or one more reason to feel aggravated. But whether you're single or attached, the holiday is a perfect excuse to treat yourself, and really, who couldn't use a little more of that these days? What's more, the planetary vibes of this Valentine's Day weekend lend themselves to romance and self-love for everyone.

Heading into the weekend, the moon will be in dreamy water sign Pisces. And then, on Friday evening/early Saturday morning (depending on your time zone), communicator Mercury and romantic Venus pair up in Aquarius, making it easier to express what's in your heart — especially about past issues or sentimental matters, given that Mercury is retrograde.

On Saturday, February 13 — aka Galentine's Day — the emotional moon gets together with spiritual Neptune, cranking up the volume of your imaginations and sensitivity. Plus, sexy Mars forms a friendly sextile with Neptune, amplifying your desires and fantasies and even serving as a magnet for the kind of next-level, healing connection you're seeking or developing with your S.O.

And on actual V-Day, Sunday, February 14, the moon enters fiery, assertive Aries, which can have you feeling more playful, impulsive, and passionate. Messenger Mercury joins up with lucky Jupiter, setting the stage for optimistic, enthusiastic communication and thinking. Think: an extra buoyant catch-up session with your BFF over FaceTime or planning a future romantic trip with your partner. And that evening, the intuitive moon forms a pleasant sextile to serious Saturn, which could have you showing how you care in pragmatic, grounded ways and leaning into that acts of service love language. (Not sure of your partner's love language? Here's how to talk about it — and other convos for a healthy sex life.)

Want to know more about what the astrology of Valentine's Day weekend means for you and your sign? Read on for your sign's V-Day horoscope — plus the gifts you should get to show yourself some love. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You've got the power of the moon in your sign on Valentine's Day, helping you feel even more centered in your emotions than usual. Whether you want to make a bold move on someone you've had your eye on, or you're planning to be especially forthcoming about your desires with your S.O., you can get an accurate reading on the best way to proceed because your intuition and emotional sensitivity will be heightened. And thanks to the moon in your sign forming a friendly sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of groups, you might want to pair up with your sweetheart or a date to give back to your community (think: offering virtual homework help or volunteering with a local charity).

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Given that you're ruled by go-getter Mars and tend to be athletic or just downright active, show yourself some love with some new training shoes to up your running game or gear from your favorite team.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

On Saturday, when sexy, go-getter Mars in your sign forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking, you could feel fired up to share your desires with a friend — whether they're someone you could see yourself taking things to the next level with or someone who always has your back and urges you to own your needs. On V-Day, the moon in your twelfth house of spirituality could have you feeling more introspective, so even if you have a date, you might enjoy taking advantage of solo time. What you meditate on now can help you plant seeds you want to see grow in the coming weeks.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: As one of two signs ruled by sweet Venus (the other is Libra), you love getting cozy but enjoying a pretty aesthetic. For that reason, treat yourself to a gorgeous new home good, like a new piece of artwork, pillow set, fancy sheets, or coffeemaker.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

On Friday into Saturday, romantic Venus pairs up with your ruling planet Mercury in your ninth house of adventure, emboldening you to speak your mind to someone you care about. You'll be craving a deep, philosophical convo, which can almost feel like foreplay. And on Valentine's Day, the emotional moon in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of adventure, and you'll crave an opportunity to broaden your horizons, especially alongside a friend, loved one, or partner. You'll want to do so in a practical, safe way, obvi, so consider hosting a virtual wine tasting with friends or watching a compelling documentary with your S.O.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Ruled by messenger Mercury, you're a super communicator, a sponge of information, and always on the move. Show yourself love with a new bag or backpack that you can stuff with all your tech devices and books when you're on the go or other must-have travel accessories (like a travel coffee mug or AirPods).

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

When romantic Venus and communicator Mercury pair up in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Friday into Saturday, you'll get the green light to share some of your most deep-rooted, steamy wants and needs with someone special. And if you're not attached, take advantage of this expressive energy by journaling about a fantasy, researching a luxe new sex toy, or exploring an erotica app. On Valentine's Day, Mercury gets together with Jupiter in the same spot, boosting your enthusiasm around talking about everything you want out of a super-heartfelt, transformative relationship. You should come away feeling truly empowered.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Thanks to your ruler, the emotional moon, you're a sentimental soul who tends to take care of everyone around you before yourself. Do to yourself as you would do unto others and pamper yourself with posh goodies you can use during your favorite water sign ritual: bath time. Think: CBD bath bombs, your favorite aromatherapeutic bubble bath, or a cozy cashmere robe to throw on afterward.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

You've got a lot of action in your seventh house of partnership this Valentine's Day, Leo. Friday into Saturday, romantic Venus and communicator Mercury will pair up there, making it the day to tell your sweetheart or someone else special what's on your mind. If you've been wanting to treat them to one of your signature over-the-top displays of affection, be that the ultimate gourmet meal or an impromptu romantic adventure, you'll be more than up to researching the details. And on V-Day, Mercury and fortunate Jupiter get together in your seventh house, amplifying your joyfulness and optimism around partnership. You'll feel prepared to take on whatever curveballs are thrown your way, making it easy to be more mindful and in the moment.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: The sun rules your sign, giving you a nearly limitless supply of confidence and bright, positive light, which you bring to just about everything you do. Chances are you're a fan of being in the spotlight, so treat yourself to a gift that helps you feel your best when all eyes are on you. You might go for a glamorous, uplifting new perfume, gold jewelry, or ring light kit you can put to use when shooting your TikToks and IG Lives.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

On Saturday, sexy Mars in your ninth house of adventure forms a friendly sextile to imaginative Neptune in your seventh house of partnership, nudging you to break free of your mundane go-to routine in love and do something spontaneous and steamy to feel fulfilled physically. Then, on Valentine's Day, the moon will be in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, turning your mind toward hidden desires and a yearning to connect with your S.O. or someone special in both a spiritual and physical way. Letting yourself get swept up in these feelings can make for enjoying a seriously hot fantasy solo and/or with your partner.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: As the Mercury-ruled earth sign, you likely find yourself grounded by books as well as organization, lists, and writing down all of the notes. Treat yourself to a few new titles you've been wanting to dive into or a pretty planner or journal that'll help you keep track of all your greatest hopes and dreams.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Friday through Sunday, communicator Mercury pairs up with sweet Venus, your ruling planet, in your fifth house of romance, offering you a blast of flirtatious, fun-loving energy you can easily apply to any and every form of self-expression, be that a steamy sexting session or heartfelt talk. It'll be easier than usual to put what's on your mind and in your heart into words in a creative way. And on V-Day, the moon will be in your seventh house of partnership, so you'll be craving one-on-one time with someone you care about, whether that's your S.O., a dear friend, or a loved one. Making a point to spend quality time together can be extra emotionally satisfying.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: With Venus — the planet of love, beauty, and art — as your ruling planet, you're a big fan of all of those things, so you might want to gift yourself a beauty fix this V-Day. Experiment with a shimmery new palette, brushes, hair styling tool, or luxe skincare kit.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

On Saturday, sexy Mars in your seventh house of partnership forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance, getting you in the mood to create a super-sensual moment with your sweetheart or put yourself out there on the apps. You can tune into others' needs just as easily as you can express your own now, helping you feel super in-sync while exploring a fantasy. On Valentine's Day, messenger Mercury and lucky Jupiter's pair-up in your fourth house of home life could have you feel especially warm and fuzzy with your S.O. or loved ones. Taking a trip down memory lane, recreating a special date night, or sharing old pictures and stories can bring you closer.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Thanks to your co-rulers, sexy Mars and transformative Pluto, you're all about the sensual, spiritual side of life, so tap into that by gifting yourself something magical and mystical like a book of sexy poetry, a ritual candle set, crystals to meditate with, or a fancy new clit vibe.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

When romantic Venus and messenger Mercury pair up in your third house of communication from Friday into Saturday, you'll be all about speaking your mind in a super-curious, excitable, entertaining way. (Yes, even more than usual.) This can make for extra stimulating convos with friends and, if you're attached, your sweetheart. Picking each other's brains and sharing creative ideas can be a major turn-on. And on V-Day, the moon will be mid-monthly trip through your fifth house of romance, turning up the volume on your appetite for flirtation and spontaneous fun. Instead of getting too specific with your game plan, you might be happiest if you see where the moment takes you.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Ruled by fortunate Jupiter, you go big or go home, so splurge on that mouthwateringly amazing gourmet dinner you've been craving or that designer bag or jacket you've been stanning. Or, because you tend to be filled with wanderlust, think about researching and booking a future trip.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

On Saturday, go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance forms a positive sextile to dreamy Neptune in your third house of communication, nudging you to be more direct about your romantic and sexual needs. Whether you let yourself take a time-out from your usual grind to have a totally hot sexting session with someone new or experiment with dirty talk between the sheets, the moment could leave you feeling fulfilled. On Valentine's Day, communicator Mercury and lucky Jupiter pair up in your second house of values, making this a wonderful time to talk to your sweetheart, friend, or a loved one about goals and dreams. Talking through how you can pour your talents and passions into your daily work can help you feel even more buoyant and excited about the ultimate end game you've been working so hard toward.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: As a traditionalist, thanks to your ruler, old-school Saturn, you might be — at least secretly — into all the go-to trappings of the holiday. Treat yourself to a bouquet of your favorite flowers, an aromatherapy oil kit, or bath and body products for creating a whole spa day that doubles as a well-deserved time-out from work.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Given the new moon and a whole boatload of planets in your sign, this has been your week to shine, Aquarius, and it fittingly wraps up with some sweet opportunities to open up to your nearest and dearest. On Friday into Saturday, communicator Mercury and romantic Venus get together in your sign, making it easier to think about, talk about, and explore whatever it is that brings you pleasure. Simply having a super-intellectual, mentally-stimulating convo with someone special could get you hot and bothered. And on Valentine's Day, Mercury pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, and you might be feeling slightly less contrarian than usual (believe it or not!), as this combo can encourage a positive outlook. The optimistic, gung-ho vibe of the day can lend itself to letting yourself get carried away with daydreaming about a future relationship, if you're single, or if you're attached, getting into the weeds on future plans with your S.O.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: Forward-thinking, progressive, and quirky, you'll be happiest with a self-love gift that also allows you to give back to others, like a politically-charged sweatshirt from Meena Harris' Phenomenal Woman brand or underwear or jewelry that's also fair-trade, sustainable, and/or doubles as a charitable donation.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Heading into V-Day, the moon will be in your sign on Friday and Saturday, so you could be in your feelings a little bit more than usual. On Saturday, the moon joins forces with dreamy Neptune in your sign, cranking up the intensity of your sensitivity and your imagination, so channeling your emotions into your favorite creative outlet can prove super-productive and restorative for your heart. And on Valentine's Day, communicator Mercury and lucky Jupiter pair up in your twelfth house of spirituality, making you feel even more hopeful that you'll be able to make your dreams come true. Talking it through with someone you adore — your BFF, your S.O., or a loved one — can have you feeling supported and as though that big-picture game plan is more within reach than you realized.

Your ultimate V-Day gift: With dreamy Neptune as your ruling planet, you're one of the most creative, empathic, heartfelt people in your loved ones' lives. Show yourself the same whimsy and romance you bring others by treating yourself to an amethyst beauty ritual kit, your favorite rose wine, or a membership for online yoga and meditation classes.

