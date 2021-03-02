For far too long there's been a stigma around vaginas and vulvas. While penises have all but been worshipped, put on pedestals as some sort of superior part of the anatomy, vulvas and people with vulvas haven't been given the same praise. (Who can forget the Sex and the City episode where Charlotte called her vagina ugly?)

Society has conditioned some — perhaps many — people with vulvas and vaginas to think they're dirty, ugly, and smelly. For example, douching products that guarantee your vagina is going to smell like a spring flower garden after a summer rainstorm. But a vagina isn't supposed to smell like a flower garden; it's supposed to smell like a vagina. (See: Stop Telling Me to Buy Products for My Vagina)

So what do vulva owners do in a society and culture that has raised them to frown upon their bits? They get a mirror and take a look.

"Understanding your own anatomy, and especially your vulva, is a really important part of self-love and acceptance," says Laurène Dorléac, CEO and co-founder of Climax, an educational video series dedicated to teaching those with vulvas not only how to pleasure themselves, but also how their body works.

For too long, female genitals have been shrouded in shame with very little open conversation about them, compounding the significant lack of knowledge about female bodies. - Laurène Dorléac, CEO and co-founder of Climax

This lack of knowledge became scarily obvious in 2016 when research by Eve Appeal, a U.K. gynecological cancer charity, found that 44 percent of women were unable to identify the vagina and 60 percent were unable to identify the vulva on an anatomical diagram.

As Dorléac points out, this is problematic in more ways than one: From a pleasure standpoint, you're unable to understand what makes your body tick and what doesn't. And from a health standpoint, you should be familiar with your anatomy so you can identify changes that might be signs of a health issues, whether benign (think: yeast infections or STDs) or serious (such as cervical cancer). To not be aware of such an important part of your anatomy is denying yourself your truth. Luckily, vulva mapping can help fix that.

What Exactly Is Vulva Mapping?

As the name suggests, vulva mapping is literally the act of mapping your vulva and getting to know it. And that starts with realizing what the vulva is and what it isn't.

Most notably, the vulva is the outer part of the genitals, while the vagina is the inside canal. The opening of the vagina (the vestibule) is considered part of the vulva. The vulva also consists of the clitoris, prepuce (also known as the clitoral hood), the urethral opening, the labia majora (outer lips), labia minora (inner lips), and the fourchette (the area where the labia meet at the bottom of the vulva).

With a mirror in a hand or an upright one in front of you and a diagram or video, you can see for yourself exactly what your vulva is and which parts are which. For example, "Climax's training shows real vulvas, facing the camera, with techniques guided by descriptive and scientific commentaries, making it super easy to understand and follow," says Dorléac. "The first episode takes you through genital anatomy, and the rest of the episodes are dedicated to the most practiced vulva stimulation techniques."

Why Every Vulva Owner Should Try Vulva Mapping

Simple: It's your body. It's part of you, and you should not only know all the parts by name but also how they work. Normalizing the vulva helps to normalize female pleasure, and these are both things that, while they've come a long way, still need to be destigmatized.

"The most important step in sexual pleasure is knowing your own body first, because when you have good knowledge of which parts of your body make you feel good, it's easier to understand your turn-ons and turn-offs, making orgasms readily achievable," says Dorléac. (Related: Why You Might Be Afraid to Finger Yourself — and How to Work Through It)

That's why Dorléac suggests adding vulva mapping to your self-care routine, whether that involves masturbation or just devoting time and attention to your vulva. Even if you think you already know everything there is to know about your body, there's always something else to learn. What may have gotten you off at 29 might not be the same thing that gets you off at 35. Sexual exploration and understanding your body's needs and desires is a lifelong thing.

"You will realize that your vulva evolves all throughout your life, through puberty, pregnancy, STIs, menopause, etc.," says Dorléac. "The vulva you have in your 20s is not the same as the one you have in your 30s, 40s, and so on. It's constantly evolving."

The Benefits of Vulva Mapping

You get to know your body. When you learn about your body, especially your vulva and vagina, you're fighting against archaic taboos about women's sexuality and pleasure.

When you learn about your body, especially your vulva and vagina, you're fighting against archaic taboos about women's sexuality and pleasure. You learn self-pleasure. "Too often people leave the role of exploring their body up to a partner," says Dorléac. Showing affection for your body is essential for developing a strong sense of self-esteem, and discovering what truly makes you feel good. (Related: 12 Things You Can Do to Feel Good In Your Body Right Now)

"Too often people leave the role of exploring their body up to a partner," says Dorléac. Showing affection for your body is essential for developing a strong sense of self-esteem, and discovering what truly makes you feel good. (Related: 12 Things You Can Do to Feel Good In Your Body Right Now) You learn mindfulness. In submerging yourself into learning about such an intimate part of your anatomy, you find a way to be mindful; mindfulness that extends past moments when you're vulva mapping and into everyday life. (Also read: How to Teach Yourself Mindful Masturbation)

In submerging yourself into learning about such an intimate part of your anatomy, you find a way to be mindful; mindfulness that extends past moments when you're vulva mapping and into everyday life. (Also read: How to Teach Yourself Mindful Masturbation) You learn how to communicate. "Nobody is a mind reader," says Dorléac. "Vulva mapping will help you communicate with your partner(s) better. It can improve [your partner's] knowledge and broaden their sexual repertoire because there is always something new to learn.

"Nobody is a mind reader," says Dorléac. "Vulva mapping will help you communicate with your partner(s) better. It can improve [your partner's] knowledge and broaden their sexual repertoire because there is always something new to learn. You take control of what's yours. Ultimately, vulva mapping is a feminist act. That, in itself, is one hell of a benefit.

How to Try Vulva Mapping

There's no right or wrong way to explore your body. You can either set up shop with a mirror in front of you, experimenting with what feels good and what doesn't while focusing on each detail of your vulva. Or, if that seems a little too "in your face," a guided program like Climax is a great option to start.

"The video that's dedicated to the anatomy and diversity of the vulva takes you through genital anatomy, showing real vulvas and a voice-over giving you important information regarding what everything is," says Dorléac. "Through those raw images, with no filter, you're fighting against the stigma that surrounds female pleasure and we are trying to de-sexualize the (female) body. Some of our users say that 'it's like watching a Netflix series' or 'following a cooking recipe.'"

While Climax is unique in their approach of teaching people with vulvas how to touch themselves through video guides, they're not alone when it comes to vulva appreciation. For example, you can also find free guided vulva mapping videos on YouTube. On Instagram, accounts including The Vulva Gallery and This is a Vulva are working to normalize and celebrate the beauty and diversity of vulvas, as well as put an end to labiaplasty, a cosmetic surgery that's become popular in recent years as people try to attain "vulva perfection." Important fact: Your vulva is already perfect.

What you take away from vulva mapping is up to you. Whether you have a million questions or are just curious, ultimately, it's about getting to know an intimate part of your body, appreciating it, and learning what makes you feel good.

If the idea evokes a "meh," or even an "ewww," from you, try to remember that that's society whispering in your ear; there's nothing gross or unnatural about wanting to understand your own body.