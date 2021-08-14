This Ribbed, Waterproof Vibrator Can Be Used In So Many Pleasure-Inducing Ways
Waves make for choice when it comes to sound machines and tattoos, sure, but according to world-renowned sex toy manufacturer, Fun Factory, crashing waves can also apparently serve as great inspiration for vibrators. Meet the exclusive Fun Factory x Lovers Semilino Vibrator (Buy It, $90, loversstores.com), the vibrator featuring wave-like ridges up and down its 6.8-inch shaft.
Sold exclusively at Lovers, this vibrator is the ultimate combo toy — it can be used for internal vaginal stimulation or externally, as well. When used externally, the texture helps coax pleasure from your vulva, clit, and labia. And when used internally, "the ridges can help stimulate your G-spot," says queer sex educator and lesbian Marla Renee Stewart, M.A., sexpert for Lovers. ICYDK: The G-spot — sometimes known as the G-zone — is a nerve-dense internal erogenous zone that is anatomically analogous to the prostate. It responds well to pressure, she explains, which the gentle curve of the Semilino allows you to easily provide. (Related: 4 Deep Vaginal Erogenous Zones You Don't Want to Miss)
If you enjoy consistent internal stimulation, Stewart recommends coating the vibrator with water-based lubricant, angling the toy inside your vagina about 2-inches, and then using your hand to rock the toy back and forth against the sweet spot until you find a rhythm or area that makes you roll your eyes roll to the back of your head or whatever thing you do before you peak.
This 5-speed vibrator can also be used as a thruster or dildo. Meaning, you can move the toy in and out of your vagina, too. "Doing so allows the texture of the Semilino to stimulate the opening of the vagina, which is one of the most sensitive parts of the body," says Stewart. In fact, according to her, many pleasure-seekers who use the vibrator in this way have their first-ever squirting orgasm. (Related: Yes, Squirting Is Real).
The Semilino isn't just water-inspired, it's also waterproof. Made from 100-percent medical-grade silicone, this sex toy is safe to use in the water. Basically, "this is not a toy that's afraid to get wet!" as Stewart puts it. Just do your genitals a favor and use it in the bath or and shower and not a hot tub or pool. As much as you might want to experience waves of pleasure in those places, pool and hot tub sex can lead to an increased risk of infection due to all those chemicals. (Related: 10 Waterproof Vibrators for Solo or Partner Shower Sex)
But the best part of all is that this vibe has a travel lock. Gone are the days of worrying your vibrator is going to suddenly turn on in your duffle bag mid-flight! And not stressing about how you packed your vibrator could lead to fun times when you land — after all, stress is the biggest libido killer of all time. (See More: 7 Surprising Things That Lower Libido).
At this point in the conversation, you're likely sold and ready to swipe your card. But, you're probably thinking a luxury toy with all these features is going to put a major dent in your wallet. Luckily, this high-quality, multi-use sex toy comes in at a reasonable $90. And if you're familiar with Fun Factory products (or want to be), the brand is known for high-quality products, so you can feel good about this very wise investment in your pleasure.