Sold exclusively at Lovers, this vibrator is the ultimate combo toy — it can be used for internal vaginal stimulation or externally, as well. When used externally, the texture helps coax pleasure from your vulva, clit, and labia. And when used internally, "the ridges can help stimulate your G-spot," says queer sex educator and lesbian Marla Renee Stewart, M.A., sexpert for Lovers. ICYDK: The G-spot — sometimes known as the G-zone — is a nerve-dense internal erogenous zone that is anatomically analogous to the prostate. It responds well to pressure, she explains, which the gentle curve of the Semilino allows you to easily provide.