Womanizer Just Launched a Biodegradable and Recyclable Version of Its Best-Selling Toy

"I waited to write this until I'd had this many months," shared one reviewer. "I wanted to really get to know the device before weighing in. I've had many types of massagers. Rabbit, bullet, I still have a few Lelos which are also excellent. However, this thing brought my solo game to the next level. I'm fairly partial to outside stimulation but had not tried a suction type up till now... It was fierce, and extended, and super intense... Normally with these sessions I just want it to be quick and yet, it hasn't been as satisfying as my new Os are with this wonderful gadget... Intense to [say] the least. Also, worth every penny."