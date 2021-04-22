Womanizer Just Launched a Biodegradable and Recyclable Version of Its Best-Selling Toy
You've likely heard the age-old saying that, when it comes to getting something good, fast, or cheap, you can only choose two out of the three. Well, in 2021, you can also add "eco-friendly and sustainable," "ethically sourced and produced," "inclusive," and "supports small, women-led, and minority-owned businesses" to the wishlist. Navigating all these ideal criteria can make shopping intentionally a bit tricky.
Luckily, luxury pleasure brand Womanizer is making your life a bit easier — at least when it comes to shopping for your next sex toy. They just launched a recyclable and biodegradable sex toy (yes, you read that right) that will make you feel like an eco warrior by hitting "add to cart." (Related: How Climate Change Affects Your Mental Health)
In case you've somehow made it through quarantine without buying a new sex toy (and thus are out of the loop when it comes to pleasure tech), let me introduce you to the brand Womanizer. They started seven years ago with a type of sex toy that revolutionized the industry: Using their innovative "Pleasure Air Technology," the brand created toys that surround and stimulate the sensitive nerve endings of the clitoris with gentle air waves (otherwise known as a clit suction toy). The result? An oral sex-like sensation that's pretty much a guaranteed orgasm — and that's no hyperbole. In 2017, Womanizer commissioned a small study on their OG toy and found that 100 percent of women with orgasmic disorder (aka inability to orgasm) were able to orgasm with the toy. (Even Lily Allen says Womanizer's toys have changed her life.)
This Earth Day, Womanizer is paving the way, yet again, with the Womanizer Premium Eco (Buy It, $199, womanizer.com), a biodegradable and recyclable version of their best-selling Womanizer Premium (Buy It, $199, babeland.com).
Instead of being made with ABS (a type of hard plastic used in the making of other Womanizer toys), it's made from Biolene, a bioplsatic (biodegradable plastic that is made or derived from biological materials) made from 70 percent natural materials. Because it's made from bioplastic and because of its modular design, you can easily disassemble the device and compost or recycle the individual parts when you're done with it. The packaging is also 100 percent plastic-free and is made of FSC paper (from responsibly-managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits), which can also be recycled. It even has a shortened charging cable in order to use less plastic than typical models, and comes with a protective bag made of organic cotton.
And there's more: In addition to giving the Eco a more sustainable end-of-life, Womanizer is making a huge donation to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit focused on global reforestation. Before they developed the Eco, the brand conducted a crowdfunding campaign to gauge interest in biodegradable sex toys, and it exceeded its goal and raised $25,000 — all of which the company is donating to the org.
If you're thinking, 'why would you ever get rid of your sex toy, anyway?' there's a bit of sad news: No matter how much you love your pleasure product, it eventually needs to retire. Over time, the quality and safety of the material can degrade, the motor can wear out, and if you don't clean it properly, there's the potential for lots of bacteria and fungus growth. (If the material is starting to flake, change colors, smell, or feel different, that could be a sign it's time to say goodbye.)
That said, if you've become more conscious of your environmental footprint — from assessing the ecological impact of your diet to reducing your single-use plastic consumption — you may be wondering what other changes you can make to have a reduced impact on our world. For starters, using what you already have is one of the best ways to do so. But if you're in the market for a new sex toy (or it's time to ditch your old robot lover), this new Womanizer is just the ticket.
Buy It: Womanizer Premium Eco, $199, womanizer.com
And lest you think the eco-friendly aspect of this toy is the best part, let me direct your attention to the pleasure this thing can bring you. While there are no reviews on the just-launched Womanizer Premium Eco (yet!), the classic version of the toy has earned some (post-O) glowing customer reviews on Amazon. (Not to mention, it's fully recommended by sex therapists.)
"I waited to write this until I'd had this many months," shared one reviewer. "I wanted to really get to know the device before weighing in. I've had many types of massagers. Rabbit, bullet, I still have a few Lelos which are also excellent. However, this thing brought my solo game to the next level. I'm fairly partial to outside stimulation but had not tried a suction type up till now... It was fierce, and extended, and super intense... Normally with these sessions I just want it to be quick and yet, it hasn't been as satisfying as my new Os are with this wonderful gadget... Intense to [say] the least. Also, worth every penny."
"I was skeptical about a toy like this," wrote another. "I have tried a few other toys from Amazon but none did any miracle and they all ended up at the bottom of the dresser. This one was probably sent from a completely different planet because it was mind-blowing; and some! The control is so easy and I like the fact that it is not very loud."
You may not be able to single-handedly save the Earth from everything humans are doing to it (deep breaths), but at the very least, with an eco-friendly sex toy and some carbon-neutral lube, you can enjoy your orgasm in peace, knowing you're doing your own small part to protect Mother Earth.