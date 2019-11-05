"Yoga has been linked to positive sexual function for both women and men," says Debby Herbenick, Ph.D., author of The Coregasm Workout and associate professor at Indiana University in Bloomington.

From increased flexibility to more mindfulness to familiarity with — and confidence in — your body, the benefits of yoga practice can really pay off in the bedroom, says Herbenick. (See: 7 Ways Exercise Makes You Better In Bed)

Your favorites yoga poses have their rightful place off the mat too. Bring them into the bedroom with these yoga sex positions that will leave you with that post-orgasm zen unlike ever before.