10 Yoga Poses That Double as Sex Positions
Yoga Sex Positions
"Yoga has been linked to positive sexual function for both women and men," says Debby Herbenick, Ph.D., author of The Coregasm Workout and associate professor at Indiana University in Bloomington.
From increased flexibility to more mindfulness to familiarity with — and confidence in — your body, the benefits of yoga practice can really pay off in the bedroom, says Herbenick. (See: 7 Ways Exercise Makes You Better In Bed)
Your favorites yoga poses have their rightful place off the mat too. Bring them into the bedroom with these yoga sex positions that will leave you with that post-orgasm zen unlike ever before.
Plow Pose
This yoga sex position "allows for deep penetration," says Herbenick says. (So it might not be your best choice if you find cervical contact uncomfortable or have an unusually well-endowed partner—but it's a great choice if you want to have a cervical orgasm.)
How to do it: Lie on back with knees bent and pulled in near chest. Straighten legs so they're perpendicular to the bed. Brace lower back with hands and bend at the hips to lower legs overhead, feet together. Your partner can kneel behind or stand if you're near the edge of the bed.
Standing Straddle Forward Bend
This yoga pose sex position "is a variation on rear-entry that allows your partner to reach your front vaginal wall," says Herbenick says. (You know what's near your front vaginal wall? Your g-spot. Enjoy.)
How to do it: Stand with feet 3 to 4 feet apart, depending on flexibility. Lower upper body forward to bring chest near legs as partner stands behind.
Downward Dog
This yoga sex position is a variation of the popular doggy-style position. Similar to the forward bend, downward dog allows for stimulation of the sensitive front vaginal wall, plus it engages your core.
How to do it: Start on all fours with hands a few inches in front of shoulders and knees under hips. Press palms into bed, curl under toes, and press hips toward the ceiling (body should form an upside-down "V") as your partner stands behind.
Three-Legged Downward Dog
This yoga sex position is similar to downward dog but with more space to move and hit just the right angle. Open your hips to the side that has the leg in the air for an extra hip opener—and for an easier angle for your partner.
How to do it: From downward dog position, lift one leg straight toward the ceiling.
Bridge Pose
"Some women experience enhanced arousal while doing bridge —even just as part of their regular yoga practice," says Herbenick of this yoga post turned sex position. Consider this a bonus if you need a little help finishing off.
How to do it: Lie on back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart (or a bit wider to make room for partner to kneel between legs). Keeping head resting on floor, raise hips to form a straight line from knees to shoulders.
Balasana
Balasana, or child's pose, opens up the almost-always tight lower back and opens your knees and hips for a relaxed yoga sex position choice.. (Also, let's be honest, sometimes you need a rest interval while you're getting it on.)
How to do it: Sit on heels. Lean upper body forward, lowering chest toward knees, to place forehead on bed. Extend arms straight in front as partner kneels or stands behind.
Savasana
Sometimes, simple is best when it comes to yoga sex positions. "When it comes to sex, precision is less important than your comfort, passion, and connection," says Herbenick. "Sometimes it's nice not to overthink it since doing so is likely to decrease arousal and make orgasm more difficult." (Or you can combine a Savasana with a plank, and you'll get 69ing—here's how to love it.)
How to do it: Lie on back with legs extended straight and palms facing up. Partner can straddle your hips or lie on top.
Ananda Balasana
"Similar to missionary position, this yoga sex position gives you the freedom to wrap your legs around your partner instead of keeping them stretched out to the side," says Herbenick. (Then try turning it into a tantric sex position for even more intimacy.)
How to do it: Lie on back, lift legs toward ceiling and bend knees out toward sides to grasp each foot's midsole with the same hand. Your partner can kneel or lunge (so they'll get a workout in, too!) near your hips.
Cobra
Cobra opens up your lower back while giving your partner unique access to your G spot in this yoga sex position. Win-win...win!
How to do it: Lie facedown on the bed. Place your palms on the bed just outside of your shoulders with elbows near your torso. Press hands into bed, straighten arms and raise upper body away from bed while keeping lower body on the bed. Keep legs about a foot apart to allow room for your partner to lie on top.
Reclining Bound Angle Pose
This yoga sex position will help you feel more relaxed and closer to your partner. (Do this yoga pose and these others solo to build better flexibility and pelvic floor strength for sex.)
How to do it: Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet touching each other, creating a diamond shape with your legs.