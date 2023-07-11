Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Shampoo 'Helps Fluff Up Fine, Thin Hair' — and It’s 30% Off

It gives “instant lift.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Living Proof Shampoo
Living Proof.

Flat hair is no fun. A bouncy, voluminous mane, on the other hand? An instant confidence boost. Over the years of dabbling in different shampoos that claim to plump hair to its max potential, Living Proof’s aptly named “Full” shampoo and conditioner, are among the few that actually deliver exceptional results. An example of “you get what you pay for,” the formulas are on the pricier side — unless you snag a bottle or two at Amazon right now. For a limited time, shop the Living Proof Full Shampoo and Living Proof Full Conditioner for 30 percent off at Amazon for Prime Day.

ICYMI: the brand, which has been used by glossy-haired stars like Jennifer Aniston, is a mainstay for Lily Collins, who is a “massive fan” of its science-forward solutions. (FWIW: The Emily in Paris star favors the aforementioned, on-sale volumizing shampoo and conditioner.) Living Proof is also a go-to for yours truly, and countless beauty buffs I know. Created in 2005 by MIT scientists and editorial stylists, it’s remained relevant — despite the influx of brands in the years since — thanks to its results.

Living Proof

The Living Proof Full Shampoo and Living Proof Full Conditioner are a volume-enhancing, in-shower hair cleanser and conditioner. Together, they breathe life into limp hair, delivering visible plumpness after a single shower session. Additionally, they leave strands soft, bouncy, and smelling like a salon. 

Free from silicones (which can weigh down fine hair) and sulfates (which may sap strands of moisture), the formulas are gentle enough for daily use. If you’re an infrequent hair-washer, as I am, rest assured: this duo is designed to leave hair looking and feeling clean for days on end. Created for all hair types and textures, they’re also safe for keratin- and color-treated hair.

According to the brand — which recently revamped the already-fantastic “Full” products for even more root lifting potential — the latest renditions deliver twice the volume after a single use. Though I’ve not physically taken a ruler to my hair pre- and post-use for comparison, I can anecdotally attest that the claim checks out. 

Shoppers echo similar sentiments. One reviewer says the products impart “instant lift” and “so much volume” to their hair. Another shopper, who is in their 60s, says the conditioner “fluffs up” their fine hair, and creates a “noticeably fuller…softer” appearance with fewer instances of hair breakage. Yet another shopper who has “fine hair,” says Living Proof’s products prove true to their name, delivering “lots of volume” without drying their hair. 

If bombshell volume, soft shine, and subtle “just-left-the-salon” scent appeal to you, look no further than Living Proof Full Shampoo and Living Proof Full Conditioner, both on sale for 30 percent off. Hurry — this sale is only for a limited time. 

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Adjustable Dumbbell Set
Fitness Instructors Say This Adjustable Dumbbell Set Offers “Endless Possibilities” — and It’s 64% Off
Editor Loved One Off Deal
Amazon's Best-Selling Recovery Slides Erased Years of My Chronic Knee Pain, and They're 50% Off for Prime Day
Prime Day Nurse Products
Nurses Rely On These 5 Products to Get Them Through Long Shifts — and They’re All On Sale
Related Articles
Hair Growth Shampoo
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo From a Alyssa Milano-Used Brand Makes Hair Look “Thicker Than It Once Was”
Shampoo bottles arranged on a green background
The 13 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair, According to an Expert Hair Stylist
Shape Prime Day Round Up
I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 9 Best Early Prime Day Deals for Up to 76% Off
Does Shampoo for Thinning Hair Really Work?
Does Shampoo for Thinning Hair Actually Work?
Hair Oil
Shoppers Swear By This “Miracle Serum” for Thicker Hair in 2 Weeks, and It’s 40% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, but You Can Already Shop Beauty and Fitness Deals for Up to 80% Off
Best Dry Shampoos Tested and Reviewed
The 13 Best Dry Shampoos to Keep Hair Fresh and Clean Between Washes
Shampoo for Hair Growth
The 10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth for Long, Strong Strands in 2023
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
The Best Hair Oils of 2023, According to Our Incredibly Detailed Tests and Ratings
A woman holds a wooden comb in her hands, cleans it of fallen hair after combing
9 Hair Loss Treatments That Could Change Everything
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
best hair growth serums tout
The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount
heat protectant spray tout
The Best Heat Protectant Sprays, According to Customer Reviews
woman with red hair who uses one of the best hair conditioners
The Best Conditioner for Every Hair Type, According to Customer Reviews
Living Proof Curl Shampoo and Conditioner
This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Brought My Curly Hair Out of Hiding In a Single Wash