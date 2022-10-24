If you're familiar with the struggle of sensitive skin, Lizzo is right there with you. In a recent TikTok video, the singer shares that she's been battling some skin issues on tour — namely: breakouts, itching, and irritation. Luckily, she's found relief in the form of a drugstore cleanser you can buy on Amazon and two fan-favorite skin-care masks.

Inviting fans to "get unready" with her after a recent tour appearance, Lizzo reveals her skin "has been breaking out" in a TikTok video. She's been dealing with "uncomfortable" itchiness and irritation on her face and chest, attributing the discomfort to some scented hotel products she used on her "extremely sensitive skin," she explains. (ICYDK, fragrance can exacerbate can allergic contact dermatitis — aka red, itchy skin.)



"There's nothing wrong with having texture on your skin," points out the "About Damn Time" singer. But for her, it's the one-two punch of itchiness and irritation she's trying to soothe.

It can be tough to know if your skin is sensitive or sensitized, especially if you notice bumps, redness, and irritation like Lizzo says she has in her recent TikTok. While some people genuinely do have sensitive skin, others experience sensitized skin when something in the environment affects the skin, Michelle Henry, M.D., New York City dermatologist, previously told Shape.

For instance, product overload can actually make skin worse, dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, M.D. previously told Shape. So, if you're noticing inflammation immediately after doing your skin-care routine, you might want to start by paring it down to the essentials. Contact allergies (which tend to appear hours to days after application) can occur even after using a product for years. With this in mind, it's always a good idea to check in with a dermatologist and/or allergist to pinpoint what's truly bugging your skin.

In Lizzo's case, her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, came to her rescue with some product solid recommendations, including Cetaphil's Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser, according to the singer's TikTok. It's a nourishing, fragrance-free pick that removes makeup and soothes itchy, irritated skin in one fell swoop thanks to ultra-hydrating emollients (aka softeners) such as glycerin and vitamins niacinimide (B3) and panthenol (B5).

Working up a solid lather, the Grammy winner applies the creamy cleanser to her face and chest in her recent clip. Along with being unscented, this product from the dermatologist-loved brand is free of harsh surfactants (cleansing agents), so it won't strip skin of its natural protective oils. Instead, it removes makeup and environmental pollutants while keeping skin looking and feeling soft. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin types, as well as those with skin conditions such as rosacea, dermatitis, eczema, and acne, according to the product description.

After she finishes cleansing, Lizzo applies First Aid Beauty's FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask. It helps calm and soothe skin thanks to skin-care star player arnica, a natural, plant-based ingredient that works wonders on swelling and irritation thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. She rounds out her nighttime routine with the help of Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Serum Mask, a sheet mask that features centella asiatica (aka cica), an anti-inflammatory herb traditionally used in Chinese medicine to help heal wounds and scars.

In a follow-up video, Lizzo reveals that the skin-care trifecta helped to ease the itchiness and irritation she was experiencing. "So I woke up and my skin is significantly less itchy, irritated, and angry," she says in the clip. "I feel really good about what I just did," she added, showing off visibly calmed skin on her face and chest.

Softer, less irritated skin after catching some well-deserved z's? You could call that feeling, ahem, good as hell. If you're dealing with sensitive skin, consider trying out the Cetaphil cleanser Lizzo used. It's available for just $15 on Amazon right now. (Next up: Check out the exact order to apply your skin-care products to maximize their potential.)