Lizzo Says Talking About People's Bodies 'Is Officially Tired'

Lizzo is fed up with people commenting on her and other artist's bodies.

The singer recently posted a video on Instagram perfectly explaining the problem with body-shaming others online, and it'll have you saying it's "About Damn Time" society puts an end to this harmful practice.

"The discourse around bodies is officially tired," she says while wearing a bikini in a tropical setting. "I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.'"

The 34-year-old hits on a major point: No matter what you look like, if you're in the public eye, some people will always feel comfortable sharing their criticisms about the way you look — and that's just not okay."

"Do you see the delusion?" Lizzo asks the camera. "Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art," she continues.

"If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type," she concludes in the caption of her post, which has been met with praise from many fellow celebs, including Jonathan Van Ness and Lilly Singh.



Lizzo has long used her platform as a popular musician to speak candidly about her body, seemingly embracing herself with love no matter what.

She addressed body-shaming comments head-on back in 2020 with a TikTok in which she clarified that she works out for her own health goals and not anyone else's expectations. "So I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it might come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she said in the clip.

In 2021, Lizzo shared a video on Instagram showcasing how her body has evolved over the years. "It's ok to change," she wrote at the time. "I love every stage my body fluctuates to." And in 2022, she proclaimed she was "embracing my back rolls" with a video in a backless dress, a message that received so much love from her fans.

While Lizzo appears to handle haters with grace, the real problem often lies in average people feeling comfortable commenting on celebrity's appearances. It's easy "to talk about celebrities as if they are not humans but rather objects," Brandi Stalzer L.I.M.H.P., L.M.H.C., L.P.C.C., a licensed counselor and the owner of Stalzer Counseling & Consulting, previously told Shape.

"I think that people focus on celebrities' weight and body fluctuations as a mirror into their own issues and biases that they might be grappling with," added Jennifer Rollin, M.S.W., L.C.S.W.-C., a therapist and the founder of The Eating Disorder Center in Rockville, MD. "Unfortunately, celebrities can be 'easy targets,' as they are in the public eye and often held to absurd beauty standards."

Much of Lizzo's music is about self-love and acceptance, so her outspoken nature when it comes to these topics isn't surprising. However, it certainly shouldn't fall on the shoulders of one person to convince the Internet to stop tearing others down because of their appearance. Here's hoping her latest message makes some people rethink how they interact with celebrities and others online.