Lo Bosworth Owns Two Pairs of These Internet-Loved Sneakers

If there’s one person you can trust to make talking about vaginal health actually non-awkward, it’s Lo Bosworth. The former Laguna Beach star and founder/CEO of Love Wellness, a women’s wellness brand, approaches the stigmatized topic with her signature sense of humor and candor. She throws around terms like “vulva cleansers” and “vaginal dryness” with a total lack of self-consciousness, and after 30 minutes of chatting with her, you find yourself wondering why you’ve never considered that your down-there might deserve skincare, too.

Vaginal health notwithstanding, Bosworth has settled into a workout and wellness routine that works for her busy New York lifestyle. “I do a lot of walking every day, and that’s become my primary form of exercise,” she explains, noting that she’s shifted her focus to more low-intensity workouts in general. (She’s not alone — here’s why HIIT-lovers are opting for low-intensity exercise.)

She also drops in on Taryn Toomey’s The Class, adapting the programming to meet her needs. “I used to do it in a really high-intensity way, but I’ve had COVID-19 four times and mono — so I’m really trying to heal my body,” she shares. “So I shifted to more low intensity, and I’m really focusing on moving for mental health.”

Her go-to summer movement? “Gardening!” she laughs. “It’s low-intensity exercise, plus it’s therapeutic and healing.”

Here’s what Bosworth keeps stocked in her gym bag as she walks from home to work to her balcony garden.