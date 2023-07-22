Shoppers Say These $11 and $22 Nail Growth Serums ‘Saved’ Their Damaged Nails, But Which Is Best?

Don't get me wrong: Love, success, and inner peace are all well and good. But if I’m being honest, nothing makes me feel as fulfilled as getting my nails done. No matter the color or the shape, a fresh manicure gives me a boost of confidence that can only be described as transformative. The only downside? All that wear and tear of gel and press-ons can seriously damage your nails. “Any peeling of the polish has the potential to remove a layer of your nails, which results in peeling and those white blotchy marks you see on nails," nail technician Eliana Gaviria previously explained to Shape.

When taking a break from treatments isn’t enough to heal your weak, paper-thin nails, you might want to invest in a strengthening serum. The best are packed with ingredients proven to fortify the structure and even speed up growth, but not all formulas live up to their promises. Below, we compare the much-loved, $22 L’Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil with the best-selling, $11 Essie Advanced Nail Strengthening Treatment to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: Essie Advanced Nail Strengthening Treatment

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Vitamin B5 (otherwise known as calcium pantothenate) encourages the proliferation of new cells, which in turn strengthens and repairs nails faster.

Other ingredients: Green tea extract is packed with antioxidants that soothe inflammation and prevent free radical damage. Meanwhile, benzophenone, an ingredient commonly found in sunscreen, protects your nails and cuticles from UV damage.

Best for: People with brittle, weak nails looking for an every day treatment.

What We Love:

With more than 13,000 perfect ratings, this Amazon best seller has earned thousands of fans. My nails are “truly stronger than ever,” wrote one reviewer who saw a serious difference after “a couple months” of use. Another agreed that it “saved” their nails from chipping while giving them “a gorgeous shine with a touch of color.” It applies smoothly, dries quickly, and according to shoppers, can also be used as a top coat.

Keep in Mind:

Shoppers recommend reapplying a new coat after a couple days or when it begins to chip off.

Splurge: L’Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Shea oil hydrates and strengthens nails and cuticles with the help of free radical-fighting antioxidants and fatty acids.

Other ingredients: Almond oil soothes irritation and reduces UV damage, while castor seed oil hydrates and prevents chipping.

Best for: Everyday use for dry cuticles and brittle nails, especially those regularly exposed to UV lights used to create gel manicures.

What We Love:

In addition to wearing down your nails, getting gel and acrylic manicures on a regular basis can also zap the moisture from your cuticles. L’Occitane’s strengthening serum was formulated to deal with all of the above. Three hydrating, fortifying, and soothing serums work together to counter damage and ease irritation. It’s “worth every penny,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who noted that it “truly moisturizes and heals my naturally dry, cracked, and painful cuticles.” Another agreed that it made “a huge improvement” in nail and cuticle damage after just two weeks.

Keep in Mind:

This product is scented, which may bother those who are sensitive to fragrance. Also, those with nut allergies should definitely avoid this serum, as it includes almond oil.

In Conclusion:

The L’Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil feels and smells like a luxury treatment while also living up to its promises: strengthening, hydrating, and calming damaged nails and cuticles. However, while it might ot deliver the same moisturizing result to the surrounding skin, the Essie Advanced Nail Strengthening Treatment will also fortify thin, brittle nails for half the cost.

