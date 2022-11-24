The 21 Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss — Starting at Just $19

If you're in need of some motivation to hit the gym (or living room) for a workout, look no further Lululemon's Black Friday sale. The popular activewear brand has cut prices on some of its most-beloved items, including leggings, sports bras, tops, and accessories. That means you can finally shop some of its most covetable products for far less than their usual prices — which can run pretty steep. And what's more motivating than a cute new gym outfit? (Psst: Your workout clothes might actually affect your performance.)

Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting a head start on holiday gifts for the fitness and athleisure lovers in your life, you don't want to miss out on the rare savings going on at the store now. Oh, and if you're not sure what to get for someone special on your list, you can always check out Lululemon's curated gift shop. You can filter by sport, clothing type, and price to find something just right for whoever you're shopping for this season.

Along with all of the Black Friday discounts, don't forget to check out the Lululemon website's "We Made Too Much" section online, where countless sale prices are hiding — think flared leggings, bike shorts, exercise dresses, and more.

The best news is that Lululemon's Black Friday sale doesn't stop when the clock strikes midnight on November 25. Instead, the sale will continue throughout the holiday weekend, so there's plenty of time to get your shopping done while the discounts last.

But don't delay. Popular items are sure to sell out in some sizes and colors during the store's massive sale, so head to Lululemon right away to ensure you can add your favorite picks to your virtual cart.

Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to shop the best Lululemon Black Friday deals now.

Best Sports Bra Deals

Best Leggings Deals

Best Workout Top Deals

Best Accessories Deals