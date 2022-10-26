Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes This Fuss-Free Lululemon Bra Actually Makes Me Want to Work Out — and It's on Sale No more fighting to squeeze into your sports bra. By Renée Reardin Published on October 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Lululemon. I used to dread my workouts, but not because of the actual exercising part. No, it was the part when I’d get dressed for my workout that I hated the most, because I’d squander all my energy in attempting to put on my sports bra. Surely, you’ve experienced this? The fight to get a tiny, elastic garment over your head, past your shoulders and around your arms? It requires nothing less than acrobatic moves, and once on, double-jointed limbs to de-twist and reconfigure. The process is a workout in itself, and one I’ve certainly never signed up for on MindBody. For years I fought the sports bra fight before every workout — and then again in reverse with the added challenge of stickiness as I’d peel the bra off my sweaty bod. Every time I did this, I wondered, naturally, why sports bras have to be designed like this. Well, they don’t. A few years ago I was introduced to Lululemon’s In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra, which has a hook-and-eye in the back. Yes, just like a regular bra — no acrobatic moves necessary to get it on, no energy squandered. It’s completely fuss-free, which makes me more inclined to get into my workout clothes so I can do the (actual) exercising part. Buy It: Lululemon In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra, $49, was $68, lululemon.com Lululemon Buy It: Lululemon In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra, $49, was $68, lululemon.com Unlike other sports bras, the In Alignment bra doesn’t have one-too-many straps or wonky padding to smooth out — it just has two adjustable straps and thin cups that stay put (but can be removed, if you prefer). Made from Lulu’s iconic buttery-smooth fabric, it’s available in sizes 2 to 14 and designed for low-impact activities; Lululemon notes that it provides light support if you’re a C or D cup. Since it’s so comfy and easy to get on, it’s become my go-to bra for every single workout. (Here’s how to choose the perfect sports bra.) Naturally, I’ve shouted about this invention from the rooftops (read: in my group chats), but a few of my friends have been quick to blow the whistle. While they agree clip-back bras are the least annoying style to put on, they say pullover bras tend to offer better support — something my A-cups and I don’t know too much about. But, if you’re willing to sacrifice some support for the convenience of a clip-closure, I recommend adding Lululemon’s In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra to your cart ASAP while it’s on sale for $49. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit