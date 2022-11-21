Hurry! Lululemon Has So Many Deals on Activewear for Up to 77% Off Right Now

Aside from a Sephora gift card and candy cane-flavored Hershey’s kisses, the gift I look forward to each year is a butter-soft garment from Lululemon, and I know I’m not alone. As pricey as the wildly popular activewear brand can be, its silky leggings, sports bras, and headbands are totally worth the splurge, especially when it comes to holiday gifting. They are activewear pieces I keep for years and wear weekly (if not daily).



This year, I’m trying to minimize stress by shopping for gifts as early as possible. Thankfully, the brand already has some amazing discounts on its site. You can shop best sellers for up to 77 percent off, starting with the six must-have deals below:

Align High Rise Pants with Pockets 25”

Lululemon

I believe that you haven’t truly lived until you’ve felt the buttery smoothness of Lululemon’s signature Align fabric. In addition to being ultra-soft, the weightless material is incredibly stretchy and breathable, making this pair the perfect bottoms for lounging and working out. Mine are so comfortable that I can even fall asleep in them.



Buy It: from $29 (was $128), lululemon.com





AirSupport Bra High Support

Lululemon

Designed to support cup sizes ranging from C to DDD, this supportive sports bra guarantees bounce-free workouts — a must when it comes to high-intensity workouts like running. A customizable back clasp allows for extra security, and a smooth lining keeps your boobs comfortable while preventing chafing.



Buy It: $49 (was $98), lululemon.com

Align Bodysuit 25"

Lululemon

This silky-smooth bodysuit blew up on TikTok this summer, and is still just as trendy now. Made from the same Align fabric as the brand’s famous leggings, it’s extremely comfy and moisture-wicking. Best of all, it’s a super cute top and bottom, all in one.



Buy It: $104 (was $148), lululemon.com

Textured Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

Lululemon

Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit like being wrapped in a warm fuzzy blanket. With a cozy fleece like this, you can take that feeling wherever you go. In addition to a ridiculously soft texture, this material is wind- and moisture- resistant — ideal for the snowy days ahead.



Buy It: $119 (was $168), lululemon.com

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Lululemon

In my opinion, Lulu’s Wunder performance leggings are highly underrated. This style is compressive enough to never slip down during hard workouts, but still comfy and smooth. Plus, it’s made from the brand’s fastest-drying material, which is a huge win for sweaty girlies like me.



Buy It: from $29 (was $118), lululemon.com

Energy Bra High-Neck Longline

Lululemon

Not going to lie, I have five of these bras. Why? They provide the perfect amount of compression, are buttery smooth, and look amazing with a pair of high-waisted leggings. For those who don’t love the idea of being in public with just a bra on — but hate the extra fabric of a workout top — this longline bra is a perfect in-between.



Buy It: from $44 (was $68), lululemon.com









