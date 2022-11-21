Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Hurry! Lululemon Has So Many Deals on Activewear for Up to 77% Off Right Now Beat the rush and score discounts on popular Lululemon styles, including the Align leggings. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Lululemon. Aside from a Sephora gift card and candy cane-flavored Hershey’s kisses, the gift I look forward to each year is a butter-soft garment from Lululemon, and I know I’m not alone. As pricey as the wildly popular activewear brand can be, its silky leggings, sports bras, and headbands are totally worth the splurge, especially when it comes to holiday gifting. They are activewear pieces I keep for years and wear weekly (if not daily). This year, I’m trying to minimize stress by shopping for gifts as early as possible. Thankfully, the brand already has some amazing discounts on its site. You can shop best sellers for up to 77 percent off, starting with the six must-have deals below: Align High Rise Pants with Pockets 25”, from $29 (was $128) AirSupport Bra High Support, $49 (was $98) Align Bodysuit 25", $104 (was $148) Textured Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, $119 (was $168) Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25", from $29 (was $118) Energy Bra High-Neck Longline, $44 (was $68) Align High Rise Pants with Pockets 25” Lululemon I believe that you haven’t truly lived until you’ve felt the buttery smoothness of Lululemon’s signature Align fabric. In addition to being ultra-soft, the weightless material is incredibly stretchy and breathable, making this pair the perfect bottoms for lounging and working out. Mine are so comfortable that I can even fall asleep in them. Buy It: from $29 (was $128), lululemon.com AirSupport Bra High Support Lululemon Designed to support cup sizes ranging from C to DDD, this supportive sports bra guarantees bounce-free workouts — a must when it comes to high-intensity workouts like running. A customizable back clasp allows for extra security, and a smooth lining keeps your boobs comfortable while preventing chafing. Buy It: $49 (was $98), lululemon.com Align Bodysuit 25" Lululemon This silky-smooth bodysuit blew up on TikTok this summer, and is still just as trendy now. Made from the same Align fabric as the brand’s famous leggings, it’s extremely comfy and moisture-wicking. Best of all, it’s a super cute top and bottom, all in one. Buy It: $104 (was $148), lululemon.com Textured Fleece Full-Zip Jacket Lululemon Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit like being wrapped in a warm fuzzy blanket. With a cozy fleece like this, you can take that feeling wherever you go. In addition to a ridiculously soft texture, this material is wind- and moisture- resistant — ideal for the snowy days ahead. Buy It: $119 (was $168), lululemon.com Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" Lululemon In my opinion, Lulu’s Wunder performance leggings are highly underrated. This style is compressive enough to never slip down during hard workouts, but still comfy and smooth. Plus, it’s made from the brand’s fastest-drying material, which is a huge win for sweaty girlies like me. Buy It: from $29 (was $118), lululemon.com Energy Bra High-Neck Longline Lululemon Not going to lie, I have five of these bras. Why? They provide the perfect amount of compression, are buttery smooth, and look amazing with a pair of high-waisted leggings. For those who don’t love the idea of being in public with just a bra on — but hate the extra fabric of a workout top — this longline bra is a perfect in-between. Buy It: from $44 (was $68), lululemon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit