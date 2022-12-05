Hurry! The Lululemon Belt Bag That's Always Out of Stock Is Available Right Now

Camila Cabello and Lucy Hale are both fans.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on December 5, 2022

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
I’m always jealous of my boyfriend’s ability to hold everything he needs in the pockets of his jeans. Whoever’s idea it was to make fake denim pockets has clearly never dealt with the frustration of trying to hold onto all of your must-haves at once. If you can’t tell, I’m desperate for a solution here, because holding a grande Starbucks drink in one hand, phone in the other, and looping your keychain around your pinky finger just isn’t sustainable. That all changed, however, when Lululemon dropped its Everywhere Belt Bag.

The Everywhere Belt Bag is a versatile solution that keeps your essentials close by with ease and freedom. It comes in an array of colors like Sonic Pink, Grey Sage, and fuzzy fleece options. Celebrities like Camila Cabello and Lucy Hale are also hooked on the bag, as it’s both stylish and functional. When I first saw it, I knew I had to have it. But there was just one problem — it was always sold out (womp womp). The culprit was none other than TikTok, which garnered up 4.8 billion views on videos across the platform about the Lululemon Belt Bag. Like any good shopping editor would do, I devoted myself to the cause and kept a watchful eye on restocks. Finally, I obtained one of the viral bags for myself, and it’s been a game-changer. 

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Lululemon

Buy It: Lululemon Large Everywhere Belt Bag, $48, lululemon.com

The belt bag comes in a one liter and two liter option and ranges from $38 to $58. I secured the one liter, and while both appear smaller in size, they fit way more than you’d think. With both interior and exterior pockets, everything you need has a space. I’ve fit my sunglasses, lipstick, lip balm, wallet, keys, phone, hand sanitizer, and portable charger in my Everywhere Belt Bag — and I still had some extra space. Best of all, I didn’t have to hold all of those essentials in my hands or in an oversized purse. Instead, I wrapped the bag around my chest, fit it to my frame, and tucked the excess belt strap into the elastic loop. Sounds pretty good, right? But (yes, unfortunately there is a “but”), these bags are still at a major sellout risk. 

Right now (as in the very moment I’m writing this story), coveted Lululemon Belt Bags are still available, but these bags are known to fly off the shelves. In fact, select colors are already sold out, and there’s no telling when they’ll be back in stock again. So if you want to get your hands on one of these celebrity-approved bags (which I recommend you do), you better head to the Lululemon website before they’re wiped out yet again. 

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Lululemon

Buy It: Lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag, $58, lululemon.com

Shop More Shape-Approved Fashion:

