Lululemon Just Restocked Its Famous Belt Bag in New Spring Colors — and They're Already Selling Out

Hurry and get the versatile, celeb-loved pouch before it's gone again.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 21, 2023

Lululemon's Popular Belt Bag
Photo:

Lululemon

While Lululemon is best known for their silky smooth Align leggings and plush yoga mats, the brands most coveted and consequently, unattainable product is definitely the Everywhere Belt Bag. Incredibly cute and highly functional, this sleek zip-up is literally always out of stock. However, in an exciting turn of events, the brand just restocked, and even dropped new spring colors including a multi-tone tie-dye, logo-printed raw linen, mint, and pastel pink that’s already almost sold out

The bag’s hundreds of wearers include celebrities like Kristen Bell, Camila Cabello, and Lucy Hale, and it’s easy to see why it has become so popular. Intended to be used on-the-go, the fanny pack is roomy enough to fit tampons, keys, sunglasses, snacks, and anything else you could need on your run or walk. It even features a discrete, inward-facing pocket to keep items like credit cards and IDs safer. Although it's only available in one size, the clip-on belt consists of 42 inches of smooth nylon that can be easily adjusted. Plus, the pouch is waterproof, making it a safe place to put a phone if you’re caught in the rain. (BTW: Halle Berry relies on these 8 fitness picks to achieve ultimate wellness.)

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

Best of all, shoppers say the quality and versatility of this bag makes it far more than a status symbol. “This bag goes with me on all my adventures, whether it be to work, walking between offices, or when I grab something to eat,” wrote one reviewer who dubbed it the “Indiana Jones bag.” Another fan raved that it feels “weightless,” even when holding all of their necessities. A third called it “perfectly on point for a day of running around doing errands” and “ideal for traveling.” (Pssst: I own 10+ pairs of Lululemon leggings, but this is the one I reach for the most.)

As I previously mentioned, this bag sells out extremely fast, so be sure to grab yours ASAP. Add one to your cart on the Lululemon site for $38 to take on all of your spring adventures in style. 

