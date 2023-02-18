Lululemon Leggings, Bras, and Jackets Are Up to 70% Off Right Now

Shop 16 under-the-radar discounts before they’re gone.

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 18, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lululemon Sale Roundup
Lululemon.

Call me basic, but I’ll drop everything to shop a good deal at Lululemon — and I know I’m not alone. In all my years of athleisure-wearing, I’ve yet to find leggings as soft as Aligns or sports bras as comfy and supportive as the Energy Bra. The brand has an “it factor” that goes beyond aesthetic advertising and trendy colors, and consequently, it’s earned an army of devoted fans. 

Presidents’ Day weekend brings some of the best discounts of the year, and while Lululemon does not have an official sale, it does have tons of finds in its regular sale section that are good enough to get any bargain shopper’s heart pumping. Below are 16 steals to check out ASAP:

Leggings:

Bras and Tops:

Outerwear:

Accessories:

Leggings:

The first stop on this long weekend shopping spree is obviously the leggings section. There are currently a few high-waisted styles on sale in Lululemon’s buttery-soft Align fabric, including the High-Rise Pant with Pockets and High-Rise Crop — both of which are more than 40 percent off. Serious Lulu fans will also not want to miss the 50 percent off Wunder Under High-Rise Tights, a pair of compression leggings so soft that they’ve been dubbed “perfect” by multiple reviewers. Last but not least, you must take a peek at the ultra-supportive InStill High-Rise Tights. They’re luxuriously smooth, incredibly stretchy (considering their compressive fit), and currently 70 percent off. 

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Lululemon

Buy It: Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, from $59 (was $128), lululemon.com

InStill High-Rise Tight

Lululemon

Buy It: InStill High-Rise Tights, from $49 (was $118), lululemon.com

lululemon Align High-Rise Crop

Lululemon

Buy It: Align High-Rise Crop, from $48 (was $88), lululemon.com

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme

Lululemon

Buy It: Wunder Under High-Rise Tight, $49 (was $98), lululemon.com

Bras and Tops:

The quality of your breast support can make or break your workout, which is why it’s crucial to invest in bras and tops that truly stop the jiggle. My all-time favorite option is the Lululemon Energy Bra because it’s simultaneously bounce-proof and light as air. For those looking for light support for yoga, walking, or just hanging out at home, the silky-smooth Align Tank Top and compressive Invigorate Training Top are fantastic picks. However, if you love high-impact workouts and need maximum support, the Enlite Weave-Back Bra might just be your new best friend. It features compressive fabric, weight-lifting straps, and an adjustable closure for added security. 

lululemon Align Tank Top

Lululemon


Buy It: Align Tank Top, from $29 (was $68), lululemon.com

lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support

Lululemon

Buy It: Energy Bra, from $29 (was $52), lululemon.com

Invigorate Training Tank Top

Lululemon

Buy It: Invigorate Training Top, $29 (was $68), lululemon.com

Enlite Weave-Back Bra High Support

Lululemon

Buy It: Enlite Weave-Back Bra, $79 (was $98), lululemon.com

Outerwear:

Outerwear deals are nearly impossible to find in the middle of winter, which is why I recommend shopping these discounts fast. The extra-warm Wonder Puff Jacket, for example, is $100 off — a bargain considering its trendy silhouette and heat-trapping, water-repellent design. What’s more, the cropped version of Lululemon's iconic Define Jacket is 25 percent off and perfect for a walk to the gym or late February run outside. Another outdoors pick, the Down for It All Vest, keeps runners at the perfect temperature by trapping heat around your torso while freeing up your arms. Of course, those who wouldn’t dream of choosing to be outside in the cold can still snuggle up in one of the on-sale sweatshirts, like the fleece Loungeful Cropped Hoodie that’s more than 30 percent off.  

Nulu Cropped Define Jacket

Lululemon

Buy It: Nulu Cropped Define Jacket, from $89 (was $118), lululemon.com

Wunder Puff Jacket

Lululemon

Buy It: Wonder Puff Jacket, $199 (was $298), lululemon.com

Loungeful Cropped Hoodie Sparkle

Lululemon

Buy It: Loungeful Cropped Hoodie, $79 (was $118), lululemon.com

Down for It All Vest

Lululemon

Buy It: Down for It All Vest, $69 (was $148), lululemon.com

Accessories:

The little things matter — especially when it comes to activewear accessories. The Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer and Run for It All Reflective Gloves are musts for keeping your ears and fingers protected from the cold during winter jogs (frostbite is not nearly as cute, trust me). Even details like the ultra-trendy Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag and now $9 patterned Claw Hair Clip elevate your gym outfit, a factor that always makes my workouts just a little bit better. 

Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag 2.5L

Lululemon

Buy It: Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag, $58 (was $78), lululemon.com

Medium Claw Hair Clip

Lululemon

Buy It: Medium Claw Hair Clip, $9 (was $18), lululemon.com

Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer

Lululemon

Buy It: Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer, $39 (was $58), lululemon.com

Women's Run for It All Reflective Gloves Tech

Lululemon

Buy It: Run for It All Reflective Gloves, $19 (was $52), lululemon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, According to Our Testers
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
a person outdoors, posing in a windbreaker and leggings
Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women
Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts
The 10 Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts of 2023, Tested & Approved
Woman working out
The Best Workout Material for Activewear Performance
Blanc Noir coat included in Nordstrom Winter Sale
Nordstrom Has Hundreds of Activewear Deals Right Now for Its Winter Sale
winter-runnng-clothes.jpg
How Many Layers Should You Wear During a Winter Run?
lululemon-extended-sizes.jpg
Lululemon Is Finally Introducing Extended Sizes
sherpa trend tout
Sherpa Jackets, Shoes, and More to Snag While It's Still Cold
Workout-Set-Roundup
The Best Workout Sets According to Shape Editors
Tone it up girls
The Tone It Up Girls Reveal Their All-Time Favorite Leggings, Sports Bras, and Sneakers
15 Ways to Wear the 2018 Pantone Color of the Year
15 Ways to Wear the 2018 Pantone Color of the Year
Aerie Chill Front Twist Bralette
Pink Workout Clothes to Wear On Galentine's Day (and All Spring)
These Matching Sets Make Getting Dressed for the Gym Ridiculously Easy
Sweaty Betty Outfit
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Includes All the Activewear and Shoes You've Been Wanting