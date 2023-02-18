Lululemon Leggings, Bras, and Jackets Are Up to 70% Off Right Now

Call me basic, but I’ll drop everything to shop a good deal at Lululemon — and I know I’m not alone. In all my years of athleisure-wearing, I’ve yet to find leggings as soft as Aligns or sports bras as comfy and supportive as the Energy Bra. The brand has an “it factor” that goes beyond aesthetic advertising and trendy colors, and consequently, it’s earned an army of devoted fans.



Presidents’ Day weekend brings some of the best discounts of the year, and while Lululemon does not have an official sale, it does have tons of finds in its regular sale section that are good enough to get any bargain shopper’s heart pumping. Below are 16 steals to check out ASAP:



Leggings:

The first stop on this long weekend shopping spree is obviously the leggings section. There are currently a few high-waisted styles on sale in Lululemon’s buttery-soft Align fabric, including the High-Rise Pant with Pockets and High-Rise Crop — both of which are more than 40 percent off. Serious Lulu fans will also not want to miss the 50 percent off Wunder Under High-Rise Tights, a pair of compression leggings so soft that they’ve been dubbed “perfect” by multiple reviewers. Last but not least, you must take a peek at the ultra-supportive InStill High-Rise Tights. They’re luxuriously smooth, incredibly stretchy (considering their compressive fit), and currently 70 percent off.

Lululemon

Buy It: Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, from $59 (was $128), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: InStill High-Rise Tights, from $49 (was $118), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Align High-Rise Crop, from $48 (was $88), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Wunder Under High-Rise Tight, $49 (was $98), lululemon.com

Bras and Tops:

The quality of your breast support can make or break your workout, which is why it’s crucial to invest in bras and tops that truly stop the jiggle. My all-time favorite option is the Lululemon Energy Bra because it’s simultaneously bounce-proof and light as air. For those looking for light support for yoga, walking, or just hanging out at home, the silky-smooth Align Tank Top and compressive Invigorate Training Top are fantastic picks. However, if you love high-impact workouts and need maximum support, the Enlite Weave-Back Bra might just be your new best friend. It features compressive fabric, weight-lifting straps, and an adjustable closure for added security.

Lululemon



Buy It: Align Tank Top, from $29 (was $68), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Energy Bra, from $29 (was $52), lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It: Invigorate Training Top, $29 (was $68), lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It: Enlite Weave-Back Bra, $79 (was $98), lululemon.com



Outerwear:

Outerwear deals are nearly impossible to find in the middle of winter, which is why I recommend shopping these discounts fast. The extra-warm Wonder Puff Jacket, for example, is $100 off — a bargain considering its trendy silhouette and heat-trapping, water-repellent design. What’s more, the cropped version of Lululemon's iconic Define Jacket is 25 percent off and perfect for a walk to the gym or late February run outside. Another outdoors pick, the Down for It All Vest, keeps runners at the perfect temperature by trapping heat around your torso while freeing up your arms. Of course, those who wouldn’t dream of choosing to be outside in the cold can still snuggle up in one of the on-sale sweatshirts, like the fleece Loungeful Cropped Hoodie that’s more than 30 percent off.



Lululemon

Buy It: Nulu Cropped Define Jacket, from $89 (was $118), lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It: Wonder Puff Jacket, $199 (was $298), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Loungeful Cropped Hoodie, $79 (was $118), lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It: Down for It All Vest, $69 (was $148), lululemon.com

Accessories:

The little things matter — especially when it comes to activewear accessories. The Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer and Run for It All Reflective Gloves are musts for keeping your ears and fingers protected from the cold during winter jogs (frostbite is not nearly as cute, trust me). Even details like the ultra-trendy Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag and now $9 patterned Claw Hair Clip elevate your gym outfit, a factor that always makes my workouts just a little bit better.

Lululemon

Buy It: Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag, $58 (was $78), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Medium Claw Hair Clip, $9 (was $18), lululemon.com

Lululemon

Buy It: Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Ear Warmer, $39 (was $58), lululemon.com



Lululemon

Buy It: Run for It All Reflective Gloves, $19 (was $52), lululemon.com